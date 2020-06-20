The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page daily, so bookmark it for the latest information.

Backyard Renaissance: The Dazzle

Saturday 3am EDT / 8am BST (available for 48 hours)

San Diego’s Backyard Productions had planned to mount a May production of The Dazzle, Richard Greenberg’s evocative 2002 drama about the infamous Collyer brothers, whose 1947 deaths amid more than 100 tons of trash in their New York apartment made them a hoarder cautionary tale. In lieu of the live run, director Rosina Reynolds and the company came up with a clever workaround: Working in solo day shifts, the designers created sets on which the three actors (Francis Gercke, Jessica John and Tom Zohar) could act a reading at safe distances from one another. Footage from these stage performances, taken on three cameras, has been edited together, and the resulting video can be viewed this weekend for $20.

The Dazzle | Photograph: Courtesy Backyard Renaissance

Virtual West End Live 2020

Saturday 9am EDT / 2pm BST (available for 24 hours)

London’s annual outdoor West End Live event in Trafalgar Square has been nixed this year for public-safety reasons, so it is decamping to Facebook this weekend with two hour-long videos of highlights from the 2015–2019 editions. The lineup includes performances from the musicals & Juliet, The Barricade Boys, Bat Out of Hell, Come From Away, Dreamgirls, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Heathers, Jersey Boys, Kinky Boots, Les Misérables, The Lion King, Mamma Mia!, Matilda, Memphis, Only Fools and Horses, The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Six, Strictly Ballroom, Sunny Afternoon, Tina, Waitress and Wicked.

West End Live 2018 (The Lion King) | Photograph: Courtesy West End Live

Plays in the House: Mrs. Warren’s Profession

Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

Three times a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), presents live performances of plays in their entirety. Previous efforts, including The Heidi Chronicles, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife and The Little Dog Laughed, have come off smashingly. Now the series welcomes Gingold Theatrical Group's supremely cultivated David Staller, who specializes in works by George Bernard Shaw, for a reading of the Bearded One’s popular 1893 dramedy, in which a genteel young woman is horrified to discover that her mother is a madam. The cast, directed by Staller, is led by the indomitable Tonya Pinkins, and also includes Midori Francis, James Monroe Iglehart, David Huynh, Raphael Nash Thompson and Thom Sesma.

Tonya Pinkins | Photograph: Tess Steinkolk

Mile Square Theatre: 7th Inning Stretch: from the dugout

Saturday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)

Hoboken’s Mile Square Theatre pitches a virtual version of its annual anthology of baseball-themed theater, which it has presented since 2003. This year’s roster includes sketches, short plays and musical numbers, performed by a cast that includes heavy hitters Michael Emerson (Lost) and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911), child actor Ames McNamara (The Conners), SNL vet Gary Kroeger, rock songwriter Jim Vallance (“Summer of ‘69”) and actual Yankee Adam Ottavino. Tickets start at $20.

Michael Emerson| Photograph: Mile Square Theatre

The Soroya and Martha Graham Dance Company: Immediate Tragedy

2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST

The Los Angeles arts center the Soraya presents the world premiere of a collaborative 10-minute work inspired by archival traces of modern dance queen Martha Graham’s lost 1937 solo Immediate Tragedy. Working from home, members of the Martha Graham Dance Company have created movement phrases inspired by photographs of the original work; Christopher Rountree, of the L.A. chamber ensemble Wild Up, has written new music for the project based on notations from Henry Cowell’s original score. This half-hour program includes interviews with the artists and footage of a recent performance of Graham’s Deep Song, a companion piece to Immediate Tragedy.

Martha Graham in Immediate Tragedy | Photograph: Robert M. Fraser

Irish Repertory Theatre: Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom

Saturday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)

After its success earlier last month with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep is offering a summer season of love online productions of three other shows from the company’s history. First up is 2019’s Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom. Aedín Moloney and Colum McCann adapt text from James Joyce's Ulysses into a solo piece, starring Moloney, that focuses on the punctuation-averse inner monologue of Molly Bloom, the restless wife of the novel's main character. The music is by Chieftains chief Paddy Moloney. A $25 donation is suggested and registration is required at least two hours in advance.

Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom | Photograph: Carol Rosegg

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Saturday 5pm–10:30pm EDT / 10pm–3:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).



