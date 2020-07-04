The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities.

Disney+: Hamilton

Available now

Perhaps you have heard of a Broadway musical called Hamilton? Perhaps you have been wishing to see it? Or see it again? Or see it over and over and over, again and again and again, until you know every note, every gesture, every rotation of the turntable as well as you know the proverbial back of your hand? Well, friend, today is your day. The film of the original Broadway production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s earthquake of a musical is streaming on Disney+ just in time for Independence Day weekend, some 15 months ahead of schedule. Have at it! Full details are here.

Hamilton | Photograph: Joan Marcus

National Theatre: Les Blancs

Available through July 9

Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now it is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. The latest offering, filmed in 2016, is South African director Yaël Farber’s revival of Les Blancs, a rarely produced work by the barrier-breaking African-American playwright Lorraine Hansberry (A Raisin in the Sun). The play, which was never staged in Hansberry’s brief lifetime, is set at a Christian mission in a fictional African country in the process of breaking the chains of colonialism. “Ultimately Hansberry’s point, that the white missionaries are interlopers in a place they will never understand, is very well made,” wrote Andrzej Lukowski in his Time Out London review. “The play is good; the production is better, going beyond words to evoke the sense of a timeless, indelible Africa that European artifice can’t hope to erase.” The cast includes Danny Sapani, Siân Phillips, Tunji Kasim, Anna Madeley, James Fleet and Sheila Atim.

Les Blancs | Photograph: Johan Persson

Joe Allen Virtual Cabaret

Saturday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST

The London watering hole Joe Allen, a sister pub to the New York theater district standby, throws a virtual benefit for itself and for the charity umbrella organization Acting for Others, which supports theater workers in crisis. Drag queen La Voix hosts a variety show whose guests include noted thespians Sir Derek Jacobi and Patricia Hodge, singer Gary Wilmot and ventriloquist Steve Hewlett (with dummy Arthur Lager) as well as Fra Fee, Claire Moore, Debbie Kurup, Nadim Naaman, Harriet Thorpe and Lucy Williamson. Expect show tunes, comedy and general theatrical bonhomie.

Joe Allen | Photograph: Steven Joyce

Untitled Queen: Untitled (America)

Saturday 5pm–10pm EDT / 10pm–3am BST

The Brooklyn alt-drag artist Untitled Queen hosts a five-hour marathon for the Fourth of July with performances from 52 drag performers of color—one from each state plus Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. The goal is to amplify voices that are not already widely heard, and the performers split half of all proceeds with the Navajo Water Project, Representing New York alongside the hostess is Bushwig founder Horrorchata.

Untitled Queen | Photograph: Andrew Boyle

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar|

Saturday 5pm–10:30pm EDT / 10pm–3:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).

The Metropolitan Opera: Don Pasquale

Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular free rollout of past performances, mostly recorded in high definition. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s selection, which predates the HD era, is a 1979 performance of Donizetti’s opera buffa Don Pasquale, starring superstar soprano Beverly Sills in the final year of her performing career (and in the only one of her Met performances to be telecast). The principal cast also includes Alfredo Kraus, Håkan Hagegård and Gabriel Bacquier; Nicola Rescigno is the conductor. this performance, which also features Stephanie Blythe and Laurent Naouri.

Don Pasquale | Photograph: Metropolitan Opera Archives

PBS: A Capitol Fourth

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for two weeks)

Vanessa Williams and John Stamos host PBS’s 40th annual Independence Day celebration, a 90-minute special that includes musical performances, archival highlights, salutes to heroes and a splash of live fireworks. Broadway’s Kelli O’Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Mandy Gonzalez are among the many performers joining the birthday festivities from across the country; the list also includes Patti LaBelle, Renée Fleming, John Fogerty, the Temptations, Yolanda Adams, Trace Adkins, Andy Grammer, Brantley Gilbert, Lauren Alaina and the National Symphony Orchestra.

Kelli O’Hara | Photograph: Laura Marie Duncan

Joe’s Pub: Justin Sayre Makes the Case for America

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. An avatar of retroqueer cultivation, the sharp-tongued Justin Sayre delighted New Yorkers for years as host of the Meeting*, a variety series that combined hilarious rants with musical numbers and sometimes passionate advocacy. In this 2018 show, the writer-performer sees red, white and blue in a show that tries to save America from itself.

