Empire State Building Ukraine Flag
Photograph: courtesy of the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building is lighting up tonight in support of Ukraine

It's joining other major landmarks across the world in lighting up for Ukraine.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
As countries around the world come together in support of Ukraine in the midst of the Russian invasion, New York City's most iconic building will be lighting up in solidarity, too.

Tonight, the Empire State Building will shine its tower lights in the colors of the Ukrainian flag—blue and yellow.

The Empire State Building isn't the only landmark that is showing support for Ukraine. Across the world, buildings like the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Trafalgar Square and the London Eye in London, The New Town Hall in Munich, Germany and others are lighting up in blue and yellow: 

If you're looking for ways to help Ukraine from NYC, check out our guide on how to help.

