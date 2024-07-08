The iconic Papaya King has reopened on the Upper East Side!

It's hot dog week here at Time Out New York, so it is only fitting for this news to drop now: the beloved, iconic, uber-popular and downright delicious Papaya King has officially reopened on the Upper East Side at 206 East 86 Street by Third Avenue, right across the street from the brand's original address, which shuttered to much dismay after the owners of the building filed plans to demolish it.

The development, which was first reported by Upper East Site, has incited excitement all around town, with folks taking to social media to express their delight.

"Finally!!," a user wrote on X. "Some good news!!!!!"

"Is NYC... back?," someone else commented.

According to various reports, the franks taste just as delicious as they did at Papaya King's first iteration of a brick-and-mortar, which opened back in 1932, courtesy of Greek immigrant Constantine "Gus" Poulos.

Decades later, business owner Wayne Rosenbaum took over the space and enlisted the help of Poulus' nephew, Alexander, in the kitchen.

Since then, although changes certainly abounded, including menu shifts and attempts at expansions, the essence of Papaya King has remained the same—starting with the eatery's iconic sign, now across the street.

Upper East Site was actually able to get a first look of the new space a few months ago and described as painted yellow and featuring a mural depicting food brands that debuted the same year that the shop first opened, including Fritos, Mars and Mentos. Black and white photos that adorned the original eatery are set up on a separate wall as well.

New Yorkers, what are you still waiting for? Head uptown for some fried Oreos, pickles and a classic hot dog.