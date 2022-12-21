New York
Empire State Building
Photograph: M. Shcherbyna/Shutterstock

The Empire State Building will shine blue and white in honor of Hanukkah all of this week

Happy festival of lights!

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
As you trek along this festive, Hanukkah-fueled week, don't forget to look up to and admire the Empire State Building as it shines blue and white in celebration of the Jewish holiday. Hanukkah is the festival of lights, after all!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VIDCAT (@vidcat)

The landmark has been sparkling in those colors nightly since Sunday, when Hanukkah first kicked off, and will continue to do through Friday night. On Saturday and Sunday, the building will turn green, red and white with an hourly Hanukkah sparkle in celebration of the overall holiday season before turning blue and white once more for the last night of the Jewish celebration on Monday.

The Empire State Building's delightful mode of commemoration is nothing new. New Yorkers are used to seeing the landmark shine in different colors in honor of a vast variety of holidays and events all throughout the month. You can check the tower's lights calendar right here

There are a ton of other ways to celebrate Hanukkah in New York this week, from awesome events to an amazing themed bar and all sorts of delectable food up for grabs, including delicious sufganiyot

It's a special and exciting week, with Christmas just around the corner. Go on and enjoy it!

