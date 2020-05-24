The Metropolitan Opera is offering its 11th straight week of Nightly Met Opera Streams: whole productions shared every night for the benefit of viewers at home, mostly drawn from the popular Met series Live in HD. The slate of free operas for May 25 through May 31 includes classics by Puccini, Bellini, Berlioz, Donizetti, Verdi and Richard Strauss.

The performances are streamed each night on the Met's website at 7:30pm EDT (12:30am BST), and can also be seen with the Met Opera on Demand app. Each opera stays viewable for 23 hours, until 6:30pm EDT the following day. The full schedule for Week 11 is below.

The Wednesday selection dates from before the HD era: a 1980 broadcast of Puccini's Manon Lescaut, with opera superstars Renata Scotto and Plácido Domingo. The Friday offering, chosen by viewers, is Bellini's La Somnambula, with Natalie Dessay and Juan Diego Flórez. Also on the lineup are two works by the 19th century Romantic composer Hector Berlioz: Robert Lepage's eye-popping multimedia production of La Damnation de Faust, and the ancient Greek epic Les Troyens. To help you decide which of these works might appeal to you most, the Met offers a helpful thumbnail guide along with more in-depth articles and podcasts.

This week's Metropolitan Opera Live in HD schedule:

Monday, May 25: Berlioz’s La Damnation de Faust

Starring Susan Graham, Marcello Giordani and John Relyea

Tuesday, May 26: Verdi’s Ernani

Starring Angela Meade, Marcello Giordani, Dmitri Hvorostovsky and Ferruccio Furlanetto

Wednesday, May 27: Puccini’s Manon Lescaut

Starring Renata Scotto, Plácido Domingo and Pablo Elvira

Thursday, May 28: Berlioz’s Les Troyens

Starring Deborah Voigt, Susan Graham, Bryan Hymel and Dwayne Croft

Friday, May 29: Bellini's La Sonnambula

Starring Natalie Dessay and Juan Diego Flórez

Saturday, May 30: Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore

Starring Pretty Yende, Matthew Polenzani, Davide Luciano and Ildebrando D'Arcangelo

Sunday, May 31: R. Strauss’s Salome

Starring Karita Mattila, Ildikó Komlósi, Kim Begley, Joseph Kaiser and Juha Uusitalo

RECOMMENDED: Our daily round-up of the best theater, opera and dance to stream online

La Damnation de Faust | Photograph: Ken Howard

Most popular on Time Out

- Are NYC beaches open? Here’s what you can and can’t do on New York beaches

- Day trips from New York - here’s what you can and can’t do

- This Queens restaurant is offering drag queen delivery for an extra fee

- The Metropolitan Museum of Art announces plans to open in August

- The best musicals now streaming on BroadwayHD

Share the story