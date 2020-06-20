The best live theater to stream online on June 20 and June 21
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today
The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities.
Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page daily, so bookmark it for the latest information.
Backyard Renaissance: The Dazzle
Saturday 3am EDT / 8am BST (available for 48 hours)
San Diego’s Backyard Productions had planned to mount a May production of The Dazzle, Richard Greenberg’s evocative 2002 drama about the infamous Collyer brothers, whose 1947 deaths amid more than 100 tons of trash in their New York apartment made them a hoarder cautionary tale. In lieu of the live run, director Rosina Reynolds and the company came up with a clever workaround: Working in solo day shifts, the designers created sets on which the three actors (Francis Gercke, Jessica John and Tom Zohar) could act a reading at safe distances from one another. Footage from these stage performances, taken on three cameras, has been edited together, and the resulting video can be viewed this weekend for $20.
The Dazzle | Photograph: Courtesy Backyard Renaissance
Virtual West End Live 2020
Saturday 9am EDT / 2pm BST (available for 24 hours)
London’s annual outdoor West End Live event in Trafalgar Square has been nixed this year for public-safety reasons, so it is decamping to Facebook this weekend with two hour-long videos of highlights from the 2015–2019 editions. The lineup includes performances from the musicals & Juliet, The Barricade Boys, Bat Out of Hell, Come From Away, Dreamgirls, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Heathers, Jersey Boys, Kinky Boots, Les Misérables, The Lion King, Mamma Mia!, Matilda, Memphis, Only Fools and Horses, The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Six, Strictly Ballroom, Sunny Afternoon, Tina, Waitress and Wicked.
West End Live 2018 (The Lion King) | Photograph: Courtesy West End Live
Plays in the House: Mrs. Warren’s Profession
Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)
Three times a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), presents live performances of plays in their entirety. Previous efforts, including The Heidi Chronicles, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife and The Little Dog Laughed, have come off smashingly. Now the series welcomes Gingold Theatrical Group's supremely cultivated David Staller, who specializes in works by George Bernard Shaw, for a reading of the Bearded One’s popular 1893 dramedy, in which a genteel young woman is horrified to discover that her mother is a madam. The cast, directed by Staller, is led by the indomitable Tonya Pinkins, and also includes Midori Francis, James Monroe Iglehart, David Huynh, Raphael Nash Thompson and Thom Sesma.
Tonya Pinkins | Photograph: Tess Steinkolk
Mile Square Theatre: 7th Inning Stretch: from the dugout
Saturday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
Hoboken’s Mile Square Theatre pitches a virtual version of its annual anthology of baseball-themed theater, which it has presented since 2003. This year’s roster includes sketches, short plays and musical numbers, performed by a cast that includes heavy hitters Michael Emerson (Lost) and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911), child actor Ames McNamara (The Conners), SNL vet Gary Kroeger, rock songwriter Jim Vallance (“Summer of ‘69”) and actual Yankee Adam Ottavino. Tickets start at $20.
Michael Emerson| Photograph: Mile Square Theatre
The Soroya and Martha Graham Dance Company: Immediate Tragedy
2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST
The Los Angeles arts center the Soraya presents the world premiere of a collaborative 10-minute work inspired by archival traces of modern dance queen Martha Graham’s lost 1937 solo Immediate Tragedy. Working from home, members of the Martha Graham Dance Company have created movement phrases inspired by photographs of the original work; Christopher Rountree, of the L.A. chamber ensemble Wild Up, has written new music for the project based on notations from Henry Cowell’s original score. This half-hour program includes interviews with the artists and footage of a recent performance of Graham’s Deep Song, a companion piece to Immediate Tragedy.
Martha Graham in Immediate Tragedy | Photograph: Robert M. Fraser
Irish Repertory Theatre: Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom
Saturday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
After its success earlier last month with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep is offering a summer season of love online productions of three other shows from the company’s history. First up is 2019’s Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom. Aedín Moloney and Colum McCann adapt text from James Joyce's Ulysses into a solo piece, starring Moloney, that focuses on the punctuation-averse inner monologue of Molly Bloom, the restless wife of the novel's main character. The music is by Chieftains chief Paddy Moloney. A $25 donation is suggested and registration is required at least two hours in advance.
Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom | Photograph: Carol Rosegg
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Saturday 5pm–10:30pm EDT / 10pm–3:30am BST
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).
A Demon on My Life
Saturday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)
Writer-director JB Bruno presents the premiere of A Demon on My Life, a drama about a dancer coping with the life-altering effects of myalgic encephalomyelitis, also known as chronic fatigue syndrome. The cast includes Leigh Fitzjames, Darren Lee and Blanche Baker. Reservations are required for this Zoom reading, which has a suggested price of $12. (The play will be performed on Zoom again on Monday afternoon.)
Yackez LiveScream: An Assortment of Flavors
Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
Larissa and Jon Velez-Jackson, who make up the wacky postmodernist performance duo Yackez, share a three-hour marathon of live performances and clips from the past decade of their downtown shenanigans. The main concert portion of the event starts at 8pm. Contributing artists include Tyler Ashley, Senerio Baptiste, Monifa Kincaid, Patrick Arias and Claire Fleury. The performance is live-only, but a recording of it will be shared on Wednesday for those who can’t see it tonight. Donations to the artists and to Black and queer social-justice groups are encouraged.
Yackez | Photograph: Paul B. Good
Mile Square Theatre: 7th Inning Stretch: from the dugout
Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
See Saturday 3pm.
Gabrielle Stravelli and Pat O'Leary
Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Gabrielle Stravelli has a groovy ’70s-chick vibe and a supple, versatile voice that can navigate multiple genres with ease but has a special affinity for jazz. After many years as one of New York's best-kept secrets, she has finally been riding a well-deserved tide of acclaim. She performs this casual Facebook set from home with her husband, bassist Pat O’Leary.
Songs for Our City
Saturday 7:05pm EDT / 12:05am BST
Times Square Alliance joins forces with Time Out’s Love Local Campaign to present Songs for Our City, a nightly platform and contest of original tunes commissioned from 26 musical-theater artists who have participated in Ben Cameron’s outdoor Broadway Buskers series in the past. A different slate of singer-songwriters performs every evening at 7:05pm; immediately afterward, home voters have a scant three minutes to vote on which artist will proceed to the finals tomorrow. Donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition are encouraged. Tonight’s sixth episode features Leslie Becker, Drew Gasparini, Joel Waggoner, Will Taylor, Will Van Dyke and Jeff Talbott.
Leslie Becker | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
The Metropolitan Opera: Akhnaten
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. This weekend’s lineup presents two biographical works by the American minimalist composer Philip Glass, starting with tonight’s Akhnaten, which stars countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo as the quasi-monotheistic Pharaoh Amenhotep IV, who was all but erased from ancient Egyptian history after his death. Karen Kamensek conducts this 2019 performance of Phelim McDermott’s captivating staging, which also stars Dísella Lárusdóttir, J'Nai Bridges, Aaron Blake, Will Liverman, Richard Bernstein and Zachary James.
Akhnaten | Photograph: Karen Almond
Life Jacket Theatre Company: The Gorgeous Nothings: In Concert
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 48 hours)
In honor of Pride Month, Life Jacket shares its concert of queer-themed songs from the 1920s and 1930s, presented as a sneak peek at its current work-in-progress, The Gorgeous Nothings, which explores the stories of gay men imprisoned together on Roosevelt Island during that period. Directed by Travis Russ and recorded at Joe’s Pub in February, the concert features performances by Kevin Smith Kirkwood, James Jackson Jr., Stephen DeRosa, Nick Cearley, Aaron Kaburick, Devin Ilaw, Seth Sikes and Joe Kinosian (who also serves as music director).
