Whew, this election season has been a doozy. The barrage of political text messages. The confusing ballot measures in NYC. The fight for democracy. Casual!

The most important thing to do on Election Day (Tuesday, November 5) is to VOTE, of course! But after that, you deserve to decompress. If you're the kind of person who wants to intensely watch the results come in, there's a party for you. If you'd rather play with puppies and forget about the election, there's an event for you, too. From dance parties to comedy shows to kids' activities, here's everything to do in NYC to celebrate Election Day.

RECOMMENDED: Early voting in New York: How to find your polling place