A Demon on My Life

Saturday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)

Writer-director JB Bruno presents the premiere of A Demon on My Life, a drama about a dancer coping with the life-altering effects of myalgic encephalomyelitis, also known as chronic fatigue syndrome. The cast includes Leigh Fitzjames, Darren Lee and Blanche Baker. Reservations are required for this Zoom reading, which has a suggested price of $12. (The play will be performed on Zoom again on Monday afternoon.)

Yackez LiveScream: An Assortment of Flavors

Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

Larissa and Jon Velez-Jackson, who make up the wacky postmodernist performance duo Yackez, share a three-hour marathon of live performances and clips from the past decade of their downtown shenanigans. The main concert portion of the event starts at 8pm. Contributing artists include Tyler Ashley, Senerio Baptiste, Monifa Kincaid, Patrick Arias and Claire Fleury. The performance is live-only, but a recording of it will be shared on Wednesday for those who can’t see it tonight. Donations to the artists and to Black and queer social-justice groups are encouraged.

Yackez | Photograph: Paul B. Good

Mile Square Theatre: 7th Inning Stretch: from the dugout

Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

See Saturday 3pm.

Gabrielle Stravelli and Pat O'Leary

Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

Gabrielle Stravelli has a groovy ’70s-chick vibe and a supple, versatile voice that can navigate multiple genres with ease but has a special affinity for jazz. After many years as one of New York's best-kept secrets, she has finally been riding a well-deserved tide of acclaim. She performs this casual Facebook set from home with her husband, bassist Pat O’Leary.

Songs for Our City

Saturday 7:05pm EDT / 12:05am BST

Times Square Alliance joins forces with Time Out’s Love Local Campaign to present Songs for Our City, a nightly platform and contest of original tunes commissioned from 26 musical-theater artists who have participated in Ben Cameron’s outdoor Broadway Buskers series in the past. A different slate of singer-songwriters performs every evening at 7:05pm; immediately afterward, home voters have a scant three minutes to vote on which artist will proceed to the finals tomorrow. Donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition are encouraged. Tonight’s sixth episode features Leslie Becker, Drew Gasparini, Joel Waggoner, Will Taylor, Will Van Dyke and Jeff Talbott.

Leslie Becker | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Metropolitan Opera: Akhnaten

Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. This weekend’s lineup presents two biographical works by the American minimalist composer Philip Glass, starting with tonight’s Akhnaten, which stars countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo as the quasi-monotheistic Pharaoh Amenhotep IV, who was all but erased from ancient Egyptian history after his death. Karen Kamensek conducts this 2019 performance of Phelim McDermott’s captivating staging, which also stars Dísella Lárusdóttir, J'Nai Bridges, Aaron Blake, Will Liverman, Richard Bernstein and Zachary James.

Akhnaten | Photograph: Karen Almond

Life Jacket Theatre Company: The Gorgeous Nothings: In Concert

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 48 hours)

In honor of Pride Month, Life Jacket shares its concert of queer-themed songs from the 1920s and 1930s, presented as a sneak peek at its current work-in-progress, The Gorgeous Nothings, which explores the stories of gay men imprisoned together on Roosevelt Island during that period. Directed by Travis Russ and recorded at Joe’s Pub in February, the concert features performances by Kevin Smith Kirkwood, James Jackson Jr., Stephen DeRosa, Nick Cearley, Aaron Kaburick, Devin Ilaw, Seth Sikes and Joe Kinosian (who also serves as music director).

James Jackson Jr. | Photograph: Ben Arons

Joe’s Pub: Spirit Night

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. As part of its Pride Month programming, the venue shares a 2019 Halloween show hosted by actor-comedian Larry Owens (A Strange Loop) and pianist-songwriter Henry Koperski. Guests include Ana Fabrega, Henry Russell Bergstein, Mo Fry Pasic, Nora Palka, Arti Gollapudi, Karolena Theresa, Ryan J. Haddad, Chris Murphy and David Goldberg.

Larry Owens | Photograph: Cate Hellman

Stars in the House: Broadway Advocacy Coalition

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations currently benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. The guests at tonight’s show include Adrienne Warren, Amber Iman and Robb Nanus, prominent members of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, which aims to further social change within the arts community.