James Jackson Jr. | Photograph: Ben Arons
Joe’s Pub: Spirit Night
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. As part of its Pride Month programming, the venue shares a 2019 Halloween show hosted by actor-comedian Larry Owens (A Strange Loop) and pianist-songwriter Henry Koperski. Guests include Ana Fabrega, Henry Russell Bergstein, Mo Fry Pasic, Nora Palka, Arti Gollapudi, Karolena Theresa, Ryan J. Haddad, Chris Murphy and David Goldberg.
Larry Owens | Photograph: Cate Hellman
Stars in the House: Broadway Advocacy Coalition
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations currently benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. The guests at tonight’s show include Adrienne Warren, Amber Iman and Robb Nanus, prominent members of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, which aims to further social change within the arts community.
Amber Iman | Photograph: David Lawrence Johnson
Hell in a Handbag: The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 4—Lockdown!
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (through August 8)
The Chicago camp outfit Hell in a Handbag Productions presents the fourth episode in its series of Golden Girls homages. In this first online edition, written by and starring Handbag honcho David Cerda, the Florida foursome is forced to spend 30 days in quarantine together after Blanche is exposed to Legionnaires’ disease. Spenser Davis directs an all-male cast of eight. Tickets cost $20.
The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes | Photograph: Rick Aguilar
Metropolitan Playhouse: Where the Cross is Made
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse unearths a melodramatic 1918 playlet by Eugene O’Neill, Where the Cross Is Made, the tale of a mad old sea captain and a South Pacific treasure map. Frank Kuhn directs this 30-minute reading (which streams via YouTube and Zoom) as part of the company’s Virtual Playhouse project. The postshow talkback is led by Alexander Pettit, editor of the Eugene O'Neill Review.
Not the Mermaid Parade
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Coney Island USA’s annual Mermaid Parade couldn’t proceed today as initially intended, but the organization has a few tricks up its seashell bra. In tonight’s virtual event, helpfully dubbed Not the Mermaid Parade, the group reveals its plans for the 2020 parade in a live broadcast from its HQ at Sideshows by the Seashore. Adam RealMan hosts the unveiling, which includes an appearance by sideshow impresario and “Mayor of Coney Island” Dick D. Zigun and performances by Insectavora, Serpentina, Sage Sovereign and Pink Velvet Witch, which we suspect may not be their birth names.
The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is in a rare if not unique position right now: Since its resident actors and key technical staff have been sequestered together since March, they are in a position to perform and stream shows live together on the theater’s actual stage. At the start of their virtual summer season, the group performed Roger Bean's long-running Off Broadway jukebox musical The Marvelous Wonderettes, which takes an all-female tour through ’50s and ’60s pop favorites; now they move on to one of the show’s sequels, which includes such later hits as “Love Will Keep Us Together,” “Everlasting Love” and “I Will Survive.” Ben Hart and Brandon James direct the cast of four: Andrea Lyons, Alyssa Dumas, Bay Goulet and (in drag) Jason Faria. Next week, the company will follow up with the series’s companion piece, The Andrews Brothers. Tickets for each live-only performance cost $20.
The Marvelous Wonderettes | Photograph: Brandon James
Virtual West End Live 2020
Sunday 9am EDT / 2pm BST (available for 24 hours)
See Saturday 9am.
Plays in the House Jr.: Georgia Mae James Unplugs America
Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)
The Sunday matinee edition of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s talk show takes the idea behind the successful Plays in House series (see Saturday 2pm) and extends it to kids in a Sunday-matinee series for young people. Today’s offering, which benefits Alabama Shakespeare Festival, is Elizabeth Gregory Wilder’s Georgia Mae James Unplugs America, in which a girl shuts down the power grid in a bid for attention from her two older siblings while their parents are away. The cast includes Alex Bello, Jamie Glickman, Kristoffer Kennedy, Maria Nalieth and Charlie Tassone. A Q&A with the playwright follows the reading.
Bloomsday Lock-In
Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (available through June 27)
An Atlantic-straddling international cast of more than 50 perform selections from James Joyce’s Ulysses in this virtual version of the annual Bloomday in Brooklyn literary pub crawl. Participants include John Turturro, Aidan Gillen, Colin Quinn, Patrick Bergin, Ian McElhinney, Spider Stacy, Barry Ward, Billy Carter, Olwen Fouéré, John Keating and Irish poets Theo Dorgan and Paula Meehan. All proceeds go to Brooklyn’s Chips Soup Kitchen & Women Center, which provides food and shelter for the homeless.
John Turturro | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Mile Square Theatre: 7th Inning Stretch: from the dugout
Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
See Saturday 3pm.
Criminal Queerness Festival: She He Me
4pm EDT / 9pm BST (live only)
In their second annual Criminal Queerness Festival, National Queer Theater and Dixon Place put a spotlight on artists from countries that where LGBTQ+ communities are suppressed. The lineup of free events includes discussions, workshops and a handful of full works. Tonight’s offering is Amahl Khouri’s She He Me, which dramatizes the true stories of three gender-nonconforming people in the Arab world: a trans woman in Alegeria, a gay man in Jordan and a trans man in Lebanon. Reservations are required; a postshow talkback with Khouri is moderated by director Sivan Battat.
Amahl Khouri | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Sunday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
See Saturday 5pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).
Cuttin Up
Sunday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)
A starry cast performs Charles Randolph-Wright’s Cuttin Up, a stage adaptation of Craig Matberry’s book Cuttin Up: Wit and Wisdom from Black Barbershops. Joe Morton (Scandal), Blair Underwood (L.A. Law) and Dyllon Burnside (Pose) play three barbers from different generations, and Toisha Campbell (House Party) plays multiple customers. Carl Cofield directs a cast that also includes Godfrey The Comedian, Charles Browning, Reynaldo Pniella and Marcel Spears. The live reading streams exclusively on Playbill on Father’s Day, and all proceeds from the $10 suggested donations benefit the Classical Theatre of Harlem.
Dyllón Burnside | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Songs for Our City: Finale
Sunday 7:05pm EDT / 12:05am BST
See Saturday 7:05pm. Home viewers of Songs for Our City have chosen their favorite tunes each night this week, and in tonight’s finale the top choices are judged by a panel that comprises Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Tituss Burgess, Broadway composer Andrew Lippa, Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and Time Out’s own Adam Feldman (who is me). Donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition are encouraged.
Tituss Burgess | Photograph: Courtesy Jeff Mills
The Metropolitan Opera: Satyagraha
Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
See Saturday 7:30pm. The second of the Met’s pair of Phillip Glasses this weekend is Satyagraha, which stars Richard Croft as the 20th-century Indian peace activist and martyr Mahatma Gandhi. Constance DeJong’s nonlinear libretto draws on Sanskrit text from the Bhagavad-Gita in a plotless collage of history philosophy and politics. This video of Phelim McDermott’s eye-popping 2011 production, which features massive puppets by the director’s longtime Improbably Theatre partner Julian Crouch, also stars Rachelle Durkin, Kim Josephson and Alfred Walker, and is conducted by Dante Anzolini.
Satyagraha | Photograph: Ken Howard
The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On
Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
See Saturday 8pm.
Justin Sayre: 5, 6, 7, 8—DIE!
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. During quarantine, he has kept the camp fires burning with a monthly series of hilarious original fright-flick spoofs, performed on Zoom by top-drawer comic actors making the most of lo-tech costumes and effects. The latest, 5, 6, 7, 8—DIE!, borrows from sources that range from Dario Argento’s Suspiria to—horror of horrors—Dance Moms. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes Lauren Weedman, Jeff Hiller, Sam Pancake, Ryan Garcia, Isaac Oliver, Drew Droege, Jenn Harris, Rob Maitner, Michael Cyril Creighton, Leslie-Ann Huff and Daniele Gaither. A donation of $20 is suggested, which viewers can send via Venmo (@PussyFright); a portion of the proceeds go to bail funds for Black Lives Matter protesters.
