New York City's best bar is transforming into a holiday wonderland

Normally we resent people who can’t just stop and enjoy the moment when a holiday happens. Halloween was just a few days ago, wasn’t it? But businesses are already—much to our dismay—putting up fake snow and jingle bells.

One small redemption to the pervasive feeling that bitter cold days are upon us is a bonafide miracle that's on its way to the city. Touring holiday bar pop-up, Miracle, will bring a little seasonal magic to Mace, the East Village cocktail haunt named Time Out New York’s best bar of the year.

Photograph: Melissa Hom

Miracle pop-ups have held events all over the world as of late, with stints in Quebec, Mexico City and London. But now the bar will rejoin the city where it was founded, bringing back some holiday cheer. This year's themed experience is called Miracle on 12th street and will be held at Mace on November 25th.

Expect Miracle’s signature cocktails including the "Christmapolitan" and "Run Run Rudolph" as well as the SanTaRex cocktail, served in a T-Rex shaped kitschy glass. (We're assuming the dinosaur is non-denominational.) Oh, and the requisite tinsel, jingles blasting through the speakers and light-fixtures made from presents.

Photograph: Melissa Hom

Photograph: Noah Fecks

Photograph: Melissa Hom

In addition to the miracle coming to the East Village, New York will get two other blessings: Miracle on 9th Street at The Cabinet bar, and one across the river at Downtown Brooklyn’s Livingston Manor.

Oh, and we hear participating bars will be hosting Ugly Sweater Parties (cue that episode of The Office) on December 2nd.

According to our review of Miracle back in 2015, the whole affair will be a lot more classy than the drunk menace of SantaCon, that's for sure...

Mace is located at 505 E 12th St, New York, NY 10009.

Photograph: Melissa Hom