Amber Iman | Photograph: David Lawrence Johnson

Hell in a Handbag: The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 4—Lockdown!

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (through August 8)

The Chicago camp outfit Hell in a Handbag Productions presents the fourth episode in its series of Golden Girls homages. In this first online edition, written by and starring Handbag honcho David Cerda, the Florida foursome is forced to spend 30 days in quarantine together after Blanche is exposed to Legionnaires’ disease. Spenser Davis directs an all-male cast of eight. Tickets cost $20.

The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes | Photograph: Rick Aguilar

Metropolitan Playhouse: Where the Cross is Made

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse unearths a melodramatic 1918 playlet by Eugene O’Neill, Where the Cross Is Made, the tale of a mad old sea captain and a South Pacific treasure map. Frank Kuhn directs this 30-minute reading (which streams via YouTube and Zoom) as part of the company’s Virtual Playhouse project. The postshow talkback is led by Alexander Pettit, editor of the Eugene O'Neill Review.

Not the Mermaid Parade

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Coney Island USA’s annual Mermaid Parade couldn’t proceed today as initially intended, but the organization has a few tricks up its seashell bra. In tonight’s virtual event, helpfully dubbed Not the Mermaid Parade, the group reveals its plans for the 2020 parade in a live broadcast from its HQ at Sideshows by the Seashore. Adam RealMan hosts the unveiling, which includes an appearance by sideshow impresario and “Mayor of Coney Island” Dick D. Zigun and performances by Insectavora, Serpentina, Sage Sovereign and Pink Velvet Witch, which we suspect may not be their birth names.

The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is in a rare if not unique position right now: Since its resident actors and key technical staff have been sequestered together since March, they are in a position to perform and stream shows live together on the theater’s actual stage. At the start of their virtual summer season, the group performed Roger Bean's long-running Off Broadway jukebox musical The Marvelous Wonderettes, which takes an all-female tour through ’50s and ’60s pop favorites; now they move on to one of the show’s sequels, which includes such later hits as “Love Will Keep Us Together,” “Everlasting Love” and “I Will Survive.” Ben Hart and Brandon James direct the cast of four: Andrea Lyons, Alyssa Dumas, Bay Goulet and (in drag) Jason Faria. Next week, the company will follow up with the series’s companion piece, The Andrews Brothers. Tickets for each live-only performance cost $20.

The Marvelous Wonderettes | Photograph: Brandon James

Virtual West End Live 2020

Sunday 9am EDT / 2pm BST (available for 24 hours)

See Saturday 9am.

Plays in the House Jr.: Georgia Mae James Unplugs America

Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

The Sunday matinee edition of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s talk show takes the idea behind the successful Plays in House series (see Saturday 2pm) and extends it to kids in a Sunday-matinee series for young people. Today’s offering, which benefits Alabama Shakespeare Festival, is Elizabeth Gregory Wilder’s Georgia Mae James Unplugs America, in which a girl shuts down the power grid in a bid for attention from her two older siblings while their parents are away. The cast includes Alex Bello, Jamie Glickman, Kristoffer Kennedy, Maria Nalieth and Charlie Tassone. A Q&A with the playwright follows the reading.

Bloomsday Lock-In

Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (available through June 27)

An Atlantic-straddling international cast of more than 50 perform selections from James Joyce’s Ulysses in this virtual version of the annual Bloomday in Brooklyn literary pub crawl. Participants include John Turturro, Aidan Gillen, Colin Quinn, Patrick Bergin, Ian McElhinney, Spider Stacy, Barry Ward, Billy Carter, Olwen Fouéré, John Keating and Irish poets Theo Dorgan and Paula Meehan. All proceeds go to Brooklyn’s Chips Soup Kitchen & Women Center, which provides food and shelter for the homeless.

John Turturro | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Mile Square Theatre: 7th Inning Stretch: from the dugout

Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)

See Saturday 3pm.

Criminal Queerness Festival: She He Me

4pm EDT / 9pm BST (live only)

In their second annual Criminal Queerness Festival, National Queer Theater and Dixon Place put a spotlight on artists from countries that where LGBTQ+ communities are suppressed. The lineup of free events includes discussions, workshops and a handful of full works. Tonight’s offering is Amahl Khouri’s She He Me, which dramatizes the true stories of three gender-nonconforming people in the Arab world: a trans woman in Alegeria, a gay man in Jordan and a trans man in Lebanon. Reservations are required; a postshow talkback with Khouri is moderated by director Sivan Battat.

