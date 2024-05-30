The Clover Club team is opening a spirit-forward saloon next door

Clover Club has always been loftier than a self-proclaimed "neighborhood bar"—the standard-bearing cocktail parlor from mixology matriarch Julie Reiner (Pegu Club, Flatiron Lounge) is a regular of the World's Best 50 Bars list, currently sitting pretty at a solid number 46 in all of North America. And now the iconic Carroll Gardens bar is expanding with a sibling drinkery next door.

Per Grubstreet, The Saloon at Clover Club will open at 208 Smith Street near Baltic in June, bringing with it a more "casual cocktail experience" than its older sister, as well as private invents and drink-making classes. The expansion plans kind of fell into Reiner's lap, she told the outlet, saying that the Saloon was born when her landlord called offering her to rent the old comic book store next door to the original bar. The Saloon is the latest bar offering from Reiner, her wife Susan Fedroff and fellow business partners Christine Williams and Tom Macy; the portfolio currently includes the Latin-inspired Leyenda (with Ivy Mix) and the Milady's remake over in Soho.



In the works for The Saloon will be classic cocktails like the Tuxedo (a martini cousin that traditionally features gin, dry Vermouth, absinthe, orange bitters and maraschino) and a Champagne Cobbler, which is reminiscent of a Mimosa but usually splashed with pineapple juice. While there will be real-deal saloon doors in the new space, there won't be table service—that means you're going to have to mosey on over to the bar to order a drink yourself. Full cocktail menu details are still to come, but we'll keep you posted on all upcoming intel about this soon-to-open Clover Club companion bar.