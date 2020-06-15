The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back for the latest information.

American Masters: Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life

Monday (available through August 31)

Terrence McNally, who died on March 24 from complications related to the coronavirus, was a leading figure in American theater for decades: His plays included Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, The Lisbon Traviata, Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, The Ritz and A Perfect Ganesh; his musicals include Ragtime, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Full Monty, The Rink and Anastasia. In his honor, and to celebrate Pride Month—McNally was openly gay, and wrote about gay characters throughout his career—PBS is making its 2019 American Masters documentary about him available for streaming through August 31. The doc includes interviews with the four-time Tony Award winner (and 2019 Lifetime Achievement Tony winner) himself as well as with F. Murray Abraham, Christine Baranski, Tyne Daly, Edie Falco, Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Audra McDonald, Rita Moreno, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera and more.

Terrence McNally | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Shakespeare’s Globe: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Monday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for two weeks)

London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. The company currently offers a free production from its archives every second Monday. The latest—and possibly the last— is the Globe’s 2013 production of the forest farce A Midsummer Night’s Dream, in which a bossy Bottom falls into a wild world of drugged-up fairy sex. “This rollicking Dream finds the Globe at its crowd-pleasing best, a hearty and hilarious night of feral fairies, mud-spattered lovers and clodhopping mechanicals,” wrote Time Out London of the production. “Director Dominic Dromgoole clearly has most fun with the last group, a bunch of lumpen labourers rehearsing a diabolically bad drama in the haunted woodlands around Athens…Anarchy is the name of Dromgoole’s game, and he plays it like a champion.”

A Midsummer Night’s Dream | Photograph: John Haynes

Brave New World Rep: Hamlet: Act 3

Monday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

Every Monday in June, Brooklyn’s Brave New World Rep showcases a different cast and director in live readings of one act of Shakespeare's wordy tragedy, where a ghost and a prince meet and everyone ends in mincemeat. Today’s third edition is directed by Grant Neale and stars Imran Sheikh as the melancholy Dane; advance reservations are required to watch it live, after which it will remain viewable on the BNW site for four days, starting at 6pm.

The Seth Concert Series: Jeremy Jordan

Monday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)

Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade, and now he brings the magic online, accompanying his guest in real time. Joining him for this episode is Jeremy Jordan, who originated the lead male roles in two Broadway musicals in the 2012-13 season: the short-lived Bonnie and Clyde and the Disney hit Newsies; he also played Jamie in the film version of The Last Five Years, and has played major roles on on TV’s Smash and Supergirl. In concert, he is charming and sings like a dream. Virtual tickets cost $25; each episode debuts at 8pm on Sundays and then repeats at 3pm on Mondays.

Jeremy Jordan | Photograph: Nathan Johnson

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Monday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

|The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

New York Theatre Barn: An All-Female Tribute to Edna Ferber

Monday 7pm EDT / 12am BST

New York Theatre Barn presents excerpts from one-act musicals adapted from stories by Edna Ferber, whose epic novels Show Boat and Giant have already been adapted into musicals of note. Writers Debra Barsha and Sheilah Rae introduce the songs which are performed remotely by Diana Huey and Jennifer Blood. Laura Brandel directs the 40-minute event, which also includes a discussion with Ferber’s biographer (and grand-niece), Julie Gilbert. Half of all proceeds this week benefit the Black Women’s Playwright Group.

Diana Huey | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Songs for Our City

Monday 7:05pm EDT / 12:05am BST

Times Square Alliance joins forces with Time Out’s Love Local Campaign to present a series of original songs, commissioned for this week-long project, by 26 musical-theater artists who have participated in Ben Cameron’s outdoor Broadway Buskers series in the past. A different slate of singer-songwriters performs every evening at 7:05pm; immediately afterward, home voters decide which artist will proceed to the finals on Sunday, which are judged by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Tituss Burgess, Broadway composer Andrew Lippa, Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and Time Out’s own Adam Feldman (who is me). Donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition are encouraged. Tonight’s inaugural episode features Jaime Cepero, Donnie Kehr, Rob Rokicki, Jennifer Sánchez and Mike Wartella.

Jaime Cepero | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Red Bull Theater: The Government Inspector

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for four days)

Director Jesse Berger and his bold classical troupe, Red Bull Theater, present a free reading that reunites the cast of one of the company’s greatest successes: its delightful 2017 production of Nikolai Gogol’s 1836 satire, zippily adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher. The ebullient Michael Urie plays a foppish gambler who is mistaken for a powerful agent of the Tsar by the population of a provincial Russian burg. Jesse Berger’s talented cast of 14—including Michael McGrath, Arnie Burton, Stephen DeRosa and the ripe Mary Testa—temper the play’s lampoon of corruption with the jovial spirit of farce. Sometimes you just need to laugh.

The Government Inspector | Photograph: Carol Rosegg

The Metropolitan Opera: Armida

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series begins its 14th week with the Met’s 2010 production of Armida, which marked the first time Rossini’s 1817 work had been performed at the venue. Renée Fleming plays a medieval Italian sorceress, and Lawrence Brownlee is the crusader who falls under her spell; Riccardo Frizza conducts the performance, which also features John Osborn, Barry Banks and Kobie van Rensburg.



Armida | Photograph: Ken Howard

Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

Sponsored by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. This time, Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson hosts a lineup that comprises double blockhead act Tyler Fyre and Magic Brian, knife thrower David Darwin, object manipulator Kelsey Strauch, hair-hang aerialist Stephanie Morphet-Tepp, hat juggler Dominique Rabideau, daredevil acrobat Ermiyas Muluken, retro musician Drew Nugent and jugglers Jon Udry and juggler Salih Mahammed, as well as circus historian Hovey Burgess. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).

Salih Mahammed | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Stars in the House: Andréa Burns and guests

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations currently benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Tonight’s show is guest-hosted by Broadway’s vivid Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!), who is joined by three-time Tony Awards nominees Joshua Henry (Carousel) and Robin De Jesus (The Boys in the Band).

Joshua Henry | Photograph: Jason Goodrich

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes the accomplished singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway, folkie Christine Lavin, drag fixture Miss Coco Peru, Las Vegas pianist Jamie Hosmer, blues chanteuse Burgandy Williams and jazz singer Alexis Cole. It's free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).

Ann Hampton Callaway | Photograph: Jason Goodrich

Marty Thomas Presents Diva

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Power vocalist and human spangle Marty Thomas (Xanadu) hosts this weekly showcase for big-voiced girl singers who perform show tunes as well as pop gems. During the isolation crisis, he’s bringing the show to YouTube Live. (If the spirit moves you, you can tip him through Venmo at @Martythomaslovesyou.) This week's edition features Marissa Rosen, Samantha Duval and Lisa Ramey.

Mondays in the Club with Lance

Monday 9pm–1am EDT / 1am–5am BST

He’s worked with Alan Cumming, Liza Minnelli, Kylie Minogue and just about every downtown act in NYC. Now the songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts his own wild night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming—transposed, for the time being, to the key of Crowdcast, where loyal regulars and curious visitors can keep the flame burning by making requests and singing from home. Expect show-tune geekery and advanced community spirit. The broadcast is free, but contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged if you can afford to give. You can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)

Mondays in the Club with Lance | Photograph: Jason Eason

Live with Carnegie Hall: Micheal Feinstein: The Music of Irving Berlin

Tuesday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live concert-and-interview set by venue habitué Michael Feinstein, the popular and polished standard-bearer of American song. This episode salutes the master tunesmith Irving Berlin, the man behind such all-time earworms as "Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Puttin' on the Ritz,""White Christmas" and "There's No Business Like Show Business." Along for the ride are big-time Broadway guest stars Kelli O'Hara, Cheyenne Jackson and Tony Yazbeck.

Michael Feinstein | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Tuesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

New Federal Theatre: Looking for Leroy

Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

Woodie King Jr.'s New Federal Theatre, which has been platforming the work of minorities in New York City for 50 years, presents the latest in its June series of Tuesday discussions and readings. In Looking for Leroy, which the company premiered last year, Larry Muhammad explores the nature of black theater and the responsibility of black artists in a two-hander that imagines encounters between the radical black playwright and poet Amiri Baraka (formerly known as LeRoi Jones) and a young intern who idoloizes him. Petronia Paley directs original cast members Tyler Fauntleroy and Kim Sullivan.

