The Met's new lineup includes operas by Wagner, Mozart, Donizetti, Bizet, Rossini and Shostakovich

The Metropolitan Opera will be closed for at least the rest of 2020, but the company is keeping the opera flame alive by sharing more free recordings of past productions every night this week. The lineup from June 29 through July 5 includes complete works by Wagner, Mozart, Donizetti, Bizet, Rossini and Shostakovich. All but two of the productions were recorded for the Met's Live in HD series.

The Nightly Met Opera Streams go up on the Met's website at 7:30pm EDT (12:30am BST), and can also be watched with the Met Opera on Demand app. Each production remains available until 6:30pm EDT the following day. A full schedule for Week 16 is below.

Along with five productions in HD, including Bizet’s Carmen and Mozart’s Don Giovanni, the Met is sharing two earlier recordings. The Viewer's Choice selection on Tuesday is a 1989 broadcast of Die Walküre, the second part of Wagner's Ring Cycle, with a cast led by Hildegard Behrens, Jessye Norman and James Morris. Saturday brings a 1979 performance of Donizetti’s Don Pasquale, starring superstar soprano Beverly Sills in the final year of her performing career (and in the only one of her Met performances to be telecast). To help you decide what to watch, the Met offers both a thumbnail guide to this week's operas and a more detailed collection of articles and podcasts.

This week's Metropolitan Opera Live in HD schedule:

Monday, June 29: Donizetti’s La Fille du Régiment

Starring Pretty Yende, Stephanie Blythe, Kathleen Turner, Javier Camarena and Maurizio Muraro. Conducted by Enrique Mazzola. Transmitted live on March 2, 2019.

Tuesday, June 30: Wagner’s Die Walküre

Starring Hildegard Behrens, Jessye Norman, Christa Ludwig, Gary Lakes, James Morris and Kurt Moll. Conducted by James Levine. From April 8, 1989.

Wednesday, July 1: Shostakovich’s The Nose

Starring Andrey Popov, Alexander Lewis and Paulo Szot. Conducted by Pavel Smelkov. Transmitted live on October 26, 2013.

Thursday, July 2: Bizet’s Carmen

Conducted by Pablo Heras-Casado; starring Anita Hartig, Anita Rachvelishvili, Aleksandrs Antonenko and Ildar Abdrazakov. Transmitted live on November 1, 2014.

Friday, July 3: Mozart’s Don Giovanni

Starring Marina Rebeka, Barbara Frittoli, Mojca Erdmann, Ramón Vargas, Mariusz Kwiecień, Luca Pisaroni and Štefan Kocán. Conducted by Fabio Luisi. Transmitted live on October 29, 2011.

Saturday, July 4: Donizetti’s Don Pasquale

Starring Beverly Sills, Alfredo Kraus, Håkan Hagegård and Gabriel Bacquier. Conducted by Nicola Rescigno. Transmitted live on January 11, 1979.

Sunday, July 5: Rossini’s La Donna del Lago

Starring Joyce DiDonato, Daniela Barcellona, Juan Diego Flórez, John Osborn and Oren Gradus. Conducted by Michele Mariotti. Transmitted live on March 14, 2015.

