  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge is still happening despite freezing temps

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Friday December 29 2017, 4:21pm

The Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge is still happening despite freezing temps
Photograph: Jenna Cumbo

We’re just as shocked as you are. Despite forecasts predicting extremely frigid temperatures (less than 20 degrees) on January 1, the ballsy members of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club are dead-set on adhering to tradition.

That’s right, the annual Polar Bear Plunge will occur on New Year’s Day as usual. According to the New York Post, the Brooklyn affair has never canceled a plunge for any reason, and that includes less-than-ideal weather conditions. So why start during its 114th year, right?

The group suggests that this year’s swimmers should sport appropriate footwear. (Old sneakers or water shoes will do.) And at least 4,000 people are expected to attend. We just hope all the folks who registered for the plunge have a little extra blubber on their bones after eating all those Christmas cookies and holiday treats as well as the fortitude to actually, y’know, go through with it. We’re shivering just thinking about it.

Daredevils with an incredibly high tolerance for tundra-like temps can still register for the event. You can even sign up day of. There’s more information on that here.  

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest