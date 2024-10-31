Subscribe
A red-white-and-blue sign reading VOTE in the Saks windows.
Photograph: Courtesy of Saks
From comedy shows to watch parties, here’s how to spend Election Day

After you vote, of course!

Christina IzzoRossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by Christina Izzo & Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Whew, this election season has been a doozy. The barrage of political text messages. The confusing ballot measures in NYC. The fight for democracy. Casual! 

The most important thing to do on Election Day (Tuesday, November 5) is to VOTE, of course! But after that, you deserve to decompress. If you're the kind of person who wants to intensely watch the results come in, there's a party for you. If you'd rather play with puppies and forget about the election, there's an event for you, too. From dance parties to comedy shows to kids' activities, here's everything to do in NYC to celebrate Election Day. 

Election Day 2024 events

1. Dancing for Democracy

  • Things to do
Dancing for Democracy
Photograph: Robin Michals

No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, November 5 is going to be a doozy for every American. So let’s get through Election Day 2024 together by dancing and drinking for democracy!

At Somethin’ Else Bar inside Brooklyn's Dekalb Market Hall starting at 7pm, you’ll find an Election Day viewing-slash-dance party complete with sounds by DJ Misbehaviour, Money Mike and Raw Q, as well as plenty of closed-captioned TVs showing real-time election results. Best of all, the whole shindig is free (register here)! Much better than celebrating solo in your living room, no?

2. U Need To Know This NYC! Live Election Night Spectacular

  • Things to do
  • Quirky events
U Need To Know This NYC! Live Election Night Spectacular
Photograph: Joseph Maldonado

The weeks leading up to Election Night 2024 have been less than funny, but U Need To Know This!–the late-night-style comedy show created by Josh Burstein and Mark Stetson–is here to change that. On Tuesday, November 5 at Caveat NYC, join the funnymen as they respond in real-time to Presidential race returns and state-by-state results, alongside a panel of election experts and special correspondents.

And no matter which way you’re voting, you can either celebrate your side’s victory or nurse your sorrows at the bar following the show alongside birthday boy Burstein.

Buy ticket
3. Election Day Art and Play

  • Things to do
Election Day Art and Play
Photograph: Courtesy Battery Park City Authority

The 2024 U.S. election isn’t just for adult Americans—it’s for the youngins, too. And on Tuesday, November 5, the Battery Park City Authority is hosting an afternoon of free kid-friendly art projects, activities and games themed around voting and responsible citizenship.

Kids between the ages of three and twelve are welcome to come to Rockefeller Park House to learn all about civic responsibility. They can even practice casting their vote for their favorite animal! Check the event page to find which hours will offer activities for your kiddo's age group.

4. Not Watch Pawty

  • Things to do
Not Watch Pawty
Photograph: Courtesy Aloft Hotels

Feeling stress about Election Day? What better way to bring instant joy and comfort into your November 5 than some sweet puppy playtime? Aloft Hotels knows that the news cycle has been ruff, so they’re hosting Not Watch Pawties at five Aloft Hotel locations across the country, including the Aloft in Chelsea.

No registration is necessary—simply show up to the hotel property to have a relaxing night with some adorable pups. The participating locations will post the times of their respective “pawties” on social media, so check there for updates!

5. Election Day Watch Party at QED

  • Things to do
Election Day Watch Party at QED
Photograph: Courtesy of QED Astoria

Don your red, white & blue and U.S. flag pins to watch the election results roll in at Q.E.D.’s Election Night Watch Party in Astoria, Queens. This one’s for the real political pundits—the powers that be promise that there won’t be talking during the important parts, only during select commercial breaks & other lulls in programming.

And if you need a break from all of the Electoral College counting, fresh baked cookies, popcorn and pub food are available to order if you want something in your stomach more than just nerves.

Buy ticket

6. ARTECHOUSE

  • Art
  • Digital & interactive
  • Chelsea
ARTECHOUSE
Photograph: Courtesy of ARTECHOUSE Studios

De-stress on Election Day with immersive art at ARTECHOUSE in Chelsea. All day on Election Day, unlock $10 a general admission ticket by using the code IVOTED online (with valid proof upon entry) or purchasing on-site with an 'I VOTED' sticker. Happily for all of us who could use a drink after this election cycle, enjoy an extended happy hour at the XR Bar. 

ARTECHOUSE is currently the exhibit Flashback 5which celebrates five years of exhibits. 

7. Election Night Watch Party at Slate

  • Things to do
Election Night Watch Party at Slate
Photograph: Courtesy Lure Group

Watch the 2024 election results on the big screen—and soothe your nerves with your choice of complimentary house beer, wine, or spirits—at this viewing party at Slate NY, taking place on Tuesday, November 5 at 8pm.

The multi-level spot is equipped with a massive 15-foot LED HD video wall, accompanied by a Funktion-One sound system, as well as more than 20 HD screens throughout the expansive venue.

There’s no cover to get in, but make sure to RSVP ahead of time on Resy to secure your complimentary drinks to toast the night.

8. Election Day Watch Party at Balcon Salon

  • Things to do
Election Day Watch Party at Balcon Salon
Photograph: Courtesy Balcon Salon

What better way to offset the stress of Election Night 2024 than with free pizza, drag performances and plenty of boozy drinks? Hell’s Kitchen nightclub Balcon Salon is hosting a no-cover presidential election watch party on Tuesday, November 5 starting at 7pm, allowing guests to enjoy all of the political commentary and real-time election results over potent cocktails and some good ol’ New York slices.

“Why face this intense night alone at home when you can be with your community knowing that you’re never alone!” organizers say.

9. Election Events at Children's Museum of Manhattan

  • Things to do
Election Events at Children's Museum of Manhattan
Photograph: Courtesy Children’s Museum of Manhattan

Get the kiddos in on the Election Day fun at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan, which will be hosting family-friendly events on Sunday, November 3 and Tuesday, November 5. Celebrate women’s right to vote by learning about the history of pioneering American women and creating a button badge inspired by the museum’s Right to Vote exhibit; add your own red-white-and-blue artworks to the PlayWorks™ Mural Wall; and cast votes for your favorite ice cream flavors—you can even make an ice cream cone sculpture using cloud dough.

10. Post-Election Interfaith Service: Vigil for the Healing of the World

  • Things to do
Post-Election Interfaith Service: Vigil for the Healing of the World
Photograph: The Cathedral of St. John the Divine

Voters of all political persuasions could undoubtedly use some healing after this stressful election cycle. To help, the Episcopal Diocese of New York is co-organizing a post-election interfaith vigil for the public to come together for reflection and community as we await the presidential results.

On Wednesday, November 6 beginning at 7pm, the vigil service will take place at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine and will welcome attendees to come together to pray, sing and “share creative expressions of hope for our collective futures.”

