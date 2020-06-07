The Met's new slate includes the At-Home Gala and classics by Mozart, Handel and Tchaikovsky

The Metropolitan Opera will present no more live performances for the remainder of 2020, but its popular series of free streaming opera productions continues this week. The lineup from June 8 through June 14 includes works by Mozart, Handel and Tchaikovsky, as well as an encore of its marathon At-Home Gala on April 25. Most of the productions were initially filmed as part of the Met's Live in HD series.

The Nightly Met Opera Streams can be viewed on the Met's website at 7:30pm EDT (12:30am BST), and can also be accessed through the Met Opera on Demand app. Each production remains available until 6:30pm EDT the following day (or two days later in the case of the At-Home Gala). The full schedule for Week 13 is below.

Tuesday night's stream is a double bill of folktale one-acts: Tchaikovsky's final opera, Iolanta, and Bartók's extremely dark Bluebeard's Castle. On Thursday is John Corigliano and William M. Hoffman's The Ghosts of Versailles, a postmodern 1991 sequel to The Barber of Seville and The Marriage of Figaro, starring Teresa Stratas as Marie Antoinette. On Friday and Saturday, in lieu of an opera, the Met is offering an encore of the four-hour At-Home Gala it first streamed on April 25. Hosted by general manager Peter Gelb and music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the event features dozens of artists performing from their homes around the world, including Anna Netrebko, Renée Fleming, Jonas Kaufmann, Elīna Garanča, René Pape, Diana Damrau, Bryn Terfel and Angel Blue.

This week's Metropolitan Opera Live in HD schedule:

Monday, June 8: Mozart’s La Clemenza di Tito

Conducted by Harry Bicket; starring Lucy Crowe, Barbara Frittoli, Elīna Garanča, Kate Lindsey and Giuseppe Filianoti. Transmitted live on December 1, 2012.

Tuesday, June 9: Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta and Bartók’s Bluebeard's Castle

Conducted by Valery Gergiev; starring Anna Netrebko and Piotr Beczała in Iolanta, and Nadja Michael and Mikhail Petrenko in Bluebeard's Castle. Transmitted live on February 14, 2015.

Wednesday, June 10: Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel

Conducted by Vladimir Jurowski; starring Christine Schäfer, Alice Coote, Rosalind Plowright, Philip Langridge and Alan Held. Transmitted live on January 1, 2008.

Thursday, June 11: John Corigliano’s The Ghosts of Versailles

Conducted by James Levine; starring Teresa Stratas, Renée Fleming, Marilyn Horne, Graham Clark, Gino Quilico and Håkan Hagegård. Transmitted live on January 10, 1992.

Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13: Met At-Home Gala

With Anna Netrebko, Renée Fleming, Jonas Kaufmann, Elīna Garanča, René Pape, Diana Damrau, Bryn Terfel, Angel Blue and many others. Transmitted on April 25, 2020.

Sunday, June 14: Handel’s Rodelinda

Conducted by Harry Bicket; starring Renée Fleming, Stephanie Blythe, Andreas Scholl, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser and Shenyang. Transmitted live on December 3, 2011.

