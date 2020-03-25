The best way to order delivery in New York that actually benefits restaurants

Takeout and delivery are the only ways New Yorkers can feel like they’re dining out these days while supporting the numerous restaurants and bars forced to close their dining rooms to the hungry public. The upside? Some of the impossible-to-get-into restaurants, such as Rao’s, are offering delivery for the first time—ever the best breweries are taking part.

But there’s a caveat: many restaurants use services such as UberEats, Grubhub and Seamless, among others, that take a hefty commission from businesses that are already struggling. Luckily, New Yorkers still have plenty of options and these restaurants offer a way to dine out that puts more money back into their pockets through their own delivery services.

When it’s open, it’s nearly impossible to score a table at this celebrated Indian restaurant. But you can now feast on the regional dishes of the South Asian subcontinent—think Dilliwala butter chicken and keema pao—by chef Chintan Pandya. Call 718-433-3888 for delivery.

The famed Black Label Burger ($33) will be delivered for free in the surrounding neighborhood and you can add chef Laurent Kalkkotour’s other menu items like housemade pappardelle ($26) and a butter lettuce salad ($16). Call 212-475-3850 for pickup and delivery from 5-10pm.

As owner Supanee Kitmahawong puts it: “Help our business by doing it the old-fashioned way. Pick up a phone and call our restaurants directly to order delivery or takeout. We are offering a 10 percent discount to our customers who call in directly at both locations in Red Hook and Lower East Side.”

From 1-8pm Tuesday through Saturday, Otto will offer a limited menu. Sidestep Seamless or Caviar by calling the restaurant (212-995-9559) for delivery if you’re craving baked rigatoni or the signature pizzas.

Throw your own Taco Tuesdays party at home. This food truck turned restaurant with multiple locations took it a step further by creating its own delivery program called Mexicrew.

New Yorkers can’t go long without craving a bagel. You can bypass the delivery fees here by placing an order ($25 and above) using the code “FREEDELIVERY” between 7am-2:30pm at the shop’s four Manhattan locations.

Finding comfort in red sauce favorites like risotto and lasagna hit the spot no matter the circumstances. This neighborhood favorite is delivering for free whether you place an order or call 646-895-9849.

All delivery fees are waived at this fast casual salad chain when you order via an app, online (orderjustsalad.com) or call 866-673-3757. Also, if you live near a location, they’ll have your order ready for pickup within 15 minutes or your salad is free.