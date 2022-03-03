New York
Timeout

Blue and Yellow Ukraine lights Empire State Building
Photograph: courtesy of Empire State Building

The Empire State Building will light up again in support of Ukraine

It'll be the second time the landmark will shine its lights for Ukraine.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
From rallies in Times Square to grassroots fundraising by NYC's Little Ukraine, it's clear NYC has come together quickly to show its support for Ukraine in the midst of its Russian invasion.

As a symbol of support, New York City's most iconic buildings have been lighting up the colors of the Ukrainian flag—blue and yellow—and on Friday night, March 4, the Empire State Building will once again shine its tower lights for Ukraine. It'll be the second time—the first was last Friday, February 25.

Here's what it looked like last week, captured by New Yorkers and those nearby:

If you're looking for ways to help Ukraine from NYC, check out our guide on how to help.

