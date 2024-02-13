Rewards include free entry to the 86th Floor Observatory for you and your friends.

The Empire State Building, one of the most recognized New York landmarks across the world, has officially launched a new membership program that allows locals and travelers to earn points every time they visit the site to unlock a bunch of pretty cool perks.

More specifically, every time a member buys a ticket on the Empire State Building's own website to visit the 86th and 102nd Floor Observatories, they'll garner points that they can eventually use on complimentary experiences and collectibles.

There are five tiers of rewards in total:

Ambassador: registered but has not yet earned any benefits

Bronze ambassador: receives a special newsletter, earns a ticket to the 86th Floor Observatory and has lottery access for two for exclusive celebrity events on-site

Silver ambassador: same as bronze but with one additional lottery entry and a ticket to the 86th Floor Observatory

Gold ambassador: two tickets to each observatory, the Saturday morning Sunrise Experience and the annual Empire State Building run-up

Platinum ambassador: four tickets to the observatories, the Saturday morning Sunrise Experience and exclusive celebrity events, plus an entry to the annual run-up happening.

Upon signup, you’ll receive a custom NFT. Your collection of virtual tokens will build up as you move up the membership ranks: after each new achievement, you’ll receive additional NFTs depicting the Empire State Building against an Art Deco backdrop in the tier’s selected tone.

Add to it all, signing up for the program, which you can do right here, is completely free.

There's nothing that screams "I belong in NYC" quite like a membership to one of the most famous and important cultural institutions across the city.

What are you still waiting for?