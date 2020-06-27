The best live theater to stream online on June 27 and June 28
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today
The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities.
Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page daily, so bookmark it for the latest information.
Global Pride
Saturday 1am–Sunday 1am EDT / Saturday 6am–Sunday 6am BST
Adam Lambert, Olivia Newton-John, Kesha, Laverne Cox, Leann Rimes, Rita Ora, Kate Pierson, Todrick Hall, Leslie Jordan, Martha Wash, Pussycat Dolls, Thelma Houston and the Village People are just a small sampling of the participant in this massive, 24-hour worldwide Pride celebration. Click here for more information, including how Time Out is participating on Instagram with local artists such as piano men Lance Horne and Kenney Greene.
Backyard Renaissance: The Dazzle
Saturday 3am EDT / 8am BST (available for 48 hours)
San Diego’s Backyard Productions had planned to mount a May production of The Dazzle, Richard Greenberg’s evocative 2002 drama about the infamous Collyer brothers, whose 1947 deaths amid more than 100 tons of trash in their New York apartment made them a hoarder cautionary tale. In lieu of the live run, director Rosina Reynolds and the company came up with a clever workaround: Working in solo day shifts, the designers created sets on which the three actors (Francis Gercke, Jessica John and Tom Zohar) could act a reading at safe distances from one another. Footage from their performances, taken on three cameras, has been edited together, and the resulting video can be viewed this weekend for $20.
The Dazzle | Photograph: Courtesy Backyard Renaissance
Refractions of Pride
11am–11pm EDT / 4pm–4am BST (live only)
The Pride Festival presents virtual programming that celebrates a wide range of LGBTQ+ voices. All of the events are free, but donations are encouraged and benefit the Ali Forney Center. The centerpiece of its final day is Borders (9pm), Israeli playwright Nimrod Danishman’s two-hander about Grindr romance between two men separated by physical and cultural borders: one is in Jerusalem, the other in Beirut. Michael R. Piazza directs a streaming version of the play, performed live by Adrian Rifat and Eli M. Schoenfeld. The lineup also includes two drag-queen story readings for kids (Marti G. Cummings at 11am and Gracie Staynes at 5pm), Tahira Clayton and Addison Frei’s concert tribute to Nina Simone (2pm), an interview conducted by performer-activist Sis (7pm) and a belly dance by Salit (10pm).
Borders | Photograph: Courtesy Dirty Laundry Theatre
Molière in the Park: Tartuffe
Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available through July 1 at 2pm)
Last year marked the launch of a new series, Molière in the Park, dedicated to presenting the oeuvre of the great 17th-century French comic playwright in Prospect Park. Today, director Lucie Tiberghien oversees a pair of free, back-to-back live readings of Tartuffe, Molière’s skewering of hypocrisy and gullibility among the upper crust. The very promising cast, working from Richard Wilbur's classic translation, includes the intense Raúl Esparza as the cunning title character and Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale) as one of his principal dupes, along with Kaliswa Brewster, Naomi Lorrain, Jared McNeill, Jennifer Mudge, Rosemary Prinz and Carter Redwood. Registration is required to watch the live performance, a recording of which will then be available on YouTube for four days.
Raúl Esparza | Photograph: Kristen Hoebermann
Plays in the House: Beautiful Thing
Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)
Three times a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), presents live performances of plays in their entirety. Previous efforts, including The Heidi Chronicles, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife and The Little Dog Laughed, have come off smashingly. Today’s offering is British playwright Jonathan Harvey’s 1993 coming-of-age-and-coming-ut play Beautiful Thing, which was adapted into a well-loved 1996 film. Devanand Janki directs a cast that includes Natalie Toro, Kennedy Kanagawa, Cheech Manohar, Kuhoo Verma and Jason Veasey.
Jason Veasey | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Summer Nostos Festival: Selected Shorts
Saturday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST
The Summer Nostos Festival presents a virtual edition of Symphony Space’s popular reading series, which over the course of decades has expanded into radio and podcast forms. Today, actors Kathleen Chalfant, Valorie Curry, Sam Underwood and Nia Vardalos read short stories about humanity and artificial intelligence by, respectively, Ray Bradbury, Tracy K. Smith, Michael Faber and Naomi Kritzer. (If you miss the live performance, a recording will go up on the site sometime tomorrow.)
Kathleen Chalfant | Photograph: Russ Rowland
Josh Groban: An Intimate Livestream Concert Event
Saturday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST (live only)
For the past several months, the lovely-voiced pop-classical crossover superstar Josh Groban, the star of Broadway’s Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 and your aunt’s favorite singer, has been treating fans to free streams of his past concert films on YouTube. Now he performs a virtual one live, joined by guitarist Tariqh Akoni and pianist Mark Stephens. Expect a few new songs along with hits and fan faves from his repertoire. Tickets start at $20.
Josh Groban | Photograph: Brian Bowen Smith
The Resistible Rise of JR Brinkley
Saturday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (live only)
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s The Resistible Rise of JR Brinkley, which debuted at the New York International Fringe Festival in 2018, takes a knowing Brechtian approach to the life story of its title character, a real-life American quack doctor turned country-music radio magnate and politician. The performers double as musicians, and veteran vaudevillians Trav SD and Jenny Lee Mitchell star as Brinkley and his wife. In light of any similarities between its subject and the current U.S. president, proceeds from this live Zoom reading benefit the Joe Biden campaign.
The Resistible Rise of JR Brinkley | Photograph: Arthur Cornelius
NuWorks 2020: Osaki-San, William Gillett’s Gentleman Valet
Saturday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for two days)
Tisa Chang’s Pan Asian Repertory Theatre takes its annual NuWorks developmental series online with three straight days of short new plays, each of which is viewable for two days. First up is Kandie Carle’s solo drama Osaki-San, William Gillett’s Gentleman Valet, starring Taku Hirai as Yukitaka Osaki, a member of a prominent Japanese family—and brother of the mayor of Tokyo—who worked for the famed 19th-century American actor-playwright William Gillette.
Taku Hirai | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Saturday 5pm–10:30pm EDT / 10pm–3:30am BST
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).
Pride Plays: Masculinity Max
Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for three days)
Playbill’s Pride Plays series wraps up with a comedy by trans playwright MJ Kaufman (Sagittarius Ponderosa), in which a recently transitioned man wrestles with the toxic lures of his new gender identity. Will Davis (Men on Boats) directs the live reading, which stars Ty Defoe, Theo Germain, David Greenspan, Judy Gold, Jason Butler Harner, Esco Jouley, Francis Jue, Matt Maher, Avi Roque, Aneesh Sheth, Kelli Simpkins, Zo Tipp and Vishal Vaidya. Proceeds benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
MJ Kaufman | Photograph: Eric McNatt
Molière in the Park: Tartuffe
Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available through July 1 at 7pm)
See Saturday 2pm.
MetLiveArts Digital Premiere: The Ninth Hour: The Beowulf Story
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST
Kate Douglas and Shayfer James star in their The Ninth Hour: The Beowulf Story, their dark rock-opera reimagining of the Old English epic poem. Directed by Kevin Newbury and choreographed by Troy Ogilvie, the show was staged site-specifically at the Fuentidueña Chapel at the Cloisters last year; now the Metropolitan Museum is streaming a recording of that performance for free.
The Ninth Hour: The Beowulf Story | Photograph: Ross Collab
Barrington Stage Company: BSC Bash: On with the Show!
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST
The Berkshires’ Barrington Stage Company throws a virtual concert fundraiser to help stay afloat in these trying times. The hour-long concert includes performances by Broadway’s Alexandra Silber, Elizabeth Stanley, Alysha Umphress, Jordan Craig, Alan H. Green and Jeff McCarthy, as well as with appearances by Joshua Bergasse, Mark H. Dold, Robert La Fosse, Jeffrey Page, John Rando, Debra Jo Rupp, Mark St. Germain, Shannon Tyo and Darren Cohen (who also serves as musical director).
