The Bryant Park fountain has frozen, so it officially feels like winter in NYC

Forget snow: The true sign of winter in NYC is the frozen Bryant Park fountain.
After a Code Blue Warning was issued in NYC when below-freezing temperatures arrived this week, we began waiting for the famed fountain to freeze. And last night, if officially turned from a liquid to a solid. Now, it gives the rink at Bryant Park a serious run for its money as the prettiest ice-covered attraction in the park. We know you don’t need another reason to visit the Bryant Park Winter Village this season, but here it is anyway. Check out the fountain in all its glacial glory:
Allison DiBarba contributed to this story.
