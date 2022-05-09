Parade of Ships
Watch the ships roll in to kick off Fleet Week on Wednesday, May 25. Since the tide is rolling in early, plan to arrive at your preferred viewing spot around 7am as the ships are scheduled to all be pierside by 8:30am.
Support and celebrate all the seafaring service members during these Fleet Week events online
NYC gives a warm welcome during Fleet Week to nearly 3,100 service members of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard as they dock in the city for the weeklong celebration that overlaps with Memorial Day weekend.
Read on for what you can do this year for Fleet Week in NYC!
For World War II buffs, and folks that like checking out fighter ships and planes, this museum on a real aircraft carrier The Intrepid docked at Pier 86 is a chance for an upclose look at the nuts and bolts of our not-so-distant history.
Fleet Week activities will kick off Friday, May 27, with its annual movie night on the flight deck. Throughout the weekend, explore a variety of displays, activities and demos including the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, USO and even some antique military vehicles. The weekend will conclude on Monday, May 30 with the Museum’s annual Memorial Day ceremony.
Tour the ships on Saturday and Sunday, May 28 and 29 at the following locations:
- Amphibious assault ship, USS Bataan (LHD-5) from Norfolk, Virginia: Pier 88 South
- HMS Protector (A173), United Kingdom: Pier 90 North
- Four U.S. Naval Academy YPs, Annapolis, Maryland
- Two U.S. Naval Academy sailboats, Annapolis, Maryland: Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum at Pier 86
- The freedom-class littoral combat ship, USS Milwaukee (LCS-5) from Mayport, Florida: Homeport Pier, Staten Island
- United Stares Coast Guard medium endurance cutter, USCGC Dependable, Virginia Beach, Virginia: Homeport Pier, Staten Island
- United States Coast Guard seagoing buoy tender, USCGC Sycamore, Newport, Rhode Island: Homeport Pier, Staten Island
Monday, May 30, 10:30am-1pm
Turnstile Tours is conducting a special, in-depth tour of the rich military history of New York Harbor to celebrate the in-person return of Fleet Week. Starting from Chelsea Piers, this special 2.5-hour cruise aboard one of Classic Harbor Line’s beautiful motor yachts will explore the military history of New York Harbor from the Revolutionary War to today.
Thursday, May 26, 5:30–8pm
The New York Council and NYU Women’s Initiative are co-hosting a panel and reception at the Penn Club with female officers and senior enlisted personnel. Register to attend and learn about the career paths and opportunities that these sea service personnel have forged.
Thursday, May 26, 6-8pm
American Legion Post 754 and the Explorers Club are celebrating maritime service contributions to exploration history with a social hour and public lecture highlighting maritime traditions in exploration focusing on the Byrd Antarctic Expedition. The event is open to the public and will be held at the Explorers Club, 46 E 70th Street.
Monday, May 30, 10am
Representatives from the New York Council and other military and veterans support organizations will participate in this annual commemoration ceremony at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument to honor all who have served and sacrificed. The monument is located at Riverside Drive and 89th Street and the event is free and open to the public.