Alysha Umphress | Photograph: Jeff Blumenkrantz
The Metropolitan Opera: Cendrillon
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s selection is Cendrillon, Jules Massenet and Henri Caïn’s 1899 rendition of the Cinderella story (not to be confused with Rossini’s take on the same tale, La Cenerentola). Joyce DiDonato plays the ash-kicking heroine, with support from Alice Coote in male drag as Prince Charming and Kathleen Kim as the Fairy Godmother. Director Laurent Pelly also designed the costumes; Bertrand de Billy conducts this 2018 performance, which also features Stephanie Blythe and Laurent Naouri.
Cendrillon | Photograph: Ken Howard
New York Live Arts and BAM: The House Party with Everybooty
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Two organizations with longstanding ties to the major dance maker Bill T. Jones, New York Live Arts and BAM, pool their resources to livestream a free Pride explosion of dance, drag, song, stories, video art and more. featuring a multitude of singular artists and collectives drag, dance, song, storytelling, video collages, and more. Andre J, the Dauphine of Bushwick (a.k.a. Tyler Ashley), Raja Feather Kelly and others play host to participants including Jones, the Illustrious Blacks, House of La'Beija, Migguel Anggelo, Bubble_T, Oops!, Papi Juice, RAGGA NYC and Switch n' Play. Donations will be split among the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, the SAGE-GRIOT Center and the Black Trans Femmes in the Arts Collective.
The Illustrious Blacks | Photograph: Gregory Kramer
Play-PerView: Brain Problems
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a live, one-time-only Zoom reading of Brain Problems, in which playwright Malcolm Barrett stars as a man whose imagination takes over after he is diagnosed with an arteriovenous malformation. The virtual production reunites the cast of the show’s 2019 Los Angeles production, directed by Bernardo Cubria and costarring Michael Feldman, Kim Hamilton, Tina Huang, Jason Ryan Lovett, Brit Manor and Brandon Scott. Tickets cost $5–$50, and proceeds benefit Ammunition Theatre Company.
Brain Problems | Photograph: Eugene Byrd
Joe’s Pub: Isaac Oliver
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight’s selection celebrates Pride Month with a 2018 “sit-down comedy” show by Isaac Oliver, the author of the compulsively readable Intimacy Idiot. If David Sedaris and Fran Lebowitz had a baby who wrote about subways, theater patrons and blow jobs, he might be a lot like Oliver; the hilarious and poignant comic essayist is also a deft deliverer of his own work.
Isaac Oliver | Photograph: Zack DeZon
Broadway On Demand: Xcalibur
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through July 6)
The new streaming service Broadway on Demand debuts its Global Spotlight Series with a King Arthur–themed musical composed by Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde), who never met a public-domain classic he didn’t like. (His collaborators this time are book writer Ivan Menchell and lyricist Robin Lerner.) After a 2014 premiere in Switzerland as Artus-Excalibur, the show became a hit in South Korea last year under its current moniker. Rentals cost $6 and last 48 hours. A free preshow event at 7:30pm tonight, hosted by Laura Heywood, features Wildhorn and actors Kai and Sophie Kim.
Queerly Festival: The Gay Card
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (through July 5)
Frigid New York hosts a virtual version of the Queerly Festival, its annual Pride Month smorgasbord of subversive LGBTQ+ theater, comedy, storytelling and music. Donations of $15 per show are suggested; most events remain viewable until July 5. Going live tonight was featured in last year’s Frigid Festival: The Gay Card, by the queer Indigenous Canadian playwright Logan Martin-Arcand.
Metropolitan Playhouse: East Village Chronicles: Evolution
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Metropolitan Playhouse presents (virtually, of course) the 15th edition of East Side Stories, its annual celebration of East Village life. The East Village Chronicles series comprises four one-act plays, split into two nights according to theme. Yesterday’s edition, Arrivals, was about the immigrant experience; tonight’s, Evolution, takes on gentrification in a pair of comedies, Robin Rothstein’s Grassroots and Jessica Moss’s East Village Trader Joe’s.
Amber Martin as Bette Midler at the Continental Baths
Saturday 10pm EDT / 3am BST (live only)
At the start of her career, Bette Midler used to set up shop in the packed gay cruising zone of the Continental Baths, building her fanbase from the bottom up. Tonight, vocal powerhouse Amber Martin re-creates Midler’s adults-only set, performing live at New Orleans’s empty Allways Lounge and accompanied remotely by Paul Leschen (sitting in for Midler’s original pianist, Barry Manilow). Viewers at home are invited to dress in towels, dance, drink and get into the retro mood. Tips are welcome through Venmo; (@Amber-Martin-101); the proceeds will be split with Leschen and the Solutions Not Punishment Collaboration, which is dedicated to protecting Black trans people in Atlanta.
Amber Martin | Photograph: Dan Fortune
The Seth Concert Series: Lea Salonga
Sunday 9am EDT / 2pm BST (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible—at last!—to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for the fourth episode is the radiant Flipina musical-theater superstar Lea Salonga, the Tony-winning original Kim in Miss Saigon, whose résumé also includes Broadway’s Flower Drum Song, Les Misérables, Allegiance and Once on This Island (and Disney’s Mulan and Aladdin). Virtual tickets cost $25; the live edition at 9am will be recorded and rerun at 8pm. Melissa Errico and Audra McDonald are on the roster for future editions.
Lea Salonga | Photograph: Esplanade
Plays in the House Teen Edition: Almost, Maine
Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)
The Sunday matinee edition of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s talk show takes the idea behind the successful Plays in House series (see Saturday 2pm) and extends it to kids in a Sunday-matinee series for young people. Today’s offering, which benefits San Francisco’s New Conservatory Theatre, is John Cariani’s Almost, Maine, a seriocomic collection of magical-literalist vignettes ran for just a month in 2006 but went on to become one of the most frequently produced plays in America. The cast includes Becca Bastos, Courtnee Carter, Cheech Manohar, Colton Ryan and Tevae Shoels; a Q&A with Cariani follows the reading.
John Cariani | Photograph: Brian Hutchinson
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Sunday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
See Saturday 5pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).
Incarn: Radio Golf
Sunday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (live only)
A small “drama ministry” based out of Brooklyn’s Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Incarn has been creating and sharing live virtual theater every week for three months. This time, the group takes on August Wilson’s Radio Golf, the final episode—it is set in the 1990s—of the great African-American playwright’s century-spanning Pittsburgh Cycle.
Diamond Harding | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
NuWorks 2020: Inside Joke: A Solo Show From Hong Kong
Sunday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for two days)
See Saturday 5pm. Today, Pan Asian Rep presents queer writer-performer Miko Badiola Borje’s reflections about his two-week stay in Hong Kong as it was rocked by student protests and the coronavirus crisis.
Provincetown Theater: The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me
Sunday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
David Drake, André De Shields, BD Wong, Anthony Rapp, Wesley Taylor, Robin De Jesus, Claybourne Elder, Rory O'Malley, Brandon Cordeiro, Chad Ryan, Donald C. Shorter Jr. and Aaron Tone divvy up the text of David Drake's hit 1993 solo show about gay male identity in this staged reading, directed by Robert La Fosse. Performed in 2013 as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the show is now being streamed for one night only—with BC/EFA’s blessing—as a benefit for the Provincetown Theater, of which Drake is the artistic director.
The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me | Photograph: Monica Simoes
Criminal Queerness Festival: Maid in America
Sunday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
In their second annual Criminal Queerness Festival, National Queer Theater and Dixon Place put a spotlight on artists from countries that where LGBTQ+ communities are suppressed. The lineup of free events includes discussions, workshops and a handful of full works. In tonight’s offering, Maid in America, Venezuelan-American performer Migguel Anggelo plays a hotel worker with big dreams in a short musical film written by J. Julian Christopher and directed by Srđa Vasiljević.
