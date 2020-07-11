The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other large performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities. Performances that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still watch for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page daily, so bookmark it for the latest information.

Bernadette Peters: A Special Concert

Now (available through July 14)

In a Broadway career that has spanned more than 60 years to date—in such shows as Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods and revivals of Gypsy and Follies—the perpetually lovable Bernadette Peters has established herself as one of the great musical-theater leading ladies of all time, with a special affinity for the work of Stephen Sondheim. This recording of her full 2009 concert Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre is being streamed as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The online event includes a new conversation between Peters and the charming actor Michael Urie.

Bernadette Peters | Photograph: Peter James Zielinski

National Theatre: The Deep Blue Sea

Now (available through July 15 week)

Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now it is streaming one play per week for free on YouTube in a series that comes to an end on July 16. This next-to-last offering, filmed in 2016, is director Carrie Cracknell’s highly acclaimed revival of Terence Rattigan’s melancholy 1952 drama The Deep Blue Sea, starring Helen McCrory as a woman trying to piece her life together after an unsuccessful suciide attempt. “It’s a beautifully judged, exquisitely sad production that remains faithful to Rattigan’s period setting, but subtly enhances it,” wrote Andrzej Lukowski in his five-star Time Out London review. “What is most striking about [McCrory’s] performance is not her weakness but her strength, her almost fearsome calm and composure. Where Hester’s flash lover Freddie (Tom Burke) is a drunken, self-centred mess and her wealthy estranged husband William (Peter Sullivan) has a sweet lack of complexity, Hester is lucid, self-possessed and agonisingly self-aware.”

The Deep Blue Sea | Photograph: Richard Hubert Smith

HERE: A Series of Landscapes

Saturday 1pm and 6pm EDT / 6pm and 11pm BST (live only)

Seven performers Zoom together in A Series of Landscapes, a dreamlike original opera-theater work created by the New York new-music collective thingNY and presented by the arts center HERE. The creators are Gelsey Bell, Isabel Castellvi, Andrew Livingston, Paul Pinto, Erin Rogers, Dave Ruder and Jeffrey Young. Tickets are pay-what-you-can, and reservations are required; the show is performed live twice today.

A Series of Landscapes | Photograph: thingNY

Stars in the House: Regional Theater Spotlight On: Allegro Wolf Arts Center

Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. Today’s matinée edition checks in on Nebraska’s Allegro Wolf Arts Center, with guests including Taylor Eliason.

What Will the Neighbors Say?: Casa Abierta

Saturday 4pm–7pm EDT / 9pm–midnight BST (live only)

The nascent NYC theater company What Will The Neighbors Say? throws a virtual fundraiser for Puerto Rico’s House of Grace, in the aim of raising money to help the island’s trans and nonbinary residents ride out the Covid crisis. The lineup for this bilingual variety show are comedian Suni Reyes, poets Pedro De León and Karl Michael Iglesias, performance artist Ashton Muniz and musicians Kathryn Allison, LuisGa Nunez, Educard María, Zulienette Ralat and Xavier Reyes.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Saturday 5pm–10:30pm EDT / 10pm–3:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).

Play-PerView: The Few

Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a live, one-time-only Zoom reading of Samuel D. Hunter’s poignant play The Few, in which a sour man returns to work at the truckers' newspaper he co-founded, after an unexplained absence of four years. Hunter himself—one of our most valuable playwrights, as evidenced anew in last year’s Greater Clements—directs a reunion of the entire three-person cast of the play’s 2014 production at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater: Gideon Glick, Michael Laurence and Tasha Lawrence. Tickets cost $15–$50, and proceeds benefit Rattlestick.

The Few (2014) | Photograph: Joan Marcus

The Metropolitan Opera: Madama Butterfly

Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular free rollout of past performances, mostly recorded in high definition. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s selection is Anthony Minghella’s gorgeous 2006 staging of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, a tragic East-meets-West, East-loses-West story that borrows heavily from the plot of Miss Saigon. Hui He, Andrea Carè, Elizabeth DeShong and Paulo Szot star in this 2019 performance, conducted by Pier Giorgio Morandi.

