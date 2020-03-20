NYC’s best breweries are now delivering beers to your door

Amid government mandates and social distancing, bars and restaurants have had to decide whether to temporarily shutter or shift their business model toward delivery and to-go options while putting their health at risk (let alone the financial stakes).

But there may be a silver lining for the city's beer nerds, who might’ve panic-shopped with fears that the only options left to ride out this coronavirus pandemic meant they'd be drinking Budweiser and other mass-market brands (for what it’s worth, we really do love Coronas and have them stocked up in our fridge, never mind the misinformed widespread panic that there is somehow any connection to the virus). Now, some of the city’s best craft breweries have come to the rescue by adding delivery options for beers in packs or, in some cases, loosies (aka individually sold cans).

If you love the craft beer movement and its breweries as much as us, and want to continue supporting (and imbibing) throughout the current crisis, you’ll be excited to learn that some of the city’s most celebrated breweries, such as Grimm Taproom, Other Half Brewing, Threes Brewery, Evil Twin Brewery and Rockaway Brewing Co. have adapted to offer to-go, pick-up and, in some cases, beer via Caviar and Grubhub, among other delivery services.

Our very own Time Out Director of Digital Content for North America (and self-proclaimed “beer nerd,”) is excited about the development: “Special releases and fancy brews should now be more accessible, because you no longer have to trek to a brewery and queue up on ‘can drop’ days,” he says. Hard-to-come-by new flavor drops can now be accessed from the comfort of your home—in many cases arriving in their joyful artist-designed cans.

For example, earlier today, Grimm Artisanal Ales announced its latest flavor via Instagram: “Today’s Special [is] Ekuanot! Featuring the ever-alluring Ekuanot hops, this pale ale is a dank & fruity easy-drinking treat. Layered notes of green — wet grass, green pepper, lime zest — rounded out by more tropical/citrus flavors of tangerine, cherry, pineapple rind, and honeysuckle. Light bodied with a dry finish. 5% ABV — $17/4-pk.”

Torch & Crown Brewing Company, a new brewery and restaurant that is slated to open this summer in SoHo, has had to get a jump start on delivery. Currently, the team is offering a 10% discount code for hospitality workers hurting from the recent coronavirus shutdowns; the general public is entitled to receive 10% off of orders of $75 and up (TORCH2020 code gets you free delivery).

Another one of our favorites, Mikkeller has temporarily closed, but its beers, of course, can be found in general stores and other liquor shops still open throughout the city.

So crack open a cold one and drink up—by yourself or if all else fails, try having a virtual happy hour with friends via videochat. You won't have to share.