The Governors Ball 2018 food lineup is here!

Spring and summer music festival season is nearly upon us and one of the largest and most popular fêtes—Governors Ball—will be here in a flash. Of course, the live music is the reason why we trek to Randalls Island for the annual event, but the full experience is rounded out with perks like the best grub and libations in the city.

If you thought this year’s music lineup was stellar, just wait until you see what food vendors are going to be there. We have the full list below! From June 1–3, get ready to live a little by rocking out, screaming the lyrics back to your favorite artists and stuffing your face with delicious eats.

Food Vendors:

Roberta’s Pizza

Big Mozz x Cookie DŌ

Stuffed Ice Cream

John’s Juice

New Territories

Ramen Burger

Wowfulls

La Esquina

The Bao Shoppe

Doughnuttery

Taitaki NYC

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Luke’s Lobster

Arancini Bros

Coco & Co

Bareburger

The Nugget Spot

Bluestone Lane Coffee

Coolhaus

Sweet Chick

Wafles & Dinges

David’s Cafe

Taqueria Dina

Thaibird

Gordo’s Cantina

Takumi Taco

Korilla BBQ

Friterie

Melt Shop

Cafe Habana

Matchabar

Pizza Nova

Juice Press

King of Pops

Salt & Bone

La NewYorkina

Flaming Wok

Mac Truck

Try Vegan

Twist N Smash’d

Meatboss

Federoff’s Steaks

Sam’s Fried Ice Cream

Papermill

Corndog INC

Hong Kong Street Food

Four Boys

Herbors Kitchen

Souvlaki GR

Marty’s V Burger

Hippie Dips

Southernmost Falafel

Libations:

Governors Ball Beer Garden by Miller Lite

Blue Moon Belgian White

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

Sol Cerveza

Arnold Palmer Spiked

Crispin Rosé Cider

Gov Ball Punch by Bacardi

Pablo Honey by Tito’s Vodka

Don Julio Paloma

Aperol Spritz

Ommegang Brewery

Lagunitas

Bell’s Brewery

