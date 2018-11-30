The Empire State Building will be lit blue and white for Hanukkah on Sunday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Empire State Building (@empirestatebldg) on Dec 20, 2017 at 10:32am PST

If you’re suddenly craving latkes and matzo ball soup, we don’t blame you: Hanukkah (or Chanukah) begins this weekend!

In honor of the eight-day holiday, the Empire State Building plans to celebrate by turning on its blue and white lights, and the tower will have a flickering candle in the mast. Watch as one of the most iconic New York landmarks transforms at sundown on Sunday, December 2 and every night following through Sunday, December 9.

There are many ways to celebrate the festival of lights in New York, and we have you covered from the best Hanukkah events including concerts and comedy shows, to incredible kosher restaurants where you can go and get some grub before of afterward.

Now, let’s light this candle!