Looking for Leroy | Photograph: Jonathan Slaff

Irish Repertory Theatre: Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom

Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

After its success earlier last month with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep is offering a summer season of love online productions of three other shows from the company’s history. First up is 2019’s Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom. Aedín Moloney and Colum McCann adapt text from James Joyce's Ulysses into a solo piece, starring Moloney, that focuses on the punctuation-averse inner monologue of Molly Bloom, the restless wife of the novel's main character. The music is by Chieftains chief Paddy Moloney. Filmed remotely, the play will be streamed five more times this week at different times; each performance is free, but a $25 donation is suggested and advance registration is required.

Times Square Alliance: Songs for Our City

Tuesday 7:05pm EDT / 12:05am BST

See Monday 7:05pm. In tonight’s installment of the singer-songwriter challenge, the participants are John Arthur Greene, John Krause, Janet Krupin and Heath Saunders.

Heath Saunders | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Piano Bar Live!

Tuesday 7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST

Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual. Michael McAssey hosts a lineup that includes Sal Viviano, Liz Larsen, Phyllis Pastore, Mark Hartman, Beckie Menzie, Yvette Monique Clark and more.

The Metropolitan Opera: Semiramide

Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Monday 7:30pm. Tonight’s Met selection is another Rossini rarity. Angela Meade has the title role as a fictional Babylonian queen whose warrior crush (played en travesti by Elizabeth DeShong) may be her lost son. Maurizio Benini wields the baton for this 2018 performance, whose cast also includes Javier Camarena, Ildar Abdrazakov and Ryan Speedo Green.

Semiramide | Photograph: Ken Howard

CyberTank: Godforsaken

Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

Writer-director Frank J. Avella’s dark sci-fi comedy, presented online by the Tank, imagines the last two men on earth in the aftermath of a catastrophe they don’t quite understand—and a mutant who makes their lives even harder. The cast of this virtual production comprises Rob Brinkmann, Marc Lombardo and Carlotta Brentan; any proceeds benefit the voting-right organization Fair Fight.



Ma-Yi Theater: My H8 Letter to the Gr8 American Theatre

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Ma-Yi Theater Company, which focuses on work by Asian-American artists, presents a timely live Zoom reading of My H8 Letter to the Gr8 American Theatre, a show written, composed and directed by the genre-defiant writer-performer Diana Oh ({my lingerie play}). The virtual production reunites the cast of the play’s 2019 reading at the Public, including Oh herself as well as Ryan J. Haddad, Timothy Hall, Kevin Hourigan, Nessa Norich, Matt Park, Michael Puzzo, Alysia Reinier, T. Thompson, Joshua Young and David Zheng. The show, which ends in a Zoom party, will be performed again tomorrow night; recordings of the live performances will be rebroadcast on Thursday. Advance registration is required to be in the Zoom audience, but you can also watch the show through HowlRound.

Diana Oh | Photograph: Haley Varacallo

Guild Hall: James Joyce: A Short Night’s Odyssey from No to Yes

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

East Hampton’s Guild Hall jumps for Joyce in this Bloomsday premiere of Joe Beck’s solo play about the Irish modernist giant, performed by the masterful Austin Pendleton and directed by Elizabeth Falk. Advance reservations are required, and donations are welcome.



Austin Pendleton | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Stars in the House: Christine Daaé Day

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

See Monday 8pm. After fêting past Phantoms last week, the daily interview show turns to women who have played rising soprano and underground stalking victim Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera. Guests include Rebecca Luker and Gay Willis.

MTF: Nox & Brandon Webster’s The Fari Chronicles: A Metropolis Story

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 24 hours)

Musical Theatre Factory focuses on developing work by emerging queer, trans and POC writers. This edition of its Tune In Tuesdays series, which airs every second week, presents a 2020 Joe’s Pub concert of AriDy Nox and Brandon Webster’s The Fari Chronicles, the first act of the duo’s dystopian Afrofuturist musical Metropolis. Immediately before and after the event, the creators host a discussion of the show on Instagram Live. The stream remains live for only one day; donations are welcome at MTF’s website.

The Fari Chronicles: A Metropolis Story | Photograph: Jon Burklund

Amber Martin: Ambyoke

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The multitalented Amber Martin, a chameleonic performer with a killer voice, is a significant player in the downtown alt-cabaret scene, and she’s not going to let a little quarantine slow her down. In her weekly hang session on Facebook, she sings favorites and requests to karaoke tracks and chats with guests. (You can tip her through Venmo at @Amber-Martin-101.)

Amber Martin | Photograph: Rayon Richards

