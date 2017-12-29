The best last-minute things to do on New Year’s Eve in NYC

2017—what a year it was. If you’re as eager to say sayonara to the last 365 days as we are, then you’ve probably had your New Year’s Eve plans set months ago, right? All right, let’s not fool ourselves. The biggest party of the year is tomorrow, and many of us are still weighing our options for where to ring in 2018. (That’s code for: We have no plans, and now we’re starting to panic.)

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to New Year’s Eve 2017

Never fear, fellow procrastinators. You don’t have to blow another holiday due to your negligence or fear of commitment. We’re here to help you find the perfect New Year’s Eve parties or events to attend on such short notice. Of course, you could always brave the cold and spend it in Times Square, but we won't try to sway you on that any further.

The bashes we’ve rounded up below miraculously still have tickets available, but don’t dillydally! They will likely sell out soon. Once you’ve secured your spot, you can focus on all the other wonderful New Year’s Eve conundrums like what you’re going to wear and who you’re going to kiss at midnight. Ahh, isn’t NYE grand?

Booze-free, no-cost events

New Year’s Eve Fireworks in Prospect Park

Coney Island New Year’s Eve at Coney Island





Kick-ass parties

New Year’s Eve Love Bomb at Good Room

BangOn! NYC presents Time + Space at East Williamsburg Warehouse

The Awesome Aughts New Year’s Eve Party at Union Hall





Awesome concerts

Diarrhea Planet at Rough Trade

Whitney + Real Estate + Woods at Brooklyn Steel

Phish at Madison Square Garden

They Might Be Giants at Music Hall of Williamsburg

Cardi B at Knockdown Center

New Year’s Eve Phantasmagoria at Brooklyn Bazaar

The Disco Biscuits at PlayStation Theater

New Year’s with the Smiths featuring Son of Heirs a Tribute to the Smiths and Morrissey at Littlefield





Hilarious comedy shows

BackFat Variety at 61 Local

Just a Show: New Year’s Eve Edition at Sunnyvlale

NYE Live Comedy Countdown at iPic Theaters



Ring in the New Year with Laughter & Adam Ferrara at Gotham Comedy Club