Migguel Anggelo | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
The Metropolitan Opera: Die Zauberflöte
Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
See Saturday 7:30pm. The Met’s 15th straight week of free operas concludes with a 2017 recording of Mozart’s fairy tale Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute), as staged with her characteristic imaginative exuberance by The Lion King auteur Julie Taymor. James Levine conducts the performance, whose cast includes Charles Castronovo, Golda Schultz, Markus Werba, René Pape and Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night.
Die Zauberflöte | Photograph: Richard Termine
Pride Plays: Pride Spectacular Concert
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
In this star-packed one-night-only concert benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, more than 50 artists perform musical-theater songs with LGBTQ+ themes. The very long list of participants includes Harvey Fierstein, John Cameron Mitchell, BD Wong, Michael R. Jackson, Cheyenne Jackson, Lea DeLaria, Brandon Victor Dixon, Robin De Jesus, MJ Rodriguez, Jenn Colella, Ken Page, Caitlin Kinnunen, Miriam Shor, Eden Espinosa, Lauren Patten, Celia Rose Gooding, John Tartaglia, Shakina Nayfack, Michael McElroy, Jelani Alladin, Francis Jue, Alexandra Billings, Curtis Holland, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Javier Muñoz, Diana Oh, Jai Rodriguez, L Morgan Lee, George Salazar and Jason Tam.
Harvey Fierstein in La Cage Aux Folles | Photograph: Josh Lehrer
Joe’s Pub: Purple Heart: The Music of Michael Callen
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. As part of its Pride Month programming, the venue shares a 2019 concert devoted to the work of the singer-songwriter and prominent activist Michael Callen, who died of AIDS in 1993. Performers include Taylor Mac, Bridget Everett, Toshi Reagon, NathAnn Carrera, Richard Barone, Xavier Smith and Kat Edmonson. Matt Ray serves as musical director.
Taylor Mac | Photograph: Kevin Yatarola
The Seth Concert Series: Lea Salonga
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
See Sunday 3pm.
Brian Nash
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live in a special Pride edition of his weekly virtual concert. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)
Brian Nash | Photograph: Robb Sapp/Dirty Sugar Photography
Der Ring Gott Farblonjet
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Camp master Everett Quinton, the widower of queer-theater icon Charles Ludlam and the custodian of his Ridiculous Theatrical Company, directs and stars in a live-streamed reading of Der Ring Gott Farblonjet, Ludlam’s epic 1977 send-up of Wagner’s Ring Cycle. (Quinton directed a full revival in 1990.) The work is divided into four acts; a different one is performed each Sunday to celebrate Pride Month; tonight is the fourth.
Everett Quinton | Photograph: Tim Goodwin
LIMITED RUNS
Spirit Night (Joe’s Pub)
Through June 27 at 1pm EDT / 5pm BST
As part of its Pride Month programming, the essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub shares a 2019 Halloween show hosted by actor-comedian Larry Owens (A Strange Loop) and pianist-songwriter Henry Koperski. Guests include Ana Fabrega, Henry Russell Bergstein, Mo Fry Pasic, Nora Palka, Arti Gollapudi, Karolena Theresa, Ryan J. Haddad, Chris Murphy and David Goldberg.
L’Elisir d’Amore (Metropolitan Opera)
Through June 27 at 6:30pm EDT / 11:30 BST
The Met's 15th week of free offerings continues with Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore, a romantic comedy about liquid courage. Opera superstars Luciano Pavarotti and Kathleen Battle headline this pre-HD 1991 performance, which also features Enzo Dara and Juan Pons. James Levine wields the baton.
Falsettos (Lincoln Center Theater)
Through June 27
Lincoln Center Theater and BroadwayHD stream the full 2016 Broadway revival of William Finn and James Lapine’s intimate, obstinate, heart-shattering 1992 musical. The spiky first half is a nervy, yappy exploration of masculinity and its discontents; the second, written a decade later, rises to the challenge of AIDS with songs that are sparky, funny, wrenching and sweet. Directed by Lapine, the show is about a very specific Jewish family in the early 1980s, but its story of a man (Christian Borle) who leaves his wife (Stephanie J. Block) and son for a male lover (Andrew Rannells) continues to resonate. Seeing it now is like opening a time capsule and finding a mirror. Viewers are invited to sing along at home, and donations benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
When (MCC Live Labs)
Through June 27
MCC Theater continues its new weekly series of free one-act plays, each under 45 minutes long. This week’s offering is When, a mother-daughter two-hander by C.A. Johnson (All the Natalie Portmans). Kecia Lewis and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy star in this live reading, directed by Taylor Reynolds. The creative team fields questions in a live talkback after the performance.
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues
Through June 27
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward.This week's edition benefits Release Aging People In Prison (RAPP). Participating actors include Anna Baryshnikov, Jonathan Burke, Mia Ellis, Ato Essandoh, Marcia Gay Harden, Mark Ivanir, Zosia Mamet, Jamie Neumann, Jon Rua, Saycon Sengbloh and Jeorge Bennett Watson; the writers are Zakiyyah Alexander, Jessica Goldberg, David Lindsay-Abaire, Kenneth Lonergan, Sam Marks, Cat Miller, Lina Patel, Jonathan Payne, Christopher Oscar Peña, Liza Jessie Peterson and Steve Yockey.
Bloomsday Lock-In
Through June 27
An Atlantic-straddling international cast of more than 50 perform selections from James Joyce’s Ulysses in this virtual version of the annual Bloomday in Brooklyn literary pub crawl. Participants include John Turturro, Aidan Gillen, Colin Quinn, Patrick Bergin, Ian McElhinney, Spider Stacy, Barry Ward, Billy Carter, Olwen Fouéré, John Keating and Irish poets Theo Dorgan and Paula Meehan. All proceeds go to Brooklyn’s Chips Soup Kitchen & Women Center, which provides food and shelter for the homeless.
The Sound of Music Live! (The Shows Must Go On!)
The Shows Must Go On!: The Sound of Music Live!
Through June 28 at 2pm EST / 7pm BST (not available in Asia or Latin America except Brazil)
The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! began by rolling out a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical every week, and has moved on to NBC’s live broadcasts of musicals. This week’s stream is The Sound of Music Live!, which drew huge ratings in 2013 thanks largely to the draw of pop singer Carrie Underwood as wayward nun Maria von Trapp. This performance of the 1959 musical differs somewhat from the Julie Andrews film, but you know the basic deal: Kids learn music, sixteen goes on seventeen, la follows so. The supporting cast includes Stephen Moyer and—stealing the show—Broadway ringers Audra McDonald, Christian Borle and the superb Laura Benanti. Time Out interviewed five of the original cast members in an exclusive video.
The Homebound Project
Through June 28
An extremely impressive roster of 50 actors and writers lend their talents to this online initiative to raise money for No Kid Hungry, which helps feed children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, each of the Homebound Project’s three editions features 10 new short dramatic works, directed by professionals; you can watch them in return for a donation of $10 or more. (The videos drop every second Wednesday, and stay live for four days only.) The actors in tonight’s third installment—on the theme of “champions”—include Diane Lane, Blair Underwood, Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Thomas Sadoski and Ashley Park; the writers include John Guare, Michael R. Jackson, Bess Wohl, Samuel D. Hunter, Donnetta Lavinia Grays and Clare Barron.
Tarrytown (Backyard Renaissance)
Through June 28
San Diego’s Backyard Renaissance had a success last weekend with its inventive virtual production of Richard Greenberg’s The Dazzle, which it is bringing back for an encore this weekend. Concurrently, the company is also streaming a video capture of its acclaimed 2017 world-premiere production of Adam Wachter’s musical Tarrytown, which tells of a gay Manhattan music teacher who moves to a small town in the Hudson Valley. (The show is loosely inspired by Washington Irving’s Headless Horseman story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”) Directed by Francis Gercke and Anthony Methvin, the show stars Bryan Banville, Kay Marian McNellen and Tom Zohar. Tickets cost $20, and the video can be viewed anytime through the end of Sunday.
