Photograph: Bryan Smith | Empire State Building lights

The Empire State Building will light up with the Hogwarts House colors tonight

It’s for the 25th anniversary of ‘Harry Potter.’

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Whether you’re Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw, you’ll see your Hogwarts house represented in lights at the top of the Empire State Building tonight.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter, in partnership with Scholastic, the Empire State Building lights will shine in the colors of the houses—red, green, yellow and blue—tonight starting as the sun sets.

RECOMMENDED: Choose from thousands of free pumpkins at Governors Island in October

Before the lighting today, the Empire State Building is hosting a magical pop-up cart with free special anniversary edition copies of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and bottled Butterbeer for fans who visit the 86th Floor Observatory.

You can also celebrate the anniversary by visiting the largest Harry Potter store in the world in the Flatiron District and grab some butter beer there or head to the immersive Harry Potter exhibition in Herald Square.

