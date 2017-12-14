The Bryant Park fountain has frozen, so it officially feels like winter in NYC

Forget snow: The true sign of winter in NYC is the frozen Bryant Park fountain.

After a Code Blue Warning was issued in NYC when below-freezing temperatures arrived this week, we began waiting for the famed fountain to freeze. And last night, if officially turned from a liquid to a solid. Now, it gives the rink at Bryant Park a serious run for its money as the prettiest ice-covered attraction in the park. We know you don’t need another reason to visit the Bryant Park Winter Village this season, but here it is anyway. Check out the fountain in all its glacial glory:

❄️ #NYC #BryantPark A post shared by Ray Morales (@iamrayuko) on Dec 13, 2017 at 11:30am PST

It’s starting to get cold out! #iceicebaby #iceicles #forgotwhatitfeltlike A post shared by Chris Kafarakis (@kingmenelaos) on Dec 13, 2017 at 1:24pm PST

#christmaslightsnewyork#winterwonderland#christmastree#iceskatingbryantpark#newyorkcity A post shared by Susan Kaltschmidt (@schusseldussel) on Dec 13, 2017 at 9:35pm PST

🎶You’re frozen, when your heart’s not open🎶 #madge A post shared by Charles Dewey Albasi (@cdalbasi) on Dec 14, 2017 at 5:06am PST

It’s a tad cold in NYC. A post shared by Grant Hewitt (@grantacious) on Dec 14, 2017 at 5:55am PST

Bryant Park + Blue Bottle coffee mornings 😍❄️🌻💗⛄️ A post shared by Roxanna Rodriguez Ramirez (@roxy_rox06) on Dec 14, 2017 at 6:18am PST

💘💘💘 #bryantpark A post shared by Roxanna Rodriguez Ramirez (@roxy_rox06) on Dec 14, 2017 at 6:49am PST

Allison DiBarba contributed to this story.