Amahl Khouri | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Sunday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Saturday 5pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

Cuttin Up

Sunday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)

A starry cast performs Charles Randolph-Wright’s Cuttin Up, a stage adaptation of Craig Matberry’s book Cuttin Up: Wit and Wisdom from Black Barbershops. Joe Morton (Scandal), Blair Underwood (L.A. Law) and Dyllon Burnside (Pose) play three barbers from different generations, and Toisha Campbell (House Party) plays multiple customers. Carl Cofield directs a cast that also includes Godfrey The Comedian, Charles Browning, Reynaldo Pniella and Marcel Spears. The live reading streams exclusively on Playbill on Father’s Day, and all proceeds from the $10 suggested donations benefit the Classical Theatre of Harlem.

Dyllón Burnside | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Songs for Our City: Finale

Sunday 7:05pm EDT / 12:05am BST

See Saturday 7:05pm. Home viewers of Songs for Our City have chosen their favorite tunes each night this week, and in tonight’s finale the top choices are judged by a panel that comprises Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Tituss Burgess, Broadway composer Andrew Lippa, Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and Time Out’s own Adam Feldman (who is me). Donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition are encouraged.

Tituss Burgess | Photograph: Courtesy Jeff Mills

The Metropolitan Opera: Satyagraha

Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Saturday 7:30pm. The second of the Met’s pair of Phillip Glasses this weekend is Satyagraha, which stars Richard Croft as the 20th-century Indian peace activist and martyr Mahatma Gandhi. Constance DeJong’s nonlinear libretto draws on Sanskrit text from the Bhagavad-Gita in a plotless collage of history philosophy and politics. This video of Phelim McDermott’s eye-popping 2011 production, which features massive puppets by the director’s longtime Improbably Theatre partner Julian Crouch, also stars Rachelle Durkin, Kim Josephson and Alfred Walker, and is conducted by Dante Anzolini.

Satyagraha | Photograph: Ken Howard

The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On

Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

See Saturday 8pm.

Justin Sayre: 5, 6, 7, 8—DIE!

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. During quarantine, he has kept the camp fires burning with a monthly series of hilarious original fright-flick spoofs, performed on Zoom by top-drawer comic actors making the most of lo-tech costumes and effects. The latest, 5, 6, 7, 8—DIE!, borrows from sources that range from Dario Argento’s Suspiria to—horror of horrors—Dance Moms. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes Lauren Weedman, Jeff Hiller, Sam Pancake, Ryan Garcia, Isaac Oliver, Drew Droege, Jenn Harris, Rob Maitner, Michael Cyril Creighton, Leslie-Ann Huff and Daniele Gaither. A donation of $20 is suggested, which viewers can send via Venmo (@PussyFright); a portion of the proceeds go to bail funds for Black Lives Matter protesters.

Justin Sayre | Photograph: Christian Coulson

The Seth Concert Series: Jessie Mueller

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible—at last!—to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for the third episode is Broadway leading lady Jessie Mueller, whose rich, supple voice and subtle acting were the not-so-secret weapons of the back-to-back hits Beautiful—The Carole King Musical and Waitress. Mueller is the rare Broadway star whose persona is grounded in humility; she radiates a charismatic decency. Virtual tickets cost $25; each episode debuts at 8pm on Sundays and then repeats at 3pm on Mondays. Lea Salonga, Melissa Errico and Audra McDonald are on the roster for future editions.

Jessie Mueller | Photograph: Krista Schlueter

Brian Nash

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)

Brian Nash | Photograph: Robb Sapp/Dirty Sugar Photography

Der Ring Gott Farblonjet

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Camp master Everett Quinton, the widower of queer-theater icon Charles Ludlam and the custodian of his Ridiculous Theatrical Company, directs and stars in a live-streamed reading of Der Ring Gott Farblonjet, Ludlam’s epic 1977 send-up of Wagner’s Ring Cycle. (Quinton directed a full revival in 1990.) The work is divided into four acts; a different one is performed each Sunday to celebrate Pride Month; tonight is the third.

Everett Quinton | Photograph: Tim Goodwin

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.