Justin Sayre | Photograph: Ricardo Nelson

Seacoast Repertory Theater: The Andrews Brothers

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has spentteh summer performing Roger Bean's The Marvelous Wonderettes and two of its sequels. Now it moves to the series’s companion piece, The Andrews Brothers, in which three male stagehands at a USO show are conscripted into impersonating the Andrews Sisters to entertain the troops. Ben Hart and Brandon James direct a cast that comprises Jason Faria, Ben Hart and Kevin Mahaney. Tickets for each live-only performance cost $20.

The Andrews Brothers | Photograph: Brandon James

Short North Stage: John & Jen

Sunday (available through July 12)

Columbus, Ohio’s Short North Stage presents a filmed revival of Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald's dramatic 1995 musical two-hander, a longitudinal study of a woman's relationship with her brother and her son. Tickets cost $15.

Great Performances: Der Fliegende Holländer

Sunday noon EDT / 5pm BST

The Metropolitan Opera was scheduled to broadcast François Girard’s new staging of Wagner’s ghost-ship romance Der Fliegende Holländer (The Flying Dutchman) though its Live in HD series on March 14, but those plans were dashed on the rocks of the pandemic-related closures that week. Happily, enough footage was recorded in rehearsal to create a record of the production for PBS’s Great Performances instead. Evgeny Nikitin plays a cursed Dutch sea captain and Anja Kampe (in her Met debut) is the woman whose love might save him; Valery Gergiev conducts a performance that also prominently features Franz-Josef Selig and Sergey Skorokhodov. During the overture, principal dancer Alison Clancy performs a lengthy barefoot solo choreographed by Carolyn Choa.

Der Fliegende Holländer | Photograph: Ken Howard

Seacoast Repertory Theater: The Andrews Brothers

Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)

See Saturday 8pm.

Karamu House: Freedom on Juneteenth

Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)

The nation’s oldest African-American theater, Cleveland’s Karamu House—which was founded back in 1915—presents its first live-streamed production: a decidedly present-tense Juneteenth special that combines music, dance and spoken work in response to the recent murders of Black Americans. Conceived and directed by Tony F. Sias, the piece was recorded a week before it first streamed on June 19; the hour-long production is followed by a live 30-minute panel discussion about the Black Lives Matter movement. (The program is being repeated today for the final time.)

Freedom on Juneteenth | Photograph: Kayla Lupean

John McDaniel: Sunday Tea with John McD

Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST

The affable pianist, musical director and composer John McDaniel—known to national audiences from his stint as the leader of The Rosie O’Donnell Show’s house band, the McDLTs—now offers an intimate afternoon of music once a month on Facebook Live. This edition recommends donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

John McDaniel | Photograph: Steve Ullathorne

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Sunday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Saturday 5pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

The Metropolitan Opera: La Donna del Lago

Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Saturday 7:30pm. The Met’s 16th straight week of free operas concludes with a 2015 recording of Rossini’s 1819 romance La Donna del Lago in, remarkably, its Metropolitan Opera debut. Set in 16th-century Scotland, the opera is adapted from a poem by Sir Walter Scott. Michele Mariotti conducts the performance, which stars Joyce DiDonato as the laky lassie, Oren Gradus as her father and Juan Diego Flórez, John Osborn and Daniela Barcellona (in trousers) as the rivals for her affections.

La Donna del Lago | Photograph: Ken Howard

Seacoast Repertory Theater: The Andrews Brothers

Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

See Saturday 8pm.

The Seth Concert Series: Melissa Errico

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible—at last!—to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for the fifth episode is the smart musical-theater leading lady Melissa Errico, whose silvery voice has brightened such shows as My Fair Lady, Amour and the Off Broadway revival of Passion. Virtual tickets cost $25; the live edition at 8pm will be recorded and rerun tomorrow at 3pm.

Melissa Errico | Photograph: Michael Lavine

State vs Natasha Banina

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The international-minded Cherry Orchard Festival, having canceled its annual June festival, teams with Boston’s Arlekin Players Theatre to mount an interactive Zoom play, directed by Igor Golyak. Darya Denisova stars as a teenage girl on trial for attempted manslaughter; the audience, acting as the jury, decides the outcome, and a live discussion follows. The show is free but reservations are required.

State vs Natasha Banina | Photograph: Nathan Johnson

Brian Nash

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live in a weekly virtual concert. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)

Brian Nash | Photograph: Robb Sapp/Dirty Sugar Photography

