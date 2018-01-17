The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

“One Year of Resistance”

More than 80 artists share their responses to the issues, culture and policies of the current presidential administration at this provocative group show. The Untitled Space, 45 Lispenard St, Unit1W (212-780-0960, untitled-space.com). Wed 17–Feb 4.

Fundamentals of Meditation

Using techniques from spiritual practices, neuroscience and recent mindfulness programs, this course provides a new user-friendly approach to the daily act of meditation. You'll learn how to initiate your own regular practice and see the overwhelmingly positive benefits in short time. Anthroposophy NYC, 318 W 15th St (212-242-8945, asnyc.org). Thu 18 at 6:30pm.

Dirty Thursday: ’90s Night

Travel back in time, get into the groove and lose your voice belting out legendary jams like Salt-n-Pepa's "None of Your Business" at this outrageous Bushwick dance party. Wear neon-splattered denims, oversized flannels or patent leather bodysuits to win free drinks and eternal dance-floor glory (or, if you win over the bartenders, that tends to work, too). DJs Todd Edwards and Dirtyfinger are at the helm, which means you won't stop moving all night. Spandex is sweat-proof, right? House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Ave (646-838-4937, houseofyes.org). Fri 19 10pm.

Silver Linings Comedy

When it comes to free comedy shows, this monthly favorite is hard to beat. Grab a $4 beer (or score a free drink giveaway) and get down to a dope lineup curated by host Jacky Beren. This month includes Tom Thakkar, Patrick Schroeder, Ryan Beck, Julie Shiplett, Kofi Thomas and Mara Wiles. Precious Metal, 143 Troutman St. Fri 19 8:30pm.

2018 Women’s March on NYC

Can you believe it's only been a year since the 2017 Women's March? It feels like we've aged a decade, but that's all the more reason to hit the streets once again and demand equality for all. Gather with your fellow New Yorkers in Columbus Circle and let the world know the times they are a-changin. Rally at Central Park at 11:30am, , March starts at Columbus Circle at 12:30pm (womensmarchalliance.org). Sat 20 11am to 3pm.

