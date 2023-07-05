The Afropunk Festival 2023 lineup is here

One of New York's best summer music festivals is back: it's almost time for Afropunk!

The "unapologetically fierce celebration of black culture and music” will return from noon to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday, August 26 and 27, to Brooklyn—but this time to Greenpoint’s Skyline Drive-In instead of the usual Commodore Barry Park. And this year's "Circus of Soul" themed fest—"a carnivalesque exhibition that spotlights all aspects of Black creativity,” per organizers—is bringing with it a lineup that includes headliners like R&B crooner Jazmine Sullivan and rapper-producer Flying Lotus.

Also featured on the card is New York's own Joey Bada$$, rapper Vince Staples, singer-violinist Sudan Archives, Atlanta-based artist Baby Tate, "Mango Butter” singer Durand Bernarr, multi-genre performer Dreamer Isioma and more.

Adding to those musical bonafides, the annual festival will also feature the Spinthrift Market, a bazaar showcasing NYC artisans and makers, with items on offer like African art and textiles, natural beauty products, clothing and jewelry, books, prints and more. Bites 'n Beats, a foodie "event within the event" featuring local food trucks and pop-up restaurants, will be back on the ground offering concessions to hungry fest attendees.

"AFROPUNK isn’t just about the music, it’s a community of people who reject societal norms and embrace their true selves, no matter what anyone else thinks," per organizers. "So leave the daily grind behind, let your true self shine, and party like there’s no tomorrow. This is a space where you can let your freak flag fly and be proud of who you are."

In terms of early-bird tickets for the weekend, which can be purchased on the Afropunk website, general admission costs $149.50, weekend VIP passes—which include exclusive access to a VIP Festival entrance and a VIP viewing area that has private concessions and restrooms—costs $309.50, and a special VIP bundle that boosts the regular VIP experience with a special 45-minute yacht tour along the New York Harbor will set you back $459.50. (All prices exclude fees.)

Check out the full Afropunk 2023 lineup and festival flyer below: