Bumper cars on ice
Photograph: Ryan Muir

The beloved bumper cars on ice are returning to Bryant Park next week!

Let's have some fun on ice.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
One of the very best things to do in the winter in NYC is finally coming back: bumper cars on ice at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. 

Bumper cars on ice
Photograph: Ryan Muir

As has been the case for the past few years, New Yorkers and tourists alike will get to slide, spin and bump on the 17,000-square-foot rink within the famous park at Sixth Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets starting January 12 through March 2. 

Make sure to reserve your passes in advance right here. Full disclosure: you can just show up and ask about availability but, given the popularity of the attraction, we recommend planning your excursion ahead of time.

Bumper cars on ice
Photograph: Ryan Muir

Tickets start at $20 and the activity is geared towards those 7 years old and up.

Each ride is about ten minutes long and only one person is allowed on each car. When your "ice-mobile" starts beeping, it means your turn is over and you should start driving back to the rink wall.

One more thing: the staff suggests you wear flat, closed-toe shoes for your own safety—so try and follow orders.

While in the area, make sure to indulge in the various other activities that Bryant Park has to offer this season: from straight-up ice skating to juggling classes, exercise workshops, park tours and more. Browse through all available options right here.

