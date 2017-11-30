The Bryant Park Winter Village’s Christmas tree will be lit up on Friday

Christmas trees are having a moment in New York right now, especially since the grand Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony took place on Wednesday night. But there are many more pines in the city which will soon be adorned with twinkling lights and garland for your viewing pleasure. The next notable Christmas tree lighting in NYC takes place tomorrow evening at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. It's going to be a festive bash filled with performances, cheery carols, a celebrity guest and more!

Get pumped for a breathtaking and theatrical ice-skating show starring World Champions and Olympian skaters Kimmie Meissner, Meryl Davis and Charlie White as well as Jeff Buttle. The legendary Johnny Weir will also hit the 17,000-square-foot rink.

And this year’s celebrity host for the evening is none other than Tony-winner and 30 Rock star Jane Krakowski. Take advantage and peruse more than 150 holiday shops and grab tasty treats from all the food vendors before the festivities kick off at 6pm this Friday, December 1.

