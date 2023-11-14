Steve Carell will make his Broadway debut in 'Uncle Vanya' next year

Known for his comedic roles, Carell will now take on a play by Russian master Anton Chekhov.

Steve Carell has made an interesting choice for his Broadway debut: The star of the NBC comedy The Office is set to appear in a revival of Anton Chekhov's classic Russian drama Uncle Vanya this spring.

Previews will begin at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater on April 2, 2024; the opening date is scheduled for April 24, 2024.

The 11th production of Uncle Vanya to play on Broadway, this one is based on a new translation by Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me) and also stars Alison Pill, Alfred Molina, William Jackson Harper, Anika Noni Rose, Jayne Houdyshell and Mia Katigbak. Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery) will direct.

Uncle Vanya tells the story of a pompous elderly professor and his younger second wife as they visit the rural estate that they own, which is run by people related to them. Carell will play the title character: the hardworking brother of the professor's first wife, who serves as the estate's manager. Pill will portray his niece, Sonya.