Madama Butterfly | Photograph: Richard Termine

Dance Theatre of Harlem: Works & Process: Dance Theatre of Harlem at 50

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through July 19)

As Dance Theatre of Harlem moves into its 51st year, the uptown institution continues a digital series that includes archival footage, online classes, discussions with artists and more. The centerpiece this week is a 2019 performance in the rotunda of the Guggenheim Museum. On the bill are a re-creation of Arthur Mitchell's Tones, a section of George Balanchine’s The Four Temperaments and resident choreographer Robert Garland’s Nyman String Quartet No. 2. Company artists Christopher Charles McDaniel and Derek Brockington are on hand for a live chat during the virtual YouTube premiere.

Dance Theatre of Harlem at 50 | Photograph: Robert Altman

Joe’s Pub: Joe McGinty & the Loser’s Lounge: Tribute to Aretha Franklin

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. In this 2019 set, the stalwart and justly celebrated covers act Loser’s Lounge, which has been haunting New York City for more than 25 years, tries its collective hand at the oeuvre of Aretha Franklin. More than 20 vocalists join in to pay their R-E-S-P-E-C-Ts to the late Queen of Soul.

The Loser’s Lounge | Photograph: Courtesy of the artists

Stars in the House: Andréa Burns and friends

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

See Saturday 2pm. Tonight’s edition is guest-hosted by Broadway’s vivid Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!), who is joined by her fellow In the Heights alumna Janet Dacal, Mandy Gonzalez and Karen Olivo.

Andréa Burns | Photograph: Justin Patterson

Plays in the House Teen Edition: Winter Break

Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

The Sunday matinee edition of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s talk show takes the idea behind the successful Plays in House reading series and extends it to kids in a Sunday-matinee series for young people. Today’s offering, which benefits the Seattle Native-youth theater group Red Eagle Soaring, is Joe Calarco’s high-school comedy Winter Break. The cast includes Klarke Armstrong, Sachi Dieker, Lex Garcia, Charlotte Gimlin, Avery Michael Johnson, Imahni King and Lucy Martin.

Bristol Riverside Theatre: Summer Music Fest: From Phantom to Mame

Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)

Pennsylvania’s Bristol Riverside Theatre offers a virtual edition of its annual concert series, Summer Music Fest. Each of the three shows is performed live and recorded for rebroadcast at two later dates. From Phantom to Mame, recorded on July 1, is devoted to songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber and the late Jerry Herman. Keith Baker serves as host and music director; the lineup of singers comprises Demetria Joyce Bailey, Rebecca Robbins, Keith Spencer, Sean Thomspon and Donna Vivino (who was playing Grizabella in the national tour of Cats before the pandemic). Tickets cost $35, which will help the Bucks County company collect some much-needed bucks.

Donna Vivino | Photograph: Justin Patterson

Here We Go: 24 Hour Zoom Fest

Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST

Before the current crisis, Here We Go mounted site-specific festivals for early-career playwrights twice a year. Now the company is taking its mission online with a free monthly anthology of short plays created on the fly. Each of the five contributing writers gets only 12 hours to create a new work that must be set on a Zoom call; the writers and directors then get an additional 12 hours to ready the works for live performance.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Sunday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Saturday 5pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

Metropolitan Opera: Tristan und Isolde

Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Saturday 7:30pm. The Met’s 17th week of free operas concludes with Dieter Dorn’s stately, striking production of Wagner’s 1865 masterwork Tristan und Isolde, a four-hour epic about the potion-driven love between an unlucky Irish princess and the Cornish knight who has been entrusted to deliver to her to his king. Ben Heppner and Jane Eaglen play the massive title roles, supported by Katarina Dalayman, Hans-Joachim Ketelsen and René Pape; James Levine conducts the 1999 performance, which predates the HD era.

