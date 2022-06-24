Six varieties are available now at Time Out Market New York!

It seems like summer’s been around the corner since last fall, and now it’s finally in view. The temperature’s as high as the days are long, and we’ve entered peak rooftop bar, waterside restaurant and outdoor dining season. It’s all even sweeter with a little ice cream on top. Sugar Hill Creamery at Time Out Market New York—which, incidentally, fulfills all three of those aforementioned categories—has six summer flavors at the picturesque Dumbo food hall. See them all below.

Photograph: Courtesy of Evi Abeler

Buggin’ Out: Malted vanilla, chocolate Rice Krispies, raspberry jam.

Photograph: Courtesy of Evi Abeler

Green Carts: Strawberry basil, shortbread, Nilla Wafer.

Photograph: Evi Abeler

Mrs. Robinson’s Neighborhood: Zucchini bread, yellow squash, pickled ginger swirl.

Photograph: Courtesy of Evi Abeler

Neneh Cherry: Crème fraîche, brandied cherries, walnuts.

Photograph: Courtesy of Evi Abeler

Tuma Buna: Coffee, turmeric, honeycomb.

Photograph: Courtesy of Evi Abeler

Right Thing to Say: Passionfruit, apricot-guava sauce.