The Bryant Park fountain has frozen, so it officially feels like winter in NYC

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Thursday December 14 2017, 11:29am

Forget snow: The true sign of winter in NYC is the frozen Bryant Park fountain. 

After a Code Blue Warning was issued in NYC when below-freezing temperatures arrived this week, we began waiting for the famed fountain to freeze. And last night, if officially turned from a liquid to a solid. Now, it gives the rink at Bryant Park a serious run for its money as the prettiest ice-covered attraction in the park. We know you don’t need another reason to visit the Bryant Park Winter Village this season, but here it is anyway. Check out the fountain in all its glacial glory: 

❄️ #NYC #BryantPark

A post shared by Ray Morales (@iamrayuko) on

It’s starting to get cold out! #iceicebaby #iceicles #forgotwhatitfeltlike

A post shared by Chris Kafarakis (@kingmenelaos) on

#christmaslightsnewyork#winterwonderland#christmastree#iceskatingbryantpark#newyorkcity

A post shared by Susan Kaltschmidt (@schusseldussel) on

🎶You’re frozen, when your heart’s not open🎶 #madge

A post shared by Charles Dewey Albasi (@cdalbasi) on

It’s a tad cold in NYC.

A post shared by Grant Hewitt (@grantacious) on

Bryant Park + Blue Bottle coffee mornings 😍❄️🌻💗⛄️

A post shared by Roxanna Rodriguez Ramirez (@roxy_rox06) on

💘💘💘 #bryantpark

A post shared by Roxanna Rodriguez Ramirez (@roxy_rox06) on

Allison DiBarba contributed to this story.

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 559 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

Newest | Oldest