The Bacchae (Classical Theatre of Harlem)
Through June 28
A proud Theban king goes to pieces after snubbing the Greek god Dionysus and his pack of wild women in Bryan Doerries's adaptation of Euripides' ripping tragedy, which Classical Theatre of Harlem performed alfresco in this 2019 production at Marcus Garvey Park. Carl Cofield directs a cast led by Jason C. Brown and R.J. Foster; the choreography is by Elisa Monte Dance's Tiffany Rea-Fisher. The show is now being offered for free on YouTube.
What Do We Need to Talk About? (Public Theater)
Through June 28
In this original microdrama, commissioned and written during the current pandemic crisis, writer-director Richard Nelson continues his exhaustive chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York, as previously explored in four plays about the Apple family, three about the Gabriels and one about the Michaels. Here he returns to the Apples, last seen in 2014, to check in with how they are holding up in quarantine. The wonderful cast from the original tetralogy returns via Zoom: Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy, Jon DeVries and Stephen Kunken. In the spirit of the Public’s civic mission, it is being offered for free, but donations to the Public are encouraged.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Shakespeare’s Globe)
Through June 28
London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. The company currently offers a free production from its archives every second Monday. The latest—and possibly the last— is the Globe’s 2013 production of the forest farce A Midsummer Night’s Dream. “This rollicking Dream finds the Globe at its crowd-pleasing best, a hearty and hilarious night of feral fairies, mud-spattered lovers and clodhopping mechanicals,” wrote Time Out London of the production. “Director Dominic Dromgoole clearly has most fun with the last group, a bunch of lumpen labourers rehearsing a diabolically bad drama in the haunted woodlands around Athens…Anarchy is the name of Dromgoole’s game, and he plays it like a champion.”
From Here
Through June 28
Equality Florida marks the fourth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub tragedy, in which a gunman murdered 49 people at a gay club in Orlando, with a full-length video stream of writer-director Donald Rupe’s musical From Here. The show, whose premiere run at Central Florida Community Arts was shortened by the pandemic crisis, does not depict the massacre itself, but portrays its effect on a young gay man and his circle of friends.
Queer Butoh 2020 (Vangeline Theater/ New York Butoh Institute)
Through June 28
Multiple artists explore queer themes through the expressive Japanese art form Butoh in this Pride offering. The collection includes two short performance pieces, Mee Ae’s Swoon and Davey Mitchell’s Diary of a Mad Swan, and one longer one, Scoop Slone’s Fragments. Also on the bill is Dustin Maxwell’s video piece In a dark forest partly illuminated: portal, which contains abstracted nudity.
Kernel of Sanity (Bard at the Gate)
Through June 29 at 7pm EDT / midnight BST
The Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Paula Vogel (How I Learned to Drive) curates Bard at the Gate, a new series devoted to virtual readings of underrated works. The first offering is Kermit Frazier’s 1978 debut play, Kernel of Sanity, about the fraught friendship between a young Black actor and an older white one. The cast includes Matthew Hancock, Abigail Breslin and Josh Hamilton. Donations benefit the charitable work of the Washington, D.C. nonprofit Martha's Table.
Pipeline
Through June 30
Lincoln Center joins with BroadwayHD to stream Dominique Morisseau’s timely play Pipeline, recorded during its 2017 run at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. As Morisseau lays things out, in a play that sometimes suggests a dramatized essay, the challenges facing young African-American men—and posed by them—are less a single pipe than a whole semi-hidden network of frustration, resentment and bias. Karen Pittman plays a stressed-out teacher at an urban public school; Namir Smallwood is her son, who is in danger of expulsion from the boarding school she has sent him to. Although this 85-minute drama leaves admirable space for discussion.
The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey (92Y)
Through June 30
Writer and actor James Lecesne, who wrote the Oscar-winning gay-kid short Trevor, plays multiple characters in The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, a solo show based on his young-adult novel about the disappearance of a teenage boy in a small town. Tony Speciale directs; the incidental music is by Duncan Sheik. The play ran Off Broadway in 2015, and 92Y hosted a one-night encore performance in 2016. It is now sharing a recording of that performance for free.
Red Fly/Blue Bottle (HERE)
Through June 30
This HERE selection is a 2009 experimental multimedia piece by Stephanie Fleischmann that features music by Christina Campanella, a gorgeous set by Jim Findlay and films by Peter Norrman. Mallory Catlett directs a cast that includes Jesse Hawley, Chris Lee and longtime Ridiculous Theatrical Company regular Black-Eyed Susan as an elderly entomologist.
Sombrerísimo (Ballet Hispánico)
Through July 1 at 7pm EDT / midnight BST
This week's Ballet Hispánico offering is a restaging of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's hat-centric Sombrerísimo (2013), inspired by the paintings of René Magritte; created for six male dancers, the piece is danced in this version by six of the company's women. A live Q&A follows with BH artistic director Eduardo Vilaro.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream (NT Live)
Through July 2 at 2pm EDT / 7pm EST
Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now it is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. The latest offering, filmed libe at the Bridge Theatre in 2019, is director Nicholas Hytner’s gloriously messy production of Shakespeare’s forest farce A Midsummer Night’s Dream, in which a bossy Bottom falls into a wild world of drugged-up fairy sex. The imposing Gwendoline Christie, who played Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones, stars as queens Titania and Hippolyta. “[This] riotously gender-fluid immersive production generally feels like designer Bunny Christie’s main inspiration was Pride,” wrote Time Out London of the show. “Even if you ignore all the bells, whistles and man-snogs, the fact of the matter is that Hytner has assembled a preposterously good comedy cast.”
A Hymn for Alvin Ailey (Ailey All Access)
Through July 2 at 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its Ailey All Access program. This week’s offering is Orlando Bagwell’s 1999 Great Performances documentary A Hymn for Alvin Ailey, which uses Judith Jamison’s Hymn—an Emmy-winning dance work created with text assembled by docutheater master Anna Deavere Smith (Fires in the Mirror)—as the jumping-off point for an examination of Ailey’s life and legacy. The hour-long film is coupled with a new conversation between Jamison and Smith.
(Re)Live Arts Streaming
Through July 2 at 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST
Bill T. Jones’s dance and performance complex, New York Live Arts, has been releasing three videos from its archives every Thursday. This week’s Pride-themed batch includes Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company’s Secret Pastures (1984) and two videos—a cabaret performance and a panel discussion—from the 2017 Live Ideas festival, Mx’d Messages, which was curated by downtown superstar and trans trailblazer Justin Vivian Bond. Multiple archival recordings of full works by Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company are also being featured this week by BAM in a collection called We Set Out Early…
Hamlet (Stratford Festival)
Through July 2
In this Stratford Festival offering, Antoni Cimolino directs a 2015 production of Shakespeare's talky tragedy, where a ghost and a prince meet and everyone ends in mincemeat. Jonathan Goad stars as the indecisive Dane.
Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana (JoyceStream)
Through July 3 at 10am EDT / 3pm BST
In this 2019 performance by the seasoned New York Spanish-dance company Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, the dancers include Fanny Ara, Emilio Ochando, Isaac Tovar and guest artist Lucía Álvarez “La Piñona,” joined by guitarist José Manuel Alconchel and singers Francisco “Yiyi” Orozco and Jesus de Utrera.
The Grinning Man (Bristol Old Vic)
Through July 3 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
The Bristol Old Vic, which is housed in the oldest continuously operating theater in the English-speaking world, shares its 2016 world premiere of The Grinning Man, a darkly comic musical adapted by Carl Grose from Victor Hugo’s novel The Man Who Laughs. (Grose shares lyrics credit with Tom Morris and composers Tim Phillips and Marc Teitler.) The plot concerns a young man who has turned to the circus after being disfigured as a child. “There are things to like about this transfer from Bristol’s Old Vic,” wrote Time Out of the 2017 London production. “Most of them are visual: Director Tom Morris (War Horse) Morris conjures a sumptuous gothic carnival ambience on what’s probably a fraction of the budget of most West End musicals. In particular the puppet work, from Gyre & Gimble, is as excellent as you’d expect.”
San Francisco Ballet
Through July 3 at 5:30pm EDT / 10:30pm BST
San Francisco Ballet has been staying on its toes by streaming ballets from its archives every week. On the virtual bill this week are three pieces recorded in February 2020: two choreographed by SFB artistic director Helgi Tomasson, Soirées Musicales (1996) and Concerto Grosso (2003), and a pas de deux from Christopher Wheeldon’s After the Rain (2005).
Act One (Lincoln Center Theater)
Through July 3
As part of its Broadway Fridays series, Lincoln Center Theater streams its full 2014 Broadway production of writer-director James Lapine’s Act One, adapted from Moss Hart's widely loved 1959 showbiz memoir. Santino Fontana and Tony Shalhoub lead a first-rate cast that also includes Andrea Martin, Chuck Cooper and Will LeBow. “Lapine’s stage adaptation of Hart’s sprawling tale—part rags-to-riches fable, part showbiz fantasy, part professional handbook—is quite faithful and wrought with abundant skill and empathy,” wrote David Cote in his Time Out New York review. “Act One is tremendous fun, sweet and wise-wistful, brimful of sparkling performances and insight into the joys and terrors of show business.”
Love, Loss, and What I Wore (92Y)
Through July 5
Nora and Delia Ehpron’s sweet and insightful 2008 collection of monologues about women and clothing, adapted from Ilene Beckerman’s 1995 book, ran for more than 1,000 performances at the Westside Theatre with a rotating cast of famous actors. The 92nd Street Y, the cultural epicenter of the Upper East Side, held a reunion reading of the show in 2017 with former cast members Rosie O’Donnell, Natasha Lyonne, Carol Kane, Lucy DeVito and Tracee Ellis Ross, directed by Karen Carpenter. As a fund-raiser, 92Y has released a recording; tickets cost $10.
King John (Stratford Festival)
Through July 9
Tim Carroll directs a 2014 Stratford production of one of Shakespeare's most underrated plays: the tale, written entirely in verse, of a weak and sybaritic 13th-century king overmatched by the machinations of his political, military and religious foes. Tom McCamus plays the title role; Graham Abbey, Seana McKenna and Patricia Collins lead the supporting cast.
The Talk
Through July 10
Sonny Kelly performs his solo show about the lessons that black fathers are required to teach their sons about racial division in America, drawing on both his own family history and his research as a doctoral student at UNC Chapel Hill. This production, directed by Joseph Megel and coproduced by the North Carolina companies StreetSigns and Bulldog Ensemble Theater, was recorded during the show’s original run in Durham in 2019, and is being shared for free for one month.
The Adventures of Pericles (Stratford Festival)
Through July 16
Scott Wentworth directs a 2015 Stratford production of one of Shakespeare's strangest plays: a rollicking tale of treachery, virtue and seafaring adventure often co-attributed to ne'er-do-well George Wilkins. Among the plot points are a pirate abduction, sexual slavery, a jousting tournament, a premature burial, two catastrophes at sea, two contests to win a princess’s hand, and a guest shot by the goddess Diana. Evan Buliung plays the title role.
THEATER MULTIPLEXES
The 35 best Tony Awards performances of all time
The Tony Awards provide a national showcase and public record of performances that are otherwise local and fleeting, and the most memorable numbers from Broadway musicals on the Tonys can echo in theater history for decades to come. But which are the best of the best? We've surveyed every televised number from a nominated musical or musical revival since the very first Tony telecast in 1967 to create this list of the all-time classics.
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
A streaming service specifically aimed at theater lovers, BroadwayHD offers a slate of almost 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
Adirondack Theatre Festival
The annual Adirondack Theatre Festival in Glens Falls, New York, has been called off this year, but the not-for-profit group is inventively filling what would have been its entire summer season, through August 7, with on-demand offerings. A donation of $50 or more gets you access to all the shows on the menu. The offerings include full concert performances of Nikko Benson and Benjamin Halstead’s electropop musical Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat, Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar’s funk-folk musical Beau, Emily Goodson and Jeremy Schonfeld’s musical comedy Calling All Kates, and Creighton Irons and Douglas Lyons’s sad-romance tuner The Moon & the Sea. Also featured are the nonmusical comedies The Banana Tree and Kalamazoo, magic shows by Simon Coronel, Max Major and Jonathan Burns, and cabaret concerts by Brian Charles Rooney and others. (Cheeyang Ng and Khiyon Hursey bilingual musical Eastbound is available only from July 16 through July 23.)
BONUS CONTENT
Gloria: A Life (Great Performances)
Screen and stage ace Christine Lahti (Chicago Hope) plays feminist trailblazer and Ms. founder Gloria Steinem in this 2018 bioplay by Emily Mann (Having Our Say). The American Repertory Theatre's Diane Paulus (Pippin) directs a production that opens up, in its second half, into a talking circle with the audience. Filmed for Great Performances during its six-month Off Broadway run at the Daryl Roth Theatre, the play makes its PBS debut tonight.
Max Vernon: Existential Life Crisis (Joe's Pub)
Max Vernon is a rising musical-theater composer who has proved equally adept at capturing the sounds of 1970s glam rock (The View Upstairs) and modern Korean bubblegum (KPOP). This 2019 Joe's Pub concert, directed by Ellie Heyman, features an impressive roster of guests, including Michael Longoria, Jo Lampert, Andy Mientus, Gianna Masi, Fancy Feast, Sophia Ramos, Helen Park and Leah Lane.
Cats in Quarantine
Harry Francis, who has appeared in multiple productions of Cats, has assembled 333 (!) alums of Andrew Lloyd Webber's feline spectacular for the most epic Jellicle Ball of the quarantine era, if not ever. Performing remotely, Cats veterans from the U.K., the U.S. and all around the world—France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, South Korea, South Africa, the Netherlands, Canada, Russia, even the Royal Caribbean cruise line—re-create six minutes of Gillian Lynne's dynamically slinky original choreography in a gigantic video celebration. (Participants include three performers from the original London production and six from the original Broadway.) Some are alone, some are in small groups; some are in costumes, some in human-dancer togs; all are in the joyful moment. If you love the spirit of theater, this right here is catnip.
Kim David Smith Sings Kylie Minogue (Joe’s Pub)
As part of its Pride Month programming, Joe's Pub shares this 2018 show, in which the flirty, sly, dark-elfin Australian baritone Kim David Smith departs from his Weimar-inflected signature set, Morphium Kabarett, for a special salute to Aussie dance-pop icon Kylie Minogue. Tracy Stark is the musical director.
Soundstage (HERE)
The multimedia innovator Rob Roth’s shares a newly re-edited version of his 2018 HERE piece Soundstage (cowritten with Jason Napoli Brooks), which explores queer notions of the artistic muse with an eye toward the projections of previous generations of gay men onto female icons. The wonderful British actor Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona) costars in an onscreen capacity; Roth and Hall will comment during the viewing party. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Emergency Release Fund and Black and Pink.
Cole Escola: Help, I'm Stuck!
The saucer-eyed costar of Difficult People and At Home with Amy Sedaris, the brilliantly funny Cole Escola, has dropped an hour-long online version his perpetually sold-out solo sketch comedy act, which continues to reveal new facets of a talent that gleams with scrappy razzle-dazzle. Blending boyish mischief with dark neurosis and the ruthless coyness of a starlet bent on fame, Escola’s comic persona suggests a street urchin raised by The Match Game. It's an hour of silly wigs, genre parodies, absurdist humor and refreshing pseudo-honesty that you won't soon forget.
5, 6, 7, 8—DIE!
With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. During quarantine, he has kept the camp fires burning with a monthly series of hilarious original fright-flick spoofs, performed on Zoom by top-drawer comic actors making the most of lo-tech costumes and effects. The latest, 5, 6, 7, 8—DIE!, borrows from sources that range from Dario Argento’s Suspiria to—horror of horrors—Dance Moms. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes Lauren Weedman, Jeff Hiller, Sam Pancake, Ryan Garcia, Isaac Oliver, Drew Droege, Jenn Harris, Rob Maitner, Michael Cyril Creighton, Leslie-Ann Huff and Daniele Gaither. A donation of $20 is suggested, which viewers can send via Venmo (@SweetNellProd); a portion of the proceeds go to bail funds for Black Lives Matter protesters.
The Antonyo Awards (Broadway Black)
The Tony Awards are still in indefinite limbo, but Broadway Black steps up to fill some of the void with its own Juneteenth awards show, dedicated to celebrating the achievements of Black theater artists. The Antonyo Awards nominees are drawn from both Broadway and Off Broadway productions, and the acting categories are not separated by gender. Along with the competitive prizes, the evening features musical numbers and a Lifetime Achievement Award for the formidable actor Chuck Cooper. Among those scheduled to appear are Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, LaChanze, Jordan E. Cooper, Teyonah Parris, James Monroe Iglehart, Jelani Alladin, Ephraim Sykes, Derrick Baskin, Nicolette Robinson, Christiani Pitts, Amber Iman, Shereen Pimentel, Kirsten Childs, Aisha Jackson, Griffin Matthews, Michael McElroy, Jocelyn Bioh and L Morgan Lee.
Jomama Jones: Black Light (Joe's Pub)
In this Joe's Pub show, recorded in 2018, Daniel Alexander Jones (Duat) inhabits his longtime alter ego, Jomama Jones—or does she inhabit him?—in a high-concept musical evening that reflects on a shattered mirror of black history. Jomama is a paradigm of R&B-diva grandeur circa 1982, with impeccable posture and elocution that bespeak an old-school black-star dignity. It’s a pleasure to bask in Jones’s sequined, oracular presence, especially when Jones allows us to see the pain and labor behind the all-but-impervious diva’s self-fashioning.
New York City Ballet: All Balanchine Program
Lincoln Center at Home offers a treasure from its archives: a collection of New York City Ballet performances of dances by George Balanchine. On the program are three selections from a 2004 broadcast on the occasion of the choreographer’s centennial: Wendy Whelan and Damian Woetzel in the fourth movement of Brahms-Schoenberg Quartet; Maria Kowroski, Rachel Rutherford and James Fayette in Concerto Barocco; and Alexandra Ansanelli and Nilas Martins in the “The Man I Love“ pas de deux from Who Cares? Also featured is the third act from the 1978 Live from Lincoln Center broadcast of Balanchine and Alexandra Danilova’s reconstruction and expansion of the 19th-century comic ballet Coppélia, a tale of mechanical dolls inspired by stories by E. T. A. Hoffmann and set to music by Léo Delibes. The performance stars Patricia McBride and Helgi Tomasson, the original leading dancers of the ballet’s 1974 premiere.
The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 4—Lockdown!
The Chicago camp outfit Hell in a Handbag Productions presents the fourth episode in its series of Golden Girls homages. In this first online edition, written by and starring Handbag honcho David Cerda, the Florida foursome is forced to spend 30 days in quarantine together after Blanche is exposed to Legionnaires’ disease. Spenser Davis directs an all-male cast of eight. Tickets cost $20, which lets you watch the video anytime before August 15.
Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 5
Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/4 Below, has developed a promising model for his new virtual programming: He crowdsources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In the fourth episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Robert Cuccioli, Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett, Elizabeth Stanley, Eddie Korbich, Jeremy Benton, CoCo Smith, Kelly Sheehan, Bryan Hunt, Emily Janes and the Drinkwater Brothers.
Offstage: Opening Night (New York Times)
The New York Times presents the first edition of its new digital series, which offers performances and discussions about how the theater world is adjusting to the great pause. Cast members from Broadway’s Company, including Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, sing the show’s opening number; Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) and Mare Winningham (Girl from the North Country) perform songs from their suspended shows, and Mary-Louise Parker shares a monologue from The Sound Inside, which played earlier in the season. Times writers set up the prerecorded segments and talk with subjects including Slave Play author Jeremy O. Harris, Moulin Rouge! choreographer Sonya Tayeh and Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Newly added to the program is an introductory panel discussion with Adrienne Warren, Daniel J. Watts, Celia Rose Gooding and director Kenny Leon about the impact of the global protest movement.
Lea Delaria: Fuck Love (Joe's Pub)
Few singers have the sheer macho swagger of DeLaria, who rose to fame as a butcher-than-thou stand-up comic and Broadway star (On the Town), and has more recently earned a host of new acolytes as Big Boo on Orange Is the New Black. As a jazz vocalist, she has tough-guy sell and a penchant for scat. In this 2019 set she serves up anti-Valentine fare, joined by guest artists Adina Verson, Emily Tarver and Vicci Martinez and the Village Voices.
Martha Graham Cracker (Joe’s Pub)
In this Pride Month offering, filmed at Joe's Pub in 2019, the hirsute drag queen Martha Graham Cracker—the creation of Dito van Reigersberg, who cofounded Philadelphia’s excellent Pig Iron Theatre Company—and her four-piece band offer rollicking alt-cabaret shenanigans through songs by artists including Prince, Lady Gaga, Black Sabbath and Nina Simone. The virtual tip jar is Venmo (@DitoVanR).
Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life (American Masters)
Terrence McNally, who died on March 24 from complications related to the coronavirus, was a leading figure in American theater for decades: His plays included Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, The Lisbon Traviata, Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, The Ritz and A Perfect Ganesh; his musicals include Ragtime, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Full Monty, The Rink and Anastasia. In his honor, and to celebrate Pride Month—McNally was openly gay, and wrote about gay characters throughout his career—PBS is making its 2019 American Masters documentary about him available for streaming through August 31. The doc includes interviews with the four-time Tony Award winner (and 2019 Lifetime Achievement Tony winner) himself as well as with F. Murray Abraham, Christine Baranski, Tyne Daly, Edie Falco, Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Audra McDonald, Rita Moreno, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera and more.
Fix it, Black Girl (Actors Theatre of Louisville)
The Louisville-based poet, author and activist Hannah L. Drake curates this free night of spoken word poetry, essays and songs that celebrate resistance and resilience. The cast includes Drake as well as local artists Erica Denise, Janelle Renee Dunn, Robin G, Sujotta Pace and Kala Ross.
Micheal Feinstein: The Music of Irving Berlin (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live concert-and-interview set by venue habitué Michael Feinstein, the popular and polished standard-bearer of American song. This episode salutes the master tunesmith Irving Berlin, the man behind such all-time earworms as "Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Puttin' on the Ritz,""White Christmas" and "There's No Business Like Show Business." Along for the ride are big-time Broadway guest stars Kelli O'Hara, Cheyenne Jackson and Tony Yazbeck.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Chroma, Grace, Takademe and Revelations
Lincoln Center at Home shares work by Alvin Ailey’s revered modern dance troupe, founded in 1958 to expand opportunities for African-American performers and creators. This collection, filmed in 2015 for cinematic releases as part of the series Lincoln Center at the Movies: Great American Dance, comprises four pieces: Wayne McGregor’s Chroma (2006), set to songs by the White Stripes; Ronald K. Brown’s Grace (1999), a blend of modern and West African dance; current artistic director Robert Battle’s brief, funny solo Takademe (1999), which makes us of Indian Kathak rhythms; and the troupe’s signature work, Ailey’s enormously popular 1960 group piece Revelations, which explores the African-American soul in a group dance set to spirituals, gospel songs and holy blues.
LAPA (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a genre-bending abstract work by the early–20th century Russian experimentalist Daniil Kharms, directed by Timothy Scott and Nicolás Noreña for Brooklyn’s The Million Underscores. The show, which engages with questions of dreaming and industrialization, premiered at the Brick on March 11 before the pandemic curtailed its run.
Send for the Million Men (HERE)
In this 2014 piece, Joseph Silovsky revisits the nation-dividing Sacco and Vanzetti murder trial of the 1920s in an inegenious production that employs found materials, robotics, puppetry and projections. “Don’t seek clarity in the shambolic, outstanding Send for the Million Men,” wrote Helen Shaw in her Time Out review. “Silovsky is mainly interested in the elusive quality of multiplying details, and even the work’s obvious synergy with current events remains diffident and sly. The scrappy-magical, shaggy-dog chaos builds to an ending in which Silovsky cedes the stage to Vanzetti’s lyrical prison letters, some of the greatest, angriest works written on American justice.”
Mommie Dearest (Scripts Gone Wild)
Camp guardians Charles Busch (The Confession of Lily Dare), Del Shores (Sordid Lives) and Josh Grannell (a.k.a. San Francisco drag queen Peaches Christ) star in a live reading of the 1981 classic Mommie Dearest, about Hollywood royalty whose daughter treats the beautiful dresses she buys her like dishrags. Proceeds benefit the Trevor Project.
Scraps (Matrix Theatre Company)
Joseph Stern’s Matrix Theatre Company has been a staple of Los Angeles’s small-theater scene since the 1970s, and in the past decade it has focused on theater that actively engages with questions of race. To rise to the current moment, the company is now streaming its 2019 West Coast premiere production of Geraldine Inoa’s Scraps. The first hour looks at four young adults in Bed-Stuy, a few months after an unarmed friend was killed by the police; the last third takes a sharp tonal swerve into the surreal, superheated nightmare of an eight-year-old boy battered by pain about the future that awaits him. At its best, this bold play has the urgent appeal of a passionate voice screaming to be heard. Stevie Walker-Webb directs a cast that includes Stan Mayer, Tyrin Niles, Ashlee Olivia, Damon Rutledge, Ahkei Togun and Denise Yolén.
Disposable Men (HERE)
In Disposable Men, James Scruggs explores the monstrous depiction of black men in American film and culture. Astutely employing dark humor and a panoptic array of video projections, Scruggs offers a pointed account of denigration in the media and on the streets. The high quality of the design is matched by Scrugg’s performance, and the show’s finale, in which the audience participates in a re-creation of the infamous death of Amadou Diallo, is hard to forget.
Destructo Snack, USA (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with Sarah Graalman and Brick leader Theresa Buchheister’s wacky exploration of gender performance, filmed in 2012 at the East Village’s late, lamented Incubator Arts Project. The stream is free, but donations benefit the Marsha P Johnson Institute.
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with performers via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. The piece unfurls in two parts; the first last about six minutes, and the more emotional second is slightly longer. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. You contact Einhorn directly to book a slot; it is currently being performed on an irregular schedule by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written, and by Elizabeth Chappel. A third part will be added in July. (You can pay what you wish for it through Venmo at @Edward-Einhorn.)
June Is Bustin’ In All Over (Kritzerland)
The actor, writer and producer Bruce Kimmel has been an essential font of show tunes for decades, notably as the force behind the labels Bay Cities, Varese Sarabande, Fynsworth Alley and now Kritzerland. Since 2010, he has also assembled monthly cabaret shows with high-level casts, most recently at Feinstein’s Upstairs at Vitello’s. The cast of this virtual version includes Brent Barrett, Kerry O’Malley, Christiane Noll, Daniel Bellusci, Hartley Powers, Sami Staitman, Adrienne Stiefel and Robert Yacko; Kimmel is the host, and Richard Allen serves as musical director.
Chita: A Legendary Celebration
One of the great Broadway leading ladies of all time, Chita Rivera came to New York in the early 1950s, and the rest is razzle-dazzle history: starring roles in the original casts of West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago; 10 Tony nominations (and two wins); the 2002 Kennedy Center Honors. She’s often called a legend, but she’s determinedly real. In tonight’s live-only fundraiser, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is streaming a recording of the 2013 concert evening Chita: A Legendary Celebration, recorded at the August Wilson Theatre when Rivera was a mere 80 years old. Written by the late Terrence McNally and directed by Graciele Daniele, the event features performances by Rivera, Tommy Tune and Ben Vereen, as well as a video appearance by the great Broadway tunesmith John Kander. The BC/EFA broadcast also includes new interviews with Rivera, conducted remotely by Richard Ridge.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream (New York City Ballet)
Lincoln Center shares one of the most beloved works in New York City Ballet’s repertoire: George Balanchine’s bewitching full-length 1962 version of Shakespeare’s magic-forest romp, set to music by Felix Mendelssohn (including the now-ubiquitous “Wedding March”). NYCB opened its first season at Lincoln Center with Balanchine’s ballet back in 1964; this performance, recorded for the PBS series Live from Lincoln Center in 1986, includes Maria Calegari as Titania, Ib Anderson as Oberon and Jean-Pierre Frohlich as Puck.
Let’s Stay (in) Together: A Benefit to Support the Apollo Theater
This concert benefit for Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater centers on performances of songs by such past Apollo stars as Patti Labelle and Steve Wonder. It includes appearances by Celisse Henderson, Dionne Warwick, Kool & the Gang, Michael McDonald, Vernon Reid, Gary Clark Jr., Ziggy Marley, Keb’ Mo’, Lil Buck and Jon Boogz, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, Doug E. Fresh, Teddy Riley, “Captain” Kirk Douglas (of the Roots), Robert Randolph, Infinity’s Song, Ray Chew, Warren Haynes, Roy Wood Jr. and DJ Reborn.
Silas Farley: Songs from the Spirit (Metropolitan Museum of Art)
The Metropolitan Museum of Art streams a recording of Silas Farley’s site-specific dance piece Songs from the Spirit, which was performed in the museum’s galleries in March, 2019. The piece, which explores questions of bondage and grace, is set to traditional spirituals as well as new songs written by inmates at San Quentin State Prison. Dancers Cassia Farley, Rachel Hutsell, James Shee, Taylor Stanley, Claire Kretzschmar, and Alizah Wilson are joined by soprano Kelly Griffin and tenor Robert May.
Fleabag Live
If you can’t get enough of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s superb TV series Fleabag—and since she’s said the second season was its last, you probably won’t get any more of it—here is some very good news: The solo stage show from which the first season was adapted can now be viewed on Amazon Prime. It costs just $5, and all of the money it raises will go to charity. Also, it’s bloody great. As Helen Shaw wrote in her Time Out review of it last year: “Waller-Bridge is a brilliant comic in total technical control, and she shapes her monologue perfectly around her own skills. She subverts and then re-subverts expectations at whiplash speed, detonating small bombs of emotion just when we expect a joke. As an expression of craft, it’s dazzling.” Don’t miss this one.
Lady Bunny: Cuntagious
The shameless drag legend, nightlife pioneer and Wigstock founder Lady Bunny responds to the pandemic as only she can: with a potty-mouthed comedy special. Beneath her trademark towering wigs, Bunny knows her mind and isn't afraid to say what's on it. Expect irreverent humor and multiple changes of costume. Tickets cost $10.
Cirque du Soleil: Best of Contortion
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour-long special that focuses on body-bending, eye-popping acts of contortion from past shows including Luzia, Alegría and O.
Breaking the Waves (Opera Philadelphia)
Opera Philadelphia presents the broadcast premiere, in full, of its acclaimed 2016 adaptation of Lars von Trier’s brutally bleak 1996 film about a pious woman who degrades herself sexually at the request of her paralyzed husband. The composer is Brooklyn’s Missy Mazzoli—a rare woman composer in the world of opera—and the librettist Royce Vavrek. Soprano Kiera Duffy and baritone John Moore play the lead roles in a performance conducted by Steven Osgood.
I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been (54 Below At Home)
Feinstein’s/54 Below has been streaming shows from its archives, but this one is different: a live-from-home edition of a series conceived and hosted by Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), in which Broadway performers get a chance to dreamcast themselves in parts they will probably never get to play. Performers include Elizabeth Stanley, Julia Murney, Drew Gehling, Nicholas Barasch, Robyn Hurder, Samantha Massell, Isabelle McCalla, Jelani Remy, Kirsten Scott, Matthew Scott and Nik Walker. Ben Caplan serves as musical director.