Justin Sayre | Photograph: Christian Coulson
The Seth Concert Series: Jessie Mueller
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible—at last!—to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for the third episode is Broadway leading lady Jessie Mueller, whose rich, supple voice and subtle acting were the not-so-secret weapons of the back-to-back hits Beautiful—The Carole King Musical and Waitress. Mueller is the rare Broadway star whose persona is grounded in humility; she radiates a charismatic decency. Virtual tickets cost $25; each episode debuts at 8pm on Sundays and then repeats at 3pm on Mondays. Lea Salonga, Melissa Errico and Audra McDonald are on the roster for future editions.
Jessie Mueller | Photograph: Krista Schlueter
Brian Nash
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)
Brian Nash | Photograph: Robb Sapp/Dirty Sugar Photography
Der Ring Gott Farblonjet
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Camp master Everett Quinton, the widower of queer-theater icon Charles Ludlam and the custodian of his Ridiculous Theatrical Company, directs and stars in a live-streamed reading of Der Ring Gott Farblonjet, Ludlam’s epic 1977 send-up of Wagner’s Ring Cycle. (Quinton directed a full revival in 1990.) The work is divided into four acts; a different one is performed each Sunday to celebrate Pride Month; tonight is the third.
Everett Quinton | Photograph: Tim Goodwin
LIMITED RUNS
La Forza del Destino (Metropolitan Opera)
Through June 20 at 6:30pm EDT / 11:30 BST
The Met's 14th week of free offerings continues with a 1984 recording of Verdi's La Forza del Destino, starring the great Leontyne Price as a Spanish noblewoman buffeted by the cruel winds of fate. James Levine conducts the performance, which also stars Giuseppe Giacomini, Leo Nucci and Bonaldo Giaiotti.
Pues Nada (MCC Live Labs)
Through June 20
MCC Theater continues its new weekly series of free one-act plays, each under 45 minutes long. This week’s offering is Aziza Barnes’s Pues Nada, set in a bar in East L.A.; director Whitney White’s cast of four African-American women comprises Ito Aghayere, Alfie Fuller, Karen Pittman and Kara Young.
Zoom Alice (Merely Players)
Though June 20
As companies in major cities continue to roll out online programming in various ways, small troupes in small towns are also getting in on the virtual action. Case in point: the scrappy Merely Players of Durango, Colorado, have assembled a lively adaptation of Lewis Caroll’s Alice stories that augments the work of 38 actors with editing, puppetry, animation and special effects.
Cartography (NYUAD Arts Center)
Through June 21 at noon EDT / 5pm BST
The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi shares a recording of its 2020 production of Cartography, by Brooklyn’s Kaneza Schall and Christopher Myers. Inspired by the writers’ work with young refugees, the show tells stories of migration, and is performed by actors from El Salvador, Syria, Lebanon and Rwanda.
Peter Pan Live! (The Shows Must Go On!)
Through June 21 at 2pm EST / 7pm BST (not available in Asia or Latin America)
At a time when many people around the world feel trapped by stultifying limitations, who wouldn't dream of flying off to a land of fantasy adventure? That's the appeal of the 1954 Broadway musical Peter Pan, adapted from J.M Barrie's beloved 1904 play and outfitted with songs by Moose Charlap and Carolyn Leigh (and a few by Jule Styne, Betty Comden and Adolph Green). This 2014 NBC live broadcast of the musical, with Girls star Allison Williams in boy drag as Peter, never quite lands: Constrained by the flying effects, Williams has a hard time conveying Peter’s exuberant spontaneity, and Christopher Walken’s Captain Hook seems disconnected. But Broadway pros Kelli O'Hara, Christian Borle and Taylor Louderman bring welcome assurance to their roles, and Rob Ashford's choreography is performed with vigor by the experienced chorus folks playing Lost Boys, pirates and Islanders.
Kill Move Paradise (Wilma Theater)
Through June 21
Three African-American men and one younger boy, untimely ripped from their earthly lives by violence, find out what purgatory has in store for them in James Ijames’s expressionistic drama, which was inspired by the deaths of Tamir Rice and others. It’s provocative material, with a tone that moves rapidly from playful to intense. Blanka Zizka directs this 2018 production for Philadelphia’s Wilma Theater; the cast of four, performing on a striking white sloped set, comprises Avery Hannon, Anthony Martinez-Briggs, Brandon J. Pierce, and Lindsay Smiling. A donation of any size will get you a ticket, and all proceeds benefit Black Lives Matter Philly.
Voices of Hope: Together, We Thrive
Through June 21
TV personality Scott Nevins (The People’s Couch) hosts this star-packed concert fund-raiser for the COVID-19 relief efforts of California’s Desert AIDS Project in this streaming event. Among the major talents lending their voices to the event are Krtsin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Matthew Morrison, Megan Hilty and Brian Gallagher, Ann Hampton Callaway, Max von Essen, Saycon Sengbloh, Carla Jimenez, Emerson Collins, Blake McIver and Christina Bianco.
The Time Machine (Creation Theatre)
Through June 21
In honor of the 125th anniversary of H.G. Wells’s sci-fi novella The Time Machine, Creation Theatre was performing a site-specific production of Jonathan Holloway’s play at the London Library when the pandemic descended. Now the company has retooled the show as a Zoom experience, directed by Natasha Rickman and featuring sets and costumes by Ryan Dawson Laight. To suggest the concept of parallel universes, multiple scenes play out simultaneously in different digital rooms, each audience member has a different experience. The show is performed live by a cast of seven ten times a week through June 21. Tickets are limited, and cost £20 (about $25) per device.
Allegiance
Through June 23
Broadway musicals have ventured into Asian territory many times in the past—most notably in The King and I, South Pacific, Miss Saigon, Pacific Overtures and Flower Drum Song—but 2015’s short-lived Allegiance was the first such show essayed by an Asian-American creative team on the Great White Way. With a score by Jay Kuo and a book by Kuo, Marc Acito and Lorenzo Thione, the musical tells the story of a Japanese-American family upended by internment during World War II. It’s very well-intentioned if not always smooth in execution. What it does have is an excellent cast, led by Telly Leung, Lea Salonga, George Takei and Katie Rose Clarke; Stafford Arima is the director, and Andre Palermo is the choreographer. Tickets cost $9 and you get 48 hours to watch the show after renting it.
Waiting for Pepe (Ballet Hispánico)
Through June 24 at 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Ballet Hispánico, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program, B Unidos. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. Today’s offering is Carlos Pons Guerra’s Waiting for Pepe, a riff on Federico García Lorca’s The House of Bernarda Alba that premiered at the Joyce in 2018.
Small Island (National Theatre)
Through June 25 at 2pm EDT / 7pm EST
Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now it is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. The latest offering is the 2019 epic Small Island, directed by Rufus Norris and adapted by Helen Edmundson from Andrea Levy’s novel about the wave of Caribbean immigrants to the U.K. in the mid–20th century (known as the Windrush generation). “Master of spectacle Norris really is in his element here. The aesthetic that he and his team have opted for is a sort of megabucks poor theater,” wrote Time Out London of the show. “Ultimately Small Island is a ferociously entertaining three hours of theatre, told with the sort of overwhelming resources only the National can marshal.”
Greenwood (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater)
Through June 25 at 6:30pm EDT / midnight BST
Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its Ailey All Access program. To mark Juneteeth, this week’s offering is Donald Byrd’s 2019 ensemble piece Greenwood, which addresses the history of racial violence in America with an emphasis on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The dance is set to music by Israeli composer-violinist Emmanuel Witzthum.
(Re)Live Arts Streaming
Through June 25 at 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST
Bill T. Jones’s dance and performance complex, New York Live Arts, has been releasing three videos from its archives every Thursday. This week’s batch includes Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company’s A Quarreling Pair (2007), Kyle Abraham/A.I.M’s The Gettin (2014) and a 2018 conversation between Jones and the novelist and fatwa target Salman Rushdie.
Love’s Labour’s Lost (Stratford Festival)
Through June 25
This selection from Canada's world-class Stratford Festival, directed by John Caird (Les Misérables), is a 2015 staging of Shakespeare's comedy about noblemen who forswear love for scholarship—only to be dragged back into the game by visiting French maidens. Mike Shara and Ruby Joy lead the cast.
Soledad Barrio and Noche Flamenca (JoyceStream)
Through June 26 at 10am EDT / 3pm BST
The modern flamenco company, founded 25 years ago by the married team of Martín Santangelo and Soledad Barrio, wowed New York with its 2015 work Antigona. In this 2018 Joyce program, the company performs La Ronde, inspired by Arthur Schnitzler's romantic-daisy-chain play and Max Ophüls's 1950s film, as well as solos by Juan Ogalla and the stunning Barrio (in one of her signature pieces, Soleá).
Wise Children (Bristol Old Vic)
Through June 26 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for one week)
The Bristol Old Vic, which is housed in the oldest continuously operating theater in the English-speaking world, shares a 2018 adaptation of Angela Carter’s novel Wise Children by the ever-inventive director Emma Rice (Brief Encounter). The show delves into the sordid showbiz history of a pair of chorus-girl twins and their centenarian famous-actor father. “Wise Children is a gleefully breakneck night of storytelling that relishes in the many lurid details of the extremely complex story of the intertwined Chance and Hazard clans,” wrote Time Out London. “Full of bonking and bawdy and willful staginess, Rice’s adaptation careens forwards on sheer brio, with the Chances played by one set of puppets and three pairs of actors—most notably, at their dancing peak, by Melissa James and Omari Douglas—whose genders and ethnicities switch at each turn.”
The Bacchae (Classical Theatre of Harlem)
Through June 26
A proud Theban king goes to pieces after snubbing the Greek god Dionysus and his pack of wild women in Bryan Doerries's adaptation of Euripides' ripping tragedy, which Classical Theatre of Harlem performed alfresco in this 2019 production at Marcus Garvey Park. Carl Cofield directs a cast led by Jason C. Brown and R.J. Foster; the choreography is by Elisa Monte Dance's Tiffany Rea-Fisher. Tickets cost $10, and you get 24 hours to watch the video once you have rented it.
What Do We Need to Talk About? (Public Theater)
Through June 28
In this original microdrama, commissioned and written during the current pandemic crisis, writer-director Richard Nelson continues his exhaustive chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York, as previously explored in four plays about the Apple family, three about the Gabriels and one about the Michaels. Here he returns to the Apples, last seen in 2014, to check in with how they are holding up in quarantine. The wonderful cast from the original tetralogy returns via Zoom: Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy, Jon DeVries and Stephen Kunken. In the spirit of the Public’s civic mission, it is being offered for free, but donations to the Public are encouraged.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Shakespeare’s Globe)
Through June 28
London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. The company currently offers a free production from its archives every second Monday. The latest—and possibly the last— is the Globe’s 2013 production of the forest farce A Midsummer Night’s Dream, in which a bossy Bottom falls into a wild world of drugged-up fairy sex. “This rollicking Dream finds the Globe at its crowd-pleasing best, a hearty and hilarious night of feral fairies, mud-spattered lovers and clodhopping mechanicals,” wrote Time Out London of the production. “Director Dominic Dromgoole clearly has most fun with the last group, a bunch of lumpen labourers rehearsing a diabolically bad drama in the haunted woodlands around Athens…Anarchy is the name of Dromgoole’s game, and he plays it like a champion.”
From Here
Through June 28
Equality Florida marks the fourth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub tragedy, in which a gunman murdered 49 people at a gay club in Orlando, with a full-length video stream of writer-director Donald Rupe’s musical From Here. The show, whose premiere run at Central Florida Community Arts was shortened by the pandemic crisis, does not depict the massacre itself, but portrays its effect on a young gay man and his circle of friends.
Pipeline
Through June 30
Lincoln Center joins with BroadwayHD to stream Dominique Morisseau’s timely play Pipeline, recorded during its 2017 run at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. As Morisseau lays things out, in a play that sometimes suggests a dramatized essay, the challenges facing young African-American men—and posed by them—are less a single pipe than a whole semi-hidden network of frustration, resentment and bias. Karen Pittman plays a stressed-out teacher at an urban public school; Namir Smallwood is her son, who is in danger of expulsion from the boarding school she has sent him to. Although this 85-minute drama leaves admirable space for discussion.
The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey (92Y)
Through June 30
Writer and actor James Lecesne, who wrote the Oscar-winning gay-kid short Trevor, plays multiple characters in The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, a solo show based on his young-adult novel about the disappearance of a teenage boy in a small town. Tony Speciale directs; the incidental music is by Duncan Sheik. The play ran Off Broadway in 2015, and 92Y hosted a one-night encore performance in 2016. It is now sharing a recording of that performance for free.
Red Fly/Blue Bottle (HERE)
Through June 30
This HERE selection is a 2009 experimental multimedia piece by Stephanie Fleischmann that features music by Christina Campanella, a gorgeous set by Jim Findlay and films by Peter Norrman. Mallory Catlett directs a cast that includes Jesse Hawley, Chris Lee and longtime Ridiculous Theatrical Company regular Black-Eyed Susan as an elderly entomologist.
Hamlet (Stratford Festival)
Through July 2
In this Stratford Festival offering, Antoni Cimolino directs a 2015 production of Shakespeare's talky tragedy, where a ghost and a prince meet and everyone ends in mincemeat. Jonathan Goad stars as the indecisive Dane.
Act One (Lincoln Center Theater)
Through July 3
As part of its Broadway Fridays series, Lincoln Center Theater streams its full 2014 Broadway production of writer-director James Lapine’s Act One, adapted from Moss Hart's widely loved 1959 showbiz memoir. Santino Fontana and Tony Shalhoub lead a first-rate cast that also includes Andrea Martin, Chuck Cooper and Will LeBow. “Lapine’s stage adaptation of Hart’s sprawling tale—part rags-to-riches fable, part showbiz fantasy, part professional handbook—is quite faithful and wrought with abundant skill and empathy,” wrote David Cote in his Time Out New York review. “Act One is tremendous fun, sweet and wise-wistful, brimful of sparkling performances and insight into the joys and terrors of show business.”
Love, Loss, and What I Wore (92Y)
Through July 5
Nora and Delia Ehpron’s sweet and insightful 2008 collection of monologues about women and clothing, adapted from Ilene Beckerman’s 1995 book, ran for more than 1,000 performances at the Westside Theatre with a rotating cast of famous actors. The 92nd Street Y, the cultural epicenter of the Upper East Side, held a reunion reading of the show in 2017 with former cast members Rosie O’Donnell, Natasha Lyonne, Carol Kane, Lucy DeVito and Tracee Ellis Ross, directed by Karen Carpenter. As a fund-raiser, 92Y has released a recording; tickets cost $10.
King John (Stratford Festival)
Through July 9
Tim Carroll directs a 2014 Stratford production of one of Shakespeare's most underrated plays: the tale, written entirely in verse, of a weak and sybaritic 13th-century king overmatched by the machinations of his political, military and religious foes. Tom McCamus plays the title role; Graham Abbey, Seana McKenna and Patricia Collins lead the supporting cast.
The Talk
Through July 10
Sonny Kelly performs his solo show about the lessons that black fathers are required to teach their sons about racial division in America, drawing on both his own family history and his research as a doctoral student at UNC Chapel Hill. This production, directed by Joseph Megel and coproduced by the North Carolina companies StreetSigns and Bulldog Ensemble Theater, was recorded during the show’s original run in Durham in 2019, and is being shared for free for one month.
THEATER MULTIPLEXES
The 35 best Tony Awards performances of all time
The Tony Awards provide a national showcase and public record of performances that are otherwise local and fleeting, and the most memorable numbers from Broadway musicals on the Tonys can echo in theater history for decades to come. But which are the best of the best? We've surveyed every televised number from a nominated musical or musical revival since the very first Tony telecast in 1967 to create this list of the all-time classics.
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
A streaming service specifically aimed at theater lovers, BroadwayHD offers a slate of almost 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
Adirondack Theatre Festival
The annual Adirondack Theatre Festival in Glens Falls, New York, has been called off this year, but the not-for-profit group is inventively filling what would have been its entire summer season, through August 7, with on-demand offerings. A donation of $50 or more gets you access to all the shows on the menu. The offerings include full concert performances of Nikko Benson and Benjamin Halstead’s electropop musical Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat, Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar’s funk-folk musical Beau, Emily Goodson and Jeremy Schonfeld’s musical comedy Calling All Kates, and Creighton Irons and Douglas Lyons’s sad-romance tuner The Moon & the Sea. Also featured are the nonmusical comedies The Banana Tree and Kalamazoo, magic shows by Simon Coronel, Max Major and Jonathan Burns, and cabaret concerts by Brian Charles Rooney and others. (Cheeyang Ng and Khiyon Hursey bilingual musical Eastbound is available only from July 16 through July 23.)
BONUS CONTENT
The Antonyo Awards (Broadway Black)
The Tony Awards are still in indefinite limbo, but Broadway Black steps up to fill some of the void with its own Juneteenth awards show, dedicated to celebrating the achievements of Black theater artists. The Antonyo Awards nominees are drawn from both Broadway and Off Broadway productions, and the acting categories are not separated by gender. Along with the competitive prizes, the evening features musical numbers and a Lifetime Achievement Award for the formidable actor Chuck Cooper. Among those scheduled to appear are Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, LaChanze, Jordan E. Cooper, Teyonah Parris, James Monroe Iglehart, Jelani Alladin, Ephraim Sykes, Derrick Baskin, Nicolette Robinson, Christiani Pitts, Amber Iman, Shereen Pimentel, Kirsten Childs, Aisha Jackson, Griffin Matthews, Michael McElroy, Jocelyn Bioh and L Morgan Lee.
Jomama Jones: Black Light (Joe's Pub)
In this Joe's Pub show, recorded in 2018, Daniel Alexander Jones (Duat) inhabits his longtime alter ego, Jomama Jones—or does she inhabit him?—in a high-concept musical evening that reflects on a shattered mirror of black history. Jomama is a paradigm of R&B-diva grandeur circa 1982, with impeccable posture and elocution that bespeak an old-school black-star dignity. It’s a pleasure to bask in Jones’s sequined, oracular presence, especially when Jones allows us to see the pain and labor behind the all-but-impervious diva’s self-fashioning.
Cole Escola: Help, I'm Stuck!
The saucer-eyed costar of Difficult People and At Home with Amy Sedaris, the brilliantly funny Cole Escola, has dropped an hour-long online version his perpetually sold-out solo sketch comedy act, which continues to reveal new facets of a talent that gleams with scrappy razzle-dazzle. Blending boyish mischief with dark neurosis and the ruthless coyness of a starlet bent on fame, Escola’s comic persona suggests a street urchin raised by The Match Game. It's an hour of silly wigs, genre parodies, absurdist humor and refreshing pseudo-honesty that you won't soon forget.
Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 5
Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/4 Below, has developed a promising model for his new virtual programming: He crowdsources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In the fourth episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Robert Cuccioli, Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett, Elizabeth Stanley, Eddie Korbich, Jeremy Benton, CoCo Smith, Kelly Sheehan, Bryan Hunt, Emily Janes and the Drinkwater Brothers.
Offstage: Opening Night (New York Times)
The New York Times presents the first edition of its new digital series, which offers performances and discussions about how the theater world is adjusting to the great pause. Cast members from Broadway’s Company, including Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, sing the show’s opening number; Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) and Mare Winningham (Girl from the North Country) perform songs from their suspended shows, and Mary-Louise Parker shares a monologue from The Sound Inside, which played earlier in the season. Times writers set up the prerecorded segments and talk with subjects including Slave Play author Jeremy O. Harris, Moulin Rouge! choreographer Sonya Tayeh and Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Newly added to the program is an introductory panel discussion with Adrienne Warren, Daniel J. Watts, Celia Rose Gooding and director Kenny Leon about the impact of the global protest movement.
Few singers have the sheer macho swagger of DeLaria, who rose to fame as a butcher-than-thou stand-up comic and Broadway star (On the Town), and has more recently earned a host of new acolytes as Big Boo on Orange Is the New Black. As a jazz vocalist, she has tough-guy sell and a penchant for scat. In this 2019 set she serves up anti-Valentine fare, joined by guest artists Adina Verson, Emily Tarver and Vicci Martinez and the Village Voices.
Martha Graham Cracker (Joe’s Pub)
In this Pride Month offering, filmed at Joe's Pub in 2019, the hirsute drag queen Martha Graham Cracker—the creation of Dito van Reigersberg, who cofounded Philadelphia’s excellent Pig Iron Theatre Company—and her four-piece band offer rollicking alt-cabaret shenanigans through songs by artists including Prince, Lady Gaga, Black Sabbath and Nina Simone. The virtual tip jar is Venmo (@DitoVanR).
Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life (American Masters)
Terrence McNally, who died on March 24 from complications related to the coronavirus, was a leading figure in American theater for decades: His plays included Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, The Lisbon Traviata, Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, The Ritz and A Perfect Ganesh; his musicals include Ragtime, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Full Monty, The Rink and Anastasia. In his honor, and to celebrate Pride Month—McNally was openly gay, and wrote about gay characters throughout his career—PBS is making its 2019 American Masters documentary about him available for streaming through August 31. The doc includes interviews with the four-time Tony Award winner (and 2019 Lifetime Achievement Tony winner) himself as well as with F. Murray Abraham, Christine Baranski, Tyne Daly, Edie Falco, Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Audra McDonald, Rita Moreno, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera and more.
Fix it, Black Girl (Actors Theatre of Louisville)
The Louisville-based poet, author and activist Hannah L. Drake curates this free night of spoken word poetry, essays and songs that celebrate resistance and resilience. The cast includes Drake as well as local artists Erica Denise, Janelle Renee Dunn, Robin G, Sujotta Pace and Kala Ross.
Micheal Feinstein: The Music of Irving Berlin (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live concert-and-interview set by venue habitué Michael Feinstein, the popular and polished standard-bearer of American song. This episode salutes the master tunesmith Irving Berlin, the man behind such all-time earworms as "Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Puttin' on the Ritz,""White Christmas" and "There's No Business Like Show Business." Along for the ride are big-time Broadway guest stars Kelli O'Hara, Cheyenne Jackson and Tony Yazbeck.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Chroma, Grace, Takademe and Revelations
Lincoln Center at Home shares work by Alvin Ailey’s revered modern dance troupe, founded in 1958 to expand opportunities for African-American performers and creators. This collection, filmed in 2015 for cinematic releases as part of the series Lincoln Center at the Movies: Great American Dance, comprises four pieces: Wayne McGregor’s Chroma (2006), set to songs by the White Stripes; Ronald K. Brown’s Grace (1999), a blend of modern and West African dance; current artistic director Robert Battle’s brief, funny solo Takademe (1999), which makes us of Indian Kathak rhythms; and the troupe’s signature work, Ailey’s enormously popular 1960 group piece Revelations, which explores the African-American soul in a group dance set to spirituals, gospel songs and holy blues.
LAPA (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a genre-bending abstract work by the early–20th century Russian experimentalist Daniil Kharms, directed by Timothy Scott and Nicolás Noreña for Brooklyn’s The Million Underscores. The show, which engages with questions of dreaming and industrialization, premiered at the Brick on March 11 before the pandemic curtailed its run.
Send for the Million Men (HERE)
In this 2014 piece, Joseph Silovsky revisits the nation-dividing Sacco and Vanzetti murder trial of the 1920s in an inegenious production that employs found materials, robotics, puppetry and projections. “Don’t seek clarity in the shambolic, outstanding Send for the Million Men,” wrote Helen Shaw in her Time Out review. “Silovsky is mainly interested in the elusive quality of multiplying details, and even the work’s obvious synergy with current events remains diffident and sly. The scrappy-magical, shaggy-dog chaos builds to an ending in which Silovsky cedes the stage to Vanzetti’s lyrical prison letters, some of the greatest, angriest works written on American justice.”
Mommie Dearest (Scripts Gone Wild)
Camp guardians Charles Busch (The Confession of Lily Dare), Del Shores (Sordid Lives) and Josh Grannell (a.k.a. San Francisco drag queen Peaches Christ) star in a live reading of the 1981 classic Mommie Dearest, about Hollywood royalty whose daughter treats the beautiful dresses she buys her like dishrags. Proceeds benefit the Trevor Project.
Scraps (Matrix Theatre Company)
Joseph Stern’s Matrix Theatre Company has been a staple of Los Angeles’s small-theater scene since the 1970s, and in the past decade it has focused on theater that actively engages with questions of race. To rise to the current moment, the company is now streaming its 2019 West Coast premiere production of Geraldine Inoa’s Scraps. The first hour looks at four young adults in Bed-Stuy, a few months after an unarmed friend was killed by the police; the last third takes a sharp tonal swerve into the surreal, superheated nightmare of an eight-year-old boy battered by pain about the future that awaits him. At its best, this bold play has the urgent appeal of a passionate voice screaming to be heard. Stevie Walker-Webb directs a cast that includes Stan Mayer, Tyrin Niles, Ashlee Olivia, Damon Rutledge, Ahkei Togun and Denise Yolén.
Disposable Men (HERE)
In Disposable Men, James Scruggs explores the monstrous depiction of black men in American film and culture. Astutely employing dark humor and a panoptic array of video projections, Scruggs offers a pointed account of denigration in the media and on the streets. The high quality of the design is matched by Scrugg’s performance, and the show’s finale, in which the audience participates in a re-creation of the infamous death of Amadou Diallo, is hard to forget.
Destructo Snack, USA (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with Sarah Graalman and Brick leader Theresa Buchheister’s wacky exploration of gender performance, filmed in 2012 at the East Village’s late, lamented Incubator Arts Project. The stream is free, but donations benefit the Marsha P Johnson Institute.
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with performers via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. The piece unfurls in two parts; the first last about six minutes, and the more emotional second is slightly longer. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. You contact Einhorn directly to book a slot; it is currently being performed on an irregular schedule by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written, and by Elizabeth Chappel. A third part will be added in July. (You can pay what you wish for it through Venmo at @Edward-Einhorn.)
June Is Bustin’ In All Over (Kritzerland)
The actor, writer and producer Bruce Kimmel has been an essential font of show tunes for decades, notably as the force behind the labels Bay Cities, Varese Sarabande, Fynsworth Alley and now Kritzerland. Since 2010, he has also assembled monthly cabaret shows with high-level casts, most recently at Feinstein’s Upstairs at Vitello’s. The cast of this virtual version includes Brent Barrett, Kerry O’Malley, Christiane Noll, Daniel Bellusci, Hartley Powers, Sami Staitman, Adrienne Stiefel and Robert Yacko; Kimmel is the host, and Richard Allen serves as musical director.
Chita: A Legendary Celebration
One of the great Broadway leading ladies of all time, Chita Rivera came to New York in the early 1950s, and the rest is razzle-dazzle history: starring roles in the original casts of West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago; 10 Tony nominations (and two wins); the 2002 Kennedy Center Honors. She’s often called a legend, but she’s determinedly real. In tonight’s live-only fundraiser, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is streaming a recording of the 2013 concert evening Chita: A Legendary Celebration, recorded at the August Wilson Theatre when Rivera was a mere 80 years old. Written by the late Terrence McNally and directed by Graciele Daniele, the event features performances by Rivera, Tommy Tune and Ben Vereen, as well as a video appearance by the great Broadway tunesmith John Kander. The BC/EFA broadcast also includes new interviews with Rivera, conducted remotely by Richard Ridge.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream (New York City Ballet)
Lincoln Center shares one of the most beloved works in New York City Ballet’s repertoire: George Balanchine’s bewitching full-length 1962 version of Shakespeare’s magic-forest romp, set to music by Felix Mendelssohn (including the now-ubiquitous “Wedding March”). NYCB opened its first season at Lincoln Center with Balanchine’s ballet back in 1964; this performance, recorded for the PBS series Live from Lincoln Center in 1986, includes Maria Calegari as Titania, Ib Anderson as Oberon and Jean-Pierre Frohlich as Puck.
Let’s Stay (in) Together: A Benefit to Support the Apollo Theater
This concert benefit for Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater centers on performances of songs by such past Apollo stars as Patti Labelle and Steve Wonder. It includes appearances by Celisse Henderson, Dionne Warwick, Kool & the Gang, Michael McDonald, Vernon Reid, Gary Clark Jr., Ziggy Marley, Keb’ Mo’, Lil Buck and Jon Boogz, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, Doug E. Fresh, Teddy Riley, “Captain” Kirk Douglas (of the Roots), Robert Randolph, Infinity’s Song, Ray Chew, Warren Haynes, Roy Wood Jr. and DJ Reborn.
Silas Farley: Songs from the Spirit (Metropolitan Museum of Art)
The Metropolitan Museum of Art streams a recording of Silas Farley’s site-specific dance piece Songs from the Spirit, which was performed in the museum’s galleries in March, 2019. The piece, which explores questions of bondage and grace, is set to traditional spirituals as well as new songs written by inmates at San Quentin State Prison. Dancers Cassia Farley, Rachel Hutsell, James Shee, Taylor Stanley, Claire Kretzschmar, and Alizah Wilson are joined by soprano Kelly Griffin and tenor Robert May.
Fleabag Live
If you can’t get enough of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s superb TV series Fleabag—and since she’s said the second season was its last, you probably won’t get any more of it—here is some very good news: The solo stage show from which the first season was adapted can now be viewed on Amazon Prime. It costs just $5, and all of the money it raises will go to charity. Also, it’s bloody great. As Helen Shaw wrote in her Time Out review of it last year: “Waller-Bridge is a brilliant comic in total technical control, and she shapes her monologue perfectly around her own skills. She subverts and then re-subverts expectations at whiplash speed, detonating small bombs of emotion just when we expect a joke. As an expression of craft, it’s dazzling.” Don’t miss this one.
Lady Bunny: Cuntagious
The shameless drag legend, nightlife pioneer and Wigstock founder Lady Bunny responds to the pandemic as only she can: with a potty-mouthed comedy special. Beneath her trademark towering wigs, Bunny knows her mind and isn't afraid to say what's on it. Expect irreverent humor and multiple changes of costume. Tickets cost $10.
Cirque du Soleil: Best of Contortion
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour-long special that focuses on body-bending, eye-popping acts of contortion from past shows including Luzia, Alegría and O.
Breaking the Waves (Opera Philadelphia)
Opera Philadelphia presents the broadcast premiere, in full, of its acclaimed 2016 adaptation of Lars von Trier’s brutally bleak 1996 film about a pious woman who degrades herself sexually at the request of her paralyzed husband. The composer is Brooklyn’s Missy Mazzoli—a rare woman composer in the world of opera—and the librettist Royce Vavrek. Soprano Kiera Duffy and baritone John Moore play the lead roles in a performance conducted by Steven Osgood.
