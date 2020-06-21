The Metropolitan Opera will hold no live performances for the rest of the year, but the great New York City opera house is continuing to stream recordings of past productions for free every night this week. The lineup from June 22 through June 28 includes works by Mozart, Verdi, Massenet, Donizetti, Saint-Saëns and John Adams. Most of the performances were initially recorded for theatrical release as part of the Met's Live in HD series.

The Nightly Met Opera Streams debut on the Met's website at 7:30pm EDT (12:30am BST) every day, and can also be viewed though the Met Opera on Demand app. Each production remains watchable until 6:30pm EDT the following day. A full schedule for Week 15 is below.

This week begins with Sonya Yoncheva in Verdi's La Traviata and concludes Julie Taymor's spectacular staging of Mozart's Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute). Also on the lineup are Lisette Oropesa in Massenet's Manon and one modern work: John Adams and Peter Sellars's 2005 Doctor Atomic, which looks at J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the nuclear bomb. The Friday stream is a pre-HD 1991 recording of Kathleen Battle and Luciano Pavarotti in Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore, a romantic comedy about liquid courage. To help you decide what to watch, the Met provides a thumbnail guide along with more detailed articles and podcasts.

This week's Metropolitan Opera Live in HD schedule:

Monday, June 22: Verdi’s La Traviata

Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Michael Fabiano and Thomas Hampson. Conducted by Nicola Luisotti. Transmitted live on March 11, 2017.

Tuesday, June 23: John Adams’s Doctor Atomic

Starring Gerald Finley, Sasha Cooke, Thomas Glenn, Richard Paul Fink and Eric Owens. Conducted by Alan Gilbert. Transmitted live on November 8, 2008.

Wednesday, June 24: Saint-Saëns’s Samson et Dalila

Starring Elīna Garanča and Roberto Alagna. Conducted by Sir Mark Elder. Transmitted live on October 20, 2018.

Thursday, June 25: Massenet’s Manon

Starring Lisette Oropesa, Michael Fabiano and Artur Ruciński. Conducted by Maurizio Benini. Transmitted live on October 26, 2019.

Friday, June 26: Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore

Starring Kathleen Battle, Luciano Pavarotti, Juan Pons and Enzo Dara. Conducted by James Levine. Transmitted live on November 16, 1991.

Saturday, June 27: Massenet’s Cendrillon

Starring Joyce DiDonato, Kathleen Kim, Alice Coote and Stephanie Blythe. Conducted by Bertrand de Billy. Transmitted live on April 28, 2018.

Sunday, June 28: Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte

Starring Golda Schultz, Kathryn Lewek, Charles Castronovo, Markus Werba, Christian Van Horn and René Pape. Conducted by James Levine. Transmitted live on October 14, 2017.

L’Elisir d’Amore | Photograph: Erika Davidson

Die Zauberflöte | Photograph: Richard Termine

