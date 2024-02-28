The beloved Boris & Horton is officially reopening!

A successful GoFundMe campaign has saved both locations of the beloved dog-friendly cafe.

Last week, we reported on an unofficial GoFundMe page that NYC publicist Amanda Gerzog created to help support Boris & Horton, the popular dog cafe that unexpectedly announced its closure in mid-February.

We are delighted to tell you that your prayers have been answered and, following the successful fundraising campaign, both Boris & Horton locations—one in Brooklyn and the other in Manhattan—will officially reopen in the coming weeks. Woohoo!

"Thank you so much to everyone that supported this campaign," reads a caption that the owners shared on Instagram. "We’re thrilled that both locations will be reopening in the coming weeks and we’ll be sharing more details on what to expect very soon. We’re humbled and grateful and we can’t wait for what’s to come!" Talk about the power of social media!

Needless to say, folks have taken to the comments section of the announcement post to express their excitement at the news.

"This makes me proud to call NYC home. When we put our actions together, there is nothing we can’t do in NYC! Yeeesss!!!," one user wrote.

“Yay! Can we just get this landmarked haha,” someone else asked.

“NYC loves dogs and Boris and Horton!” yet another wrote.

First opened at 195 Avenue A near 12th Street back in 2018, Boris & Horton has since been offering New York City pups the ability to exercise off-leash and socialize while their humans enjoyed snacks and WiFi service.

This past summer, a second address debuted in Williamsburg at 510 Driggs Avenue near North 8th Street, home to an extensive dog-friendly space for daytime playdates and popular evening activities like dog-friendly comedy, drag, music and art nights, plus weekend meetups, exercise classes and more.

As co-owner Logan Mikhly told Time Out New York via phone earlier this month, the reasons for the closure involved the price of rent.

“While we’re busy a lot of the time, there’s a lot of times where we’re just too slow,” she told us. “Our average ticket doesn’t meet our needs,” which include rent, staffing, cost of ingredients and more.

Another issue: the Department of Health's regulations, which are stricter when it comes to dog-friendly businesses. Some examples: high overhead given the exclusive use of disposable cups and plates, bigger square footage requirements for safe and off-leash experiences.

As they say: all is well that ends well!