I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been (54 Below At Home)
Feinstein’s/54 Below has been streaming shows from its archives, but this one is different: a live-from-home edition of a series conceived and hosted by Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), in which Broadway performers get a chance to dreamcast themselves in parts they will probably never get to play. Performers include Elizabeth Stanley, Julia Murney, Drew Gehling, Nicholas Barasch, Robyn Hurder, Samantha Massell, Isabelle McCalla, Jelani Remy, Kirsten Scott, Matthew Scott and Nik Walker. Ben Caplan serves as musical director.
Detestable Films
Contemptible Entertainment shares six short films by the provocative misanthropist playwright Neil LaBute (reasons to be pretty). The casts include Julia Stiles, Marin Ireland, Adam Brody, Keith David and Thomas Sadoski.
ZviDance: On the Road
In this show, presented at Joe's Pub by Dance Now in 2019, Israeli-American contemporary choreographer Zvi Gotheiner reprises a work inspired by Jack Kerouac's novel and his company's retracing of its narrator's cross-country journey. His multimedia piece, performed by four dancers, is set to music by Jukka Rintamki and features Americana-themed video by Joshua Higgason.
Ballet Hispánico: CARMEN.maquia and Club Havana
Lincoln Center shares two works by the venerable Ballet Hispánico, which turns 50 this year. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana, is a celebration of Cuban dance including the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha; Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Carmen.maquia, which was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet, is based on the classic Bizet opera and incorporates Spanish paso doble and flamenco.
The Gifts You Gave to the Dark (Irish Repertory Theatre)
After its success earlier this month with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep now launches an entire summer season of online offerings. Starting things off is the world premiere of The Gifts You Gave to the Dark, a short play written by Darren Murphy in response to the current crisis and directed by the Abbey Theatre’s Caitríona McLaughlin. Marty Rea plays a man who, while confined to his sickbed in Belfast by COVID-19, telephones his dying mother in Dublin to share a memory of a day they once spent together. Marie Mullen, who won a 1998 Tony for The Beauty Queen of Leenane, plays the older woman; Seán McGinley completes the cast. The play will remain viewable for free on YouTube through October.
Pussy Fright!
With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. The Zoom reading of his zany Hitchcock spoof The Ducks last month was an absolute hoot, Now he is keeping the camp fires burning with another black comedy: Pussy Fright!, in which Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Tom Lenk plays a sad heiress whose plan to leave her fortune to her cat gets her entangled in multiple webs of nefarious intrigue. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes some of America’s funniest actors: Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Drew Droege, Jeff Hiller, Rob Maitner, Sam Pancake, Ryan Garcia, Leslie-Ann Huff and Jenn Harris as the cat. Viewers can donate via Venmo (@PussyFright) to benefit the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center and New York’s Ali Forney Center.
Mark Morris Dance Group: Dance On!
Mark Morris and his joyous ensemble spread a little light in the darkness of isolation with a special Zoom program that includes the premieres of four short works choreographed by the inventive modern dance master. Rehearsed and filmed remotely, the pieces are Lonely Waltz (set to Maurice Ravel’s La Valse), Lonely Tango (set to piano music by Erik Satie), Anger Dance (set to music by Henry Cowell) and Sunshine (set to Gene Autrey’s recording of “You Are My Sunshine”).
American Ballet Theatre at the Metropolitan Opera House
Lincoln Center streams a classic from more than 40 years ago: an evening of American Ballet Theatre repertory works, as captured in a 1978 broadcast of Live from Lincoln Center. Natalia Makarova and Fernando Bujones dance the Act III Grand Pas de Deux of Don Quixote, and Gelsey Kirkland and Mikhail Baryshnikov perform George Balanchine’s plotless Theme and Variations, set to music by Tchaikovsky. Also included are two works by the seminal Ballet Russes choreographer Michel Fokine: Les Sylphides, set to music by Chopin and featuring a cast led by Rebecca Wright, Marianna Tcherkassky and Ivan Nagy; and Firebird, a magical story set to a score by Stravinsky.
Shakespeare Sonnet Marathon (Irondale Ensemble)
Brooklyn’s Irondale Ensemble assembled more than 100 participants on April 23 for an eight-hour Zoom session in honor of Shakespeare’s 456th birthday. Performers range from famous actors and Irondale performers to amateur volunteers, each of whoms deliver their choice of 14-liners from among the Bard’s 154 sonnets. Well-known participants include Ralph Fiennes (Sonnet 129 at 2:09), Lea DeLaria (Sonnet 8 at 7:07), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Sonner 23 at 1:34), Cady Huffman (Sonnet 60 at 2:40), Michael Musto (Sonnet 30 at 0:50), American Ballet Theatre's James Whiteside (Sonnet 20 at 1:05) and Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia (Sonnet 116 at 6:05–6:09), who amusingly doesn't realize that he's live for the first few minutes he's on. Musical settings are provided by Rufus Wainwright (Sonnet 20 at 4:12) and Kenyon Phillips (sonnet 66 at 0:47). Irondale cofounder Jim Niesen presides, with supassing gentleness, over most of the event.
Bombshell in Concert
Whether you loved it, hated it, loved to hate it, hated to love it or maintained a studious feigned indifference to it, the behind-the-Broadway-scenes NBC series Smash was the talk of the theater world for its two stormy seasons in 2012 and 2013. What everyone agrees about is that the musical numbers that Hairspray’s Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman wrote for its show-within-a-show, the Marilyn Monroe biomusical-in-progress Bombshell, were consistently pretty great. In 2015, Smash’s cast gathered at the Minskoff Theatre to perform those songs in a sold-out concert co-directed by Wittman and choreographer Joshua Bergasse; everything clicked, the audience went wild and the Actors Fund raised $800,000. Now People adds to the tally by streaming a recording of that electric night as an Actors Fund benefit. Renée Zellweger introduces the program, and at intermission the acerbic Julie Klausner hosts a live virtual reunion with cast members Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Christian Borle, Leslie Odom Jr., Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Jack Davenport, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Ann Harada, Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor. Tune in and get Smashed.
The Drama Desk Awards
The Tonys may be in a state of indefinite suspension, but their cousins the Drama Desks—like the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards and the Lucille Lortel Awards before them—are moving forward after a two-week postponement. NY1’s Frank DiLella hosts an hourlong special in support of the Actors Fund; the virtual presenters include Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tituss Burgess, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Andrew Rannells, Jane Krakowski, Cynthia Nixon, Santino Fontana, Ashley Park, Susan Stroman, Ali Stroker, Beanie Feldstein and James Corden. In addition to this year’s awards in 42 categories, the Drama Desks’ inaugural lifetimes achievement honor will be awarded posthumously to Hal Prince, after whom it will henceforth be named.
Natalie Joy Johnson: The Annual NJJ Birthday Show
Gutsy musical-theater neodiva Johnson (Kinky Boots) had a cabaret breakthrough with 2011's Relentless at Joe's Pub, and has been rocking New York City nightlife ever since. Even inquartantine, her birthday extravaganza promises to be a rollicking night of song, sex and showbiz excess.
Brandon Victor Dixon (The VT Show)
In this episode of the Vineyard Theatre's weekly series, the superb singer-actor Brandon Victor Dixon—who has memorably appeared in The Color Purple, Shuffle Along, Hamilton and the TV broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar—shares stories and songs from his career, including the Vineyard’s premiere production of The Scottsboro Boys.
Twelfth Night (Acting for a Cause)
A Chicago producer-director named Brando Crawford has set up his own charity called Acting for a Cause, and has been gathering very impressive casts of young Hollywood stars for super-casual live Zoom readings of classic plays. This installment stars Ruby Rose—who just made international headlines for her dramatic departure from the CW’s Batwoman—as Viola in Twelfth Night, Shakespeare's ever-popular comedy of cross-purposes, cross-dressing and cross-gartered stockings. Joining her in the cast are Brandon Thomas Lee, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Froy Gutierrez, Nicole Kang and Dear Evan Hansen graduates Will Roland, Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross. Donations are welcome, and proceeds benefit Chicago’s Mount Sinai Hospital and the Entertainment Industry Foundation.
