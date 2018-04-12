The Governors Ball 2018 food lineup is here!

Spring and summer music festival season is nearly upon us and one of the largest and most popular fêtes—Governors Ball—will be here in a flash. Of course, the live music is the reason why we trek to Randalls Island for the annual event, but the full experience is rounded out with perks like the best grub and libations in the city.
If you thought this year’s music lineup was stellar, just wait until you see what food vendors are going to be there. We have the full list below! From June 1–3, get ready to live a little by rocking out, screaming the lyrics back to your favorite artists and stuffing your face with delicious eats.
Food Vendors:
Roberta’s Pizza
Big Mozz x Cookie DŌ
Stuffed Ice Cream
John’s Juice
New Territories
Ramen Burger
Wowfulls
La Esquina
The Bao Shoppe
Doughnuttery
Taitaki NYC
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
Luke’s Lobster
Arancini Bros
Coco & Co
Bareburger
The Nugget Spot
Bluestone Lane Coffee
Coolhaus
Sweet Chick
Wafles & Dinges
David’s Cafe
Taqueria Dina
Thaibird
Gordo’s Cantina
Takumi Taco
Korilla BBQ
Friterie
Melt Shop
Cafe Habana
Matchabar
Pizza Nova
Juice Press
King of Pops
Salt & Bone
La NewYorkina
Flaming Wok
Mac Truck
Try Vegan
Twist N Smash’d
Meatboss
Federoff’s Steaks
Sam’s Fried Ice Cream
Papermill
Corndog INC
Hong Kong Street Food
Four Boys
Herbors Kitchen
Souvlaki GR
Marty’s V Burger
Hippie Dips
Southernmost Falafel
Libations:
Governors Ball Beer Garden by Miller Lite
Blue Moon Belgian White
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
Sol Cerveza
Arnold Palmer Spiked
Crispin Rosé Cider
Gov Ball Punch by Bacardi
Pablo Honey by Tito’s Vodka
Don Julio Paloma
Aperol Spritz
Ommegang Brewery
Lagunitas
Bell’s Brewery
