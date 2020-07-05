The Metropolitan Opera will be closed for the remainder of 2020, but the essential New York cultural institution is continuing to provide home viewers with free nightly recordings of past productions every week. The lineup from July 6 through July 12 includes full works by Puccini, Wagner, Mozart, Verdi and Tchaikovsky. Most of the productions were recorded for the Met's Live in HD series.

Each installment of the Nightly Met Opera Streams appears on the Met's website at 7:30pm EDT (12:30am BST), and can also be seen through the Met Opera on Demand app. The productions stay live until 6:30pm EDT the following day. A full schedule for Week 17 is below.

This week's lineup includes two recordings that predate the HD era: Tuesday's 1988 performance of Verdi’s Il Trovatore, starring Luciano Pavarotti and Éva Marton, and Sunday's 1999 account of Wagner's epic Tristan und Isolde, starring Ben Heppner and Jane Eaglen. Also on the menu are two favorites by Puccini—La Bohème on Monday and Madama Butterfly on Saturday—as well as Anna Netrebko and Mariusz Kwiecień in Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin on Wednesday. To help you choose what to watch, the Met offers both a handy thumbnail guide and a more detailed collection of articles and podcasts.

This week's Metropolitan Opera Live in HD schedule:

Monday, July 6: Puccini’s La Bohème

Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Susanna Phillips, Michael Fabiano, Lucas Meachem, Alexey Lavrov, Matthew Rose and Paul Plishka. Conducted by Marco Armiliato. Transmitted live on February 24, 2018.

Tuesday, July 7: Verdi’s Il Trovatore

Starring Luciano Pavarotti, Éva Marton, Dolora Zajick and Sherrill Milnes. Conducted by James Levine. Transmitted live on October 15, 1988.

Wednesday, July 8: Mozart’s Così fan tutte

Starring Susanna Phillips, Isabel Leonard, Danielle de Niese, Matthew Polenzani, Rodion Pogossov and Maurizio Muraro. Conducted by James Levine. Transmitted live on April 26, 2014.

Thursday, July 9: Zandonai’s Francesca da Rimini

Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Marcello Giordani and Mark Delavan. Conducted by Marco Armiliato. Transmitted live on March 16, 2013.

Friday, July 10: Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin

Starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, Mariusz Kwiecień and Alexei Tanovitski. Conducted by Valery Gergiev. Transmitted live on October 5, 2013.

Saturday, July 11: Puccini’s Madama Butterfly

Starring Hui He, Elizabeth DeShong, Bruce Sledge and Paulo Szot. Conducted by Pier Giorgio Morandi. Transmitted live on November 9, 2019.

Sunday, July 12: Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde

Starring Jane Eaglen, Ben Heppner, Katarina Dalayman, Hans-Joachim Ketelsen and René Pape. Conducted by James Levine. Transmitted live on December 18, 1999.

Tristan und Isolde | Photograph: Ken Howard