The Brick: Biter (Every Time I Turn Around)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with title:point’s wild 2015 comedy, Biter (Every Time I Turn Around), which the venue hosted as part of the first Exponential Festival in 2016. “Ryan William Downey and Spencer Thomas Campbell's lunatic farce feels cold and fresh, a bracing change from an experimental scene that can seem to have lost its teeth,” wrote Time Out’s Helen Shaw in her rave 2015 review. “But Biter's got bits that go back generations—its hilarious central act is basically a tarted-up Abbott & Costello routine, if those two had stumbled onto a Richard Foreman set and been horribly murdered there.”
Past casts of Hairspray sing “You Can’t Stop The Beat”
If you’ve been feeling less than your best, watch this four-minute video of one of the great Broadway feel-good songs of all time: “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” the triumphantly peppy and defiant finale of Hairspray. The video is a massive undertaking, with more than 150 actors, dancers and musicians contributing from home—starting with Tracy originators Ricki Lake and Marissa Jaret Winokur and eventually including (among many others) Harvey Fierstein, Michael Ball, Matthew Morrison, Darlene Love, Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman, Billy Eichner, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy, Sean Hayes, Kristin Chenoweth, Teri Hatcher, Bruce Vilanch, Garrett Clayton, Ephraim Sykes, Keala Settle, Alex Newell, Maddie Baillio, Nikki Blonsky, choreographer Jerry Mitchell and songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. It pulls out all the stops, and it's unbeatable.
A Night of Covenant House Stars
Tony Award hoarder Audra McDonald and 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson host this star-studded benefit for the worthy Covenant House, a charity that serves homeless and trafficked young people. Produced by Broadway director Jeff Calhoun (Newsies), the event aired live on multiple sites and platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime and the newly launched theater streaming service Broadway on Demand. The list of performers and participants is a doozy: Dolly Parton, Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Stephen Colbert, Dionne Warwick, Morgan Freeman, Martin Short, Randy Jackson, Dawn O’Porter, Jodi Picoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Chris O’Dowd, Zachary Quinto, Robin Thicke, Deborah Cox, Zachary Levi, songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and Frank Wildhorn, and Broadway’s Karen Olivo, Andrew Rannells, Jeremy Jordan, Will Swenson, Stephanie J. Block, Alex Newell, Laura Osnes, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Darius de Haas, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Hsu, Ramona Keller, Capathia Jenkins, Shereen Pimentel, Keala Settle, Jake David Smith, Bobby Conte Thornton and Ana Villafane—plus the choir Broadway Inspirational Voices.
You Live, You Learn: A Night with Alanis Morissette and Jagged Little Pill
The Broadway cast of the suspended Alanis Morissette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill, which traces the fault lines in a seemingly happy suburban family, reunites remotely in a one-hour concert benefit for the Actors Fund, hosted by Morissette herself. Along with musical numbers by the ensemble cast—led by Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher and Antonio Cipriano—the event features appearances by book writer Diablo Cody (Juno), director Diane Paulus, choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and musical arranger Tom Kitt.
Leonard Bernstein’s Mass (Great Performances)
Leonard Bernstein's unconventional Mass, written for the 1971 christening of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, includes traditional elements of Catholic liturgy in Latin but also elements of jazz, rock and musical theater. (It is subtitled A Theater Piece for Singers, Players, and Dancers, and Bernstein co-wrote the libretto with Godspell-era Stephen Schwartz.) Now the PBS series Great Performances shares its recording of a lavish 2019 production of the piece at Illinois’s Ravinia Festival, directed by Kevin Newbury and conducted by Marin Alsop. The formidable classical baritone Paulo Szot, who won a 2008 Tony for Broadway’s South Pacific, plays the central role of the Celebrant.
The Producer’s Perspective
Producer Ken Davenport has been hosting a weekly podcast for years in which he interviews actors, writers, producers and other theater makers about their experiences in the business of show. Since late March, in response to the coronavirus crisis, he has taken the series to Facebook—where it is streamed live every Tuesday. Visit the Producer’s Perspective website for a list of future guests and an archive of past episodes, which are generally 35–40 minutes long.
NYTB/Chamberworks: The Living Room Series
The company formerly known as New York Theatre Ballet, which turns 40 this year, offers favorites from its archives every Friday. This batch includes two works from 2015, Pam Tanowitz’s Double Andante and Nicolo Fonte’s There, And Back Again.
Macbeth (Shakespeare's Globe)
To its ongoing biweekly rollout of productions from its archives, London’s Shakespeare’s Globe now adds its 2020 production of Macbeth, a 90-minute condensation of the Scottish play that was created for its student-oriented Playing Shakespeare series. Ekow Quartey plays the regicidal thane and Elly Condron is his red-handed wife. Unlike other Globe offerings, this one stays viewable until the end of quarantine.
The Scarlet Ibis (HERE)
Seen at the 2015 Prototype Festival, The Scarlet Ibis is a beautiful chamber opera by composer Stefan Weisman and librettist (and longtime Time Out theater critic) David Cote. Adapted from a James Hurst short story, the show uses delicate puppetry alongside flesh-and-blood singers to convey the tale of a disabled boy in rural North Carolina in the early 20th century. Mallory Catlett directs, and Steven Osgood conducts the American Modern Ensemble.
The Blurring Test—Songs from MrMind (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a performance piece that it presented as part of the Exponential Festival in January 2020: Peggy Weil and Varispeed’s musically variegated work-in-progress song cycle, based on conversations between the online chatbot MrMind and various web users attempting to prove that they are indeed human beings. Members of the Brick team join in to chat during the premiere; the stream is free, but donations are encouraged to help keep the Brick from sinking.
The VT Show: Eli's Comin'
In its distinguished history, the East Village’s Vineyard Theatre has given us such shows as How I Learned to Drive, Three Tall Women, Avenue Q and the recent Dana H. In this brand-new weekly series, past and future Vineyard artists offer insights into their creative process. In this edition, three mighty talented cast members of the 2001 Laura Nyro musical Eli’s Comin’—Judy Kuhn, Mandy Gonzalez and Anika Noni Rose—reunite to discuss the show and sing a few numbers.
Lars Jan: Holoscenes
The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi streams a video of a beautiful durational performance-installation event it hosted in 2016: Lars Jan’s trippy Holoscenes, in which a series of costumed performers inhabit a 13-foot aquarium whose water levels rise and fall around them, often submerging them completely. Intended to evoke humankind’s struggle to adapt to climate change, Jan’s visually arresting work is almost five hours long, but you can watch as much or as little of it as you like; the director-conceiver and members of the company hold a live Q&A session halfway through it. To get a sense of the piece, check out this trippy one-minute time-lapse video. Tip: It's best viewed on a very big screen.
Return to Mostly Sondheim
For 12 years, the Duplex's second-floor showroom played home on Friday nights to Mostly Sondheim, a late-night open-mic showtune fest that served as a zany, joyful, frequently overseved second home to many hardcore musical-theater enthusiasts. The show had multiple hosts over the years, including Brandon Cutrell, Kate Pazakis, Marty Thomas, Emily McNamara, Ben Cameron, Todd Buonopane, Molly Pope, Colleen Harris and Eric Michael Krop—with piano wizard Brian Nash at the keys for most of the run. Here they all reunite for a live virtual concert, joined by a bunch of longtime regulars. Expect nostalgic mayhem. (You can tip the artists via Venmo at @MostlySondheim.)
Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrant (Joe's Pub)
The bright-eyed, bouncy-kneed Scottish stage-and-screen actor Alan Cumming plays fast and louche with the cabaret format, sprinkling naughty words into long comic stories and putting a completely fresh interpretive spin on familiar songs. He became an American citizen in 2008, a decade after taking New York by storm in Cabaret, and this 2018 Joe's Pub set explores his immigrant experience. Venmo tips to Cumming’s band are welcome.