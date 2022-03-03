The Empire State Building will light up again in support of Ukraine

It'll be the second time the landmark will shine its lights for Ukraine.

From rallies in Times Square to grassroots fundraising by NYC's Little Ukraine, it's clear NYC has come together quickly to show its support for Ukraine in the midst of its Russian invasion.

As a symbol of support, New York City's most iconic buildings have been lighting up the colors of the Ukrainian flag—blue and yellow—and on Friday night, March 4, the Empire State Building will once again shine its tower lights for Ukraine. It'll be the second time—the first was last Friday, February 25.

Here's what it looked like last week, captured by New Yorkers and those nearby:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York | Travel community (@nycityworld)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙳𝚎𝚕𝚟𝚒𝚜 𝙳. | Architecture (@imagesbydouble.d)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brasileiros em NY 🇧🇷🇺🇸 (@brasileiros_em_nova_york)

