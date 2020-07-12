The Metropolitan Opera won't be hosting live productions until at least 2021, but the company is continuing to entertain opera lovers with free recordings every night of the week. The lineup from July 13 through July 19 includes full works by Puccini, Mozart, Verdi, Rossini and Berg. Most of the shows were recorded for cinematic release as part of the Met series Live in HD.

The performances go live each night on the Met's website at 7:30pm EDT (12:30am BST), where they remain until 6:30pm EDT the following day. The operas can also be viewed through the Met Opera on Demand app. A full schedule for Week 18 is below.

Perennial audience favorite Giacomo Puccini dominates the lineup with three offerings: Manon Lescaut on Monday, Turandot on Wednesday and a classic 1982 recording of La Bohème on Sunday, starring Teresa Stratas, Renata Scotto and José Carreras. Also predating the HD era is Tuesday's 1981 rendition of Verdi's La Traviata, starring Ileana Cotrubas and Plácido Domingo. To decide which of this week's options might appeal to you, consult the Met's quickie guide to the operas or peruse its more extensive collection of articles and podcasts.

In addition to this week's free offerings, the Met is debuting a new series of pay-per-view virtual concerts. The inaugural edition, which features superstar German tenor Jonas Kaufmann, goes live on Saturday, July 18 at 1pm EDT.

This week's Metropolitan Opera Live in HD schedule:

Monday, July 13: Puccini’s Manon Lescaut

Starring Kristine Opolais, Roberto Alagna, Massimo Cavalletti and Brindley Sherratt. Conducted by Fabio Luisi. Transmitted live on March 5, 2016.

Tuesday, July 14: Verdi’s La Traviata

Starring Ileana Cotrubas, Plácido Domingo and Cornell MacNeil. Conducted by James Levine. Transmitted live on March 28, 1981.

Wednesday, July 15: Puccini’s Turandot

Starring Maria Guleghina, Marina Poplavskaya, Marcello Giordani and Samuel Ramey. Conducted by Andris Nelsons. Transmitted live on November 7, 2009.

Thursday, July 16: Berg’s Wozzeck

Starring Elza van den Heever, Gerhard Siegel, Peter Mattei and Christian van Horn. Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Transmitted live on January 11, 2020.

Friday, July 17: Rossini’s La Cenerentola

Starring Elīna Garanča and Lawrence Brownlee. Conducted by Maurizio Benini. Transmitted live on May 9, 2009.

Saturday, July 18: Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro

Starring Amanda Majeski, Marlis Petersen, Isabel Leonard, Peter Mattei and Ildar Abdrazako. Conducted by James Levine. Transmitted live on October 18, 2014.

Sunday, July 19: Puccini’s La Bohème

Starring Teresa Stratas, Renata Scotto, José Carreras, Richard Stilwell, Allan Monk, James Morris and Italo Tajo. Conducted by James Levine. Transmitted live on January 16, 1982.

