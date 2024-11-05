The Empire State Building's state of the art lighting and tech system is constantly used by the institution to celebrate festivals, honor historical events and raise awareness for important social issues.

Tonight, the landmark building will indirectly take part in the Presidential Election, shining its famous tower lights red, white, and blue as swing state results come in. As those specific numbers come in, the building will sparkle red for five minutes if the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, wins the swing state. A five-minute blue sparkle will signify a win by the Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris.

Once the final results are announced (keep in mind that, according to pundits, that might take a few days), the building will remain lit in one of the two colors.

