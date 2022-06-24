New York
Timeout

Sugar Hill Creamery
Photograph: Courtesy of Evi Abeler

Sugar Hill Creamery’s has unveiled creative summer ice cream flavors

Six varieties are available now at Time Out Market New York!

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
It seems like summer’s been around the corner since last fall, and now it’s finally in view. The temperature’s as high as the days are long, and we’ve entered peak rooftop bar, waterside restaurant and outdoor dining season. It’s all even sweeter with a little ice cream on top. Sugar Hill Creamery at Time Out Market New York—which, incidentally, fulfills all three of those aforementioned categories—has six summer flavors at the picturesque Dumbo food hall. See them all below. 

Sugar Hill Creamery TOM
Photograph: Courtesy of Evi Abeler

Buggin’ Out: Malted vanilla, chocolate Rice Krispies, raspberry jam.

Sugar Hill Creamery
Photograph: Courtesy of Evi Abeler

Green Carts: Strawberry basil, shortbread, Nilla Wafer.

Sugar Hill Creamery
Photograph: Evi Abeler

Mrs. Robinson’s Neighborhood: Zucchini bread, yellow squash, pickled ginger swirl. 

Sugar Hill Creamery
Photograph: Courtesy of Evi Abeler

Neneh Cherry: Crème fraîche, brandied cherries, walnuts.

Sugar Hill Creamery
Photograph: Courtesy of Evi Abeler

Tuma Buna: Coffee, turmeric, honeycomb.

Sugar Hill Creamery
Photograph: Courtesy of Evi Abeler

Right Thing to Say: Passionfruit, apricot-guava sauce.