Tristan und Isolde | Photograph: Ken Howard

Guild Hall: Same Time, Next Year

Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

In this benefit for the East Hampton arts center Guild Hall, A-list actors Julianne Moore and Alec Baldwin perform Bernard Slade’s hit 1975 two-hander Same Time, Next Year, which follows an adulterous affair through a quarter-century of changes. Bob Balaban directs this one-night-only virtual performance. This being the Hamptons, tickets cost $100.

Julianne Moore and Alec Baldwin | Photograph: Courtesy Guild Hall

The Seth Concert Series: Audra McDonald

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for this episode is Audra McDonald, a dazzling interpreter whose virtuosic technique doesn’t get in the way of her natural warmth. One of the great Broadway leading ladies of all time, she has won six Tony Awards—including at least one in each of the four acting categories for women. Virtual tickets cost $25; tonight's live edition at 8pm will be recorded and rerun tomorrow at 3pm.

Audra McDonald | Photograph: Autumn de Wilde

Out of an Abundance of Caution: Periscope and OUT (123.73)

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for two weeks)

The avant-garde Twitch performance series Out of an Abundance of Caution, curated this month by the good folks of the Brick, presents two new works. Elinor T. Vanderberg and Drew Vanderberg star in Periscope, an exploration of memory and isolation by Ryan William Downey (Sleeping Car Porters); produced by Title:Point and Object Collection, the piece includes guest appearances by artists including experimental-theater guru Richard Foreman and film director Mary Harron. Completing the bill is the Million Underscores’ OUT (123.73), a pointedly distanced dance piece performed by Nicolás Noreña, Timothy Scott, Hannah Gross and Michelle Uranowitz.

Periscope | Photograph: Theresa Buchheister

Kritzerland: Kritzerland Influencers

Sunday 8pm EST / 1am BST

The actor, writer and producer Bruce Kimmel has been an essential font of show tunes for decades, notably as the force behind the labels Bay Cities, Varese Sarabande, Fynsworth Alley and now Kritzerland. Since 2010, he has also assembled and hosted monthly cabaret shows with high-level casts, most recently at Feinstein’s Upstairs at Vitello’s. The cast of this virtual version includes Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Jason Graae, Kerry O’Malley, Daniel Bellusci, Hartley Powers, Sami Staitman, Adrienne Stiefel and Robert Yacko. Proceeds benefit NoHo theaters in financial jeopardy.

Norm Lewis | Photograph: Kevin Yatarola

State vs Natasha Banina

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The international-minded Cherry Orchard Festival, having canceled its annual June festival, teams with Boston’s Arlekin Players Theatre to mount an interactive Zoom play, directed by Igor Golyak. Darya Denisova stars as a teenage girl on trial for attempted manslaughter; the audience, acting as the jury, decides the outcome, and a live discussion follows. The show is free but reservations are required.

State vs Natasha Banina | Photograph: Nathan Johnson

Riant Theatre: Walter’s Dead

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The Riant Theatre, best known for its Strawberry One-Act Festival, offers a Zoom reading of Mario Corry’s zany comedy Walter’s Dead as part of its ongoing Jocunda Music, Film and Theatre Festival. Tickets cost $15 and advance reservations are required; a conversation with Corry and members of the cast follows the performance.

Brian Nash

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live in a weekly virtual concert. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)

Brian Nash | Photograph: Robb Sapp/Dirty Sugar

Hershey Felder: Beethoven

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 72 hours)

Actor-writer-pianist Hershey Felder has made a career out of solo tributes to famous composers, including Frederic Chopin, Franz Liszt, Irving Berlin and Leonard Bernstein. In tonight’s show, performed from Italy, he gives a hearing to Ludwig van Beethoven. Tickets cost $55; a portion of the proceeds benefit U.S. arts organizations, including Minnesota’s Penumbra Theatre Company.

Hershey Felder: Beethoven | Photograph: Courtesy Christopher Ash

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.