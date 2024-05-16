The Intrepid Museum just announced a massive expansion at Hudson River Park

Right on time for Fleet Week, the Intrepid Museum celebrates a pretty massive revamping that includes the debut of 4,000 additional square feet of waterfront public park space on Pier 86 in Hudson River Park.

The newly opened area is right by the popular British Airways Concorde and it will be the site of additional programs, exhibitions and events.

As part of the restoration plans, the museum also refurbished the Concorde, which just returned to the pier after seven months spend at Brooklyn Navy Yard.

“These cumulative efforts highlight the Museum's ongoing commitment to enhancing local community spaces, creating more efficient and cleaner energy, and supporting New York City’s economy growth,” said Museum President Susan Marenoff-Zausner in an official statement. “We are thrilled to contribute to the cultural and recreational enrichment of our neighborhood.”

Docked by Hell's Kitchen on the West Side of Manhattan, the Intrepid is a popular maritime history and military museum that opened back in 1982. To this day, one of the most renowned area sights is the museum ship USS Intrepid, a World War II-era aircraft carrier that people can actually explore on board of.

This summer, the cultural institution is actually hosting a unique summer movie series on the carrier's flight deck at sunset, screening films like Top Gun: Maverick and Apollo 13. Read more about the events right here.

But even before summer kicks off in high gear, make sure to visit the waterfront destination to celebrate Fleet Week: there's nothing like checking out fighter ships and planes as part of the annual celebration, after all. The Intrepid Museum serves as a primary destination during Fleet Week with activities all weekend long, which you can read more about here.