The Luna Park in Coney Island is officially reopening before the summer

Some excellent news to get us through yet another New York snowstorm: Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that outdoor amusement parks can open at 33% capacity starting April 9—which means that the beloved Luna Park in Coney Island can come back into our lives. Woohoo!

The destination's official Twitter account acknowledged the change and asked folks to stay tuned for more information about an official opening date.

Of course, expect COVID-19-related guidelines—from social distancing measures to temperature checks, contact tracing programs and mask-wearing policies—to be in place by the time of your visit.

To be clear: "Rides or attractions that cannot be socially distanced must remain closed," Cuomo explained during his press conference yesterday.

Other announced updates include the March 26 reopening of indoor family entertainment centers at 25% capacity. So do plan on a fun outing to some of the city's top escape rooms or, perhaps, to Dave & Buster's or a local arcade.

The Governor also spoke about the June reopening of sleep away camps all across the state, albeit not sharing a specific date by which to abide by just yet.

"In New York, we base our decisions on the science and data and adjust as the virus adjusts," said the Governor. "With continued decreases in the infection and hospitalization rates, we have been able to take steps toward beginning our post-COVID recovery and we are excited to now be in a place where we can bring back our recreational industries with safety protocols in place. As we've said time and time again, our success will be dictated by our actions and as long as we stay united and keep carrying this momentum forward in a positive direction, we will be able to see more and more sectors of our economy reopen."

Between this most recent announcement and the return of indoor dining, we are incredibly excited to see our city attempt to carve itself back into some sort of normalcy. Needless to say, we are still patiently waiting on news about Broadway. Fingers crossed, folks.

Most popular on Time Out

- Here’s what four iconic NYC landmarks could have looked like

- Everything you need to know about Culture Pass NYC

- 11 best snow songs for weathering any winter storm

- 15 best ski resorts near NYC for a winter getaway

- The best things to do for Lunar New Year in NYC

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.