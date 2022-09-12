The last 7pm sunset is happening this weekend

We hate to break it to you, but you should know: Sunday will be the last time the sun sets after 7pm.

While Labor Day Weekend was the unofficial end to summer, these earlier sunsets really drive home the fact that the season of warm nights and outdoor fun is over and fall is setting in.

On Sunday, September 18, the sun will set at 7:01pm, and on the next day, it’ll set at 6:59pm, according to sunrise-sunset.org and the Farmer’s Almanac. The sun won’t set after 7pm again until March 12, 2023.

And as the days get darker more quickly, we won’t be dunked into total darkness until Daylight Savings ends and we “fall back” on our clocks on November 6—when the sun sets at 4:48pm. The days will continue to grow short with sunsets at 4:30pm in December. The winter solstice is on December 21, when the sun sets at 4:33pm. From there, days will begin to get longer.

Until then, there are plenty of fun things to do this fall to help forget that the days are short and cozy places to soak in the comforts of cooler weather, including this awesome fall equinox sleepover at the Top of the Rock!