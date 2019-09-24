Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right The 2019 Village Halloween Parade official theme has been announced
News / City Life

The 2019 Village Halloween Parade official theme has been announced

By Collier Sutter Posted: Tuesday September 24 2019, 1:29pm

Village Halloween Parade 2013
Photograph: Filip Wolak Village Halloween Parade 2013

Fall is upon us which means it will soon be seasonally appropriate to masquerade in the streets as ghosts and goblins.

One of the best Halloween events to do in NYC, the beloved Village Halloween Parade, is back for its 46th year and just revealed this year’s theme: “Wild Things!”

Thousands of folks dressed in fabulous costumes will march on October 31, 2019 up Sixth Avenue in the name of Halloween spirit. If you’re down to participate, grab your best costume and line up starting at 6:30pm on 6th Avenue at Canal St. When we think of "Wild Things!" we think of the good ol' wilderness and animal get-ups, but you can interpret the theme however you want to express yourself.

The parade gets started at 7pm and runs until 10:30pm from Spring St to 16th St. If you hate the idea of waiting in line, you can opt for their VIP ticket options and pay (starting at $25) to gain entrance to the Wild Thing! Section. But keep in mind you won’t get in without a costume—a little glitter and blood probably won’t cut it!

While you’re surely too old for trick-or-treating, this Halloween tradition is still one to look forward to. As you wait for the spooky day to arrive, fill your schedule with the best things to do this fall for a jam-packed October.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Collier Sutter

Born and bred right outside of New York City, Collier loves getting people off their couches and into the crux of New York’s playground and happenings. Collier got her start in the media industry writing on People Magazine’s food team where a normal day was interviewing stars like Danny DeVito about bathing in chocolate for M&M’s Super Bowl commercial. If she could subsist on Doughnut Plant alone, she’d do it in a heartbeat. She also loves propagating about her favorite taco joints that don’t scrimp on their fillings. When not eating out, she’s attending all types of music gigs in her now home borough of Brooklyn or in Queens.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest