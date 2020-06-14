The Metropolitan Opera has closed its doors for the rest of the year, but the great opera house continues to stream recordings of whole past productions for free this week. The lineup from June 15 through June 21 includes works by Philip Glass, Verdi, Rossini and Gluck. Most of the productions were recorded for cinematic release in the Met's Live in HD series.

The Nightly Met Opera Streams go live on the Met's website at 7:30pm EDT (12:30am BST) every day, and can also be viewed though the Met Opera on Demand app. Each production stays up until 6:30pm EDT the following day. A full schedule for Week 14 is below.

This week's lineup includes two biographical works by the American minimalist composer Philip Glass: Akhnaten, which stars countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo as the quasi-monotheistic Pharaoh Amenhotep IV, who was all but erased from ancient Egyptian history after his death; and Satyagraha, which stars Richard Croft as the 20th-century Indian peace activist and martyr Mahatma Gandhi. The slate also offers two operas by Gioachino Rossini, one by Christoph Willibald Gluck and two by Giuseppe Verdi, including a pre-HD 1984 recording of the great Leontyne Price in La Forza del Destino. To decide what to watch, consult the Met's useful quickie guide and its more in-depth assortment of articles and podcasts.

This week's Metropolitan Opera Live in HD schedule:

Monday, June 15: Rossini’s Armida

Starring Renée Fleming, Lawrence Brownlee, John Osborn, Barry Banks and Kobie van Rensburg. Conducted by Riccardo Frizza. Transmitted live on May 1, 2010.

Tuesday, June 16: Rossini’s Semiramide

Starring Angela Meade, Elizabeth DeShong, Javier Camarena, Ildar Abdrazakov and Ryan Speedo Green. Conducted by Maurizio Benini. Transmitted live on March 10, 2018.

Wednesday, June 17: Gluck’s Iphigénie en Tauride

Starring Susan Graham, Plácido Domingo and Paul Groves. Conducted by Patrick Summers. Transmitted live on February 26, 2011.

Thursday, June 18: Verdi’s La Forza del Destino

Starring Leontyne Price, Giuseppe Giacomini, Leo Nucci and Bonaldo Giaiotti. Conducted by James Levine. Transmitted live on March 24, 1984.

Friday, June 19: Philip Glass’s Akhnaten

Starring Dísella Lárusdóttir, J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Aaron Blake, Will Liverman, Richard Bernstein and Zachary James. Conducted by Karen Kamensek. Transmitted live on November 23, 2019.

Saturday, June 20: Philip Glass’s Satyagraha

Starring Rachelle Durkin, Richard Croft, Kim Josephson and Alfred Walker. Conducted by Dante Anzolini. Transmitted live on November 19, 2011.

Sunday, June 21: Verdi’s La Traviata

Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Michael Fabiano and Thomas Hampson. Conducted by Nicola Luisotti. Transmitted live on March 11, 2017.