Detestable Films
Contemptible Entertainment shares six short films by the provocative misanthropist playwright Neil LaBute (reasons to be pretty). The casts include Julia Stiles, Marin Ireland, Adam Brody, Keith David and Thomas Sadoski.
ZviDance: On the Road
In this show, presented at Joe's Pub by Dance Now in 2019, Israeli-American contemporary choreographer Zvi Gotheiner reprises a work inspired by Jack Kerouac's novel and his company's retracing of its narrator's cross-country journey. His multimedia piece, performed by four dancers, is set to music by Jukka Rintamki and features Americana-themed video by Joshua Higgason.
Ballet Hispánico: CARMEN.maquia and Club Havana
Lincoln Center shares two works by the venerable Ballet Hispánico, which turns 50 this year. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana, is a celebration of Cuban dance including the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha; Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Carmen.maquia, which was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet, is based on the classic Bizet opera and incorporates Spanish paso doble and flamenco.
The Gifts You Gave to the Dark (Irish Repertory Theatre)
After its success earlier this month with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep now launches an entire summer season of online offerings. Starting things off is the world premiere of The Gifts You Gave to the Dark, a short play written by Darren Murphy in response to the current crisis and directed by the Abbey Theatre’s Caitríona McLaughlin. Marty Rea plays a man who, while confined to his sickbed in Belfast by COVID-19, telephones his dying mother in Dublin to share a memory of a day they once spent together. Marie Mullen, who won a 1998 Tony for The Beauty Queen of Leenane, plays the older woman; Seán McGinley completes the cast. The play will remain viewable for free on YouTube through October.
Pussy Fright!
With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. The Zoom reading of his zany Hitchcock spoof The Ducks last month was an absolute hoot, Now he is keeping the camp fires burning with another black comedy: Pussy Fright!, in which Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Tom Lenk plays a sad heiress whose plan to leave her fortune to her cat gets her entangled in multiple webs of nefarious intrigue. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes some of America’s funniest actors: Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Drew Droege, Jeff Hiller, Rob Maitner, Sam Pancake, Ryan Garcia, Leslie-Ann Huff and Jenn Harris as the cat. Viewers can donate via Venmo (@PussyFright) to benefit the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center and New York’s Ali Forney Center.
Mark Morris Dance Group: Dance On!
Mark Morris and his joyous ensemble spread a little light in the darkness of isolation with a special Zoom program that includes the premieres of four short works choreographed by the inventive modern dance master. Rehearsed and filmed remotely, the pieces are Lonely Waltz (set to Maurice Ravel’s La Valse), Lonely Tango (set to piano music by Erik Satie), Anger Dance (set to music by Henry Cowell) and Sunshine (set to Gene Autrey’s recording of “You Are My Sunshine”).
American Ballet Theatre at the Metropolitan Opera House
Lincoln Center streams a classic from more than 40 years ago: an evening of American Ballet Theatre repertory works, as captured in a 1978 broadcast of Live from Lincoln Center. Natalia Makarova and Fernando Bujones dance the Act III Grand Pas de Deux of Don Quixote, and Gelsey Kirkland and Mikhail Baryshnikov perform George Balanchine’s plotless Theme and Variations, set to music by Tchaikovsky. Also included are two works by the seminal Ballet Russes choreographer Michel Fokine: Les Sylphides, set to music by Chopin and featuring a cast led by Rebecca Wright, Marianna Tcherkassky and Ivan Nagy; and Firebird, a magical story set to a score by Stravinsky.
Shakespeare Sonnet Marathon (Irondale Ensemble)
Brooklyn’s Irondale Ensemble assembled more than 100 participants on April 23 for an eight-hour Zoom session in honor of Shakespeare’s 456th birthday. Performers range from famous actors and Irondale performers to amateur volunteers, each of whoms deliver their choice of 14-liners from among the Bard’s 154 sonnets. Well-known participants include Ralph Fiennes (Sonnet 129 at 2:09), Lea DeLaria (Sonnet 8 at 7:07), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Sonner 23 at 1:34), Cady Huffman (Sonnet 60 at 2:40), Michael Musto (Sonnet 30 at 0:50), American Ballet Theatre's James Whiteside (Sonnet 20 at 1:05) and Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia (Sonnet 116 at 6:05–6:09), who amusingly doesn't realize that he's live for the first few minutes he's on. Musical settings are provided by Rufus Wainwright (Sonnet 20 at 4:12) and Kenyon Phillips (sonnet 66 at 0:47). Irondale cofounder Jim Niesen presides, with supassing gentleness, over most of the event.
Bombshell in Concert
Whether you loved it, hated it, loved to hate it, hated to love it or maintained a studious feigned indifference to it, the behind-the-Broadway-scenes NBC series Smash was the talk of the theater world for its two stormy seasons in 2012 and 2013. What everyone agrees about is that the musical numbers that Hairspray’s Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman wrote for its show-within-a-show, the Marilyn Monroe biomusical-in-progress Bombshell, were consistently pretty great. In 2015, Smash’s cast gathered at the Minskoff Theatre to perform those songs in a sold-out concert co-directed by Wittman and choreographer Joshua Bergasse; everything clicked, the audience went wild and the Actors Fund raised $800,000. Now People adds to the tally by streaming a recording of that electric night as an Actors Fund benefit. Renée Zellweger introduces the program, and at intermission the acerbic Julie Klausner hosts a live virtual reunion with cast members Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Christian Borle, Leslie Odom Jr., Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Jack Davenport, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Ann Harada, Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor. Tune in and get Smashed.
The Drama Desk Awards
The Tonys may be in a state of indefinite suspension, but their cousins the Drama Desks—like the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards and the Lucille Lortel Awards before them—are moving forward after a two-week postponement. NY1’s Frank DiLella hosts an hourlong special in support of the Actors Fund; the virtual presenters include Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tituss Burgess, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Andrew Rannells, Jane Krakowski, Cynthia Nixon, Santino Fontana, Ashley Park, Susan Stroman, Ali Stroker, Beanie Feldstein and James Corden. In addition to this year’s awards in 42 categories, the Drama Desks’ inaugural lifetimes achievement honor will be awarded posthumously to Hal Prince, after whom it will henceforth be named.
Natalie Joy Johnson: The Annual NJJ Birthday Show
Gutsy musical-theater neodiva Johnson (Kinky Boots) had a cabaret breakthrough with 2011's Relentless at Joe's Pub, and has been rocking New York City nightlife ever since. Even inquartantine, her birthday extravaganza promises to be a rollicking night of song, sex and showbiz excess.
Brandon Victor Dixon (The VT Show)
In this episode of the Vineyard Theatre's weekly series, the superb singer-actor Brandon Victor Dixon—who has memorably appeared in The Color Purple, Shuffle Along, Hamilton and the TV broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar—shares stories and songs from his career, including the Vineyard’s premiere production of The Scottsboro Boys.
Twelfth Night (Acting for a Cause)
A Chicago producer-director named Brando Crawford has set up his own charity called Acting for a Cause, and has been gathering very impressive casts of young Hollywood stars for super-casual live Zoom readings of classic plays. This installment stars Ruby Rose—who just made international headlines for her dramatic departure from the CW’s Batwoman—as Viola in Twelfth Night, Shakespeare's ever-popular comedy of cross-purposes, cross-dressing and cross-gartered stockings. Joining her in the cast are Brandon Thomas Lee, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Froy Gutierrez, Nicole Kang and Dear Evan Hansen graduates Will Roland, Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross. Donations are welcome, and proceeds benefit Chicago’s Mount Sinai Hospital and the Entertainment Industry Foundation.
The Brick: Biter (Every Time I Turn Around)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with title:point’s wild 2015 comedy, Biter (Every Time I Turn Around), which the venue hosted as part of the first Exponential Festival in 2016. “Ryan William Downey and Spencer Thomas Campbell's lunatic farce feels cold and fresh, a bracing change from an experimental scene that can seem to have lost its teeth,” wrote Time Out’s Helen Shaw in her rave 2015 review. “But Biter's got bits that go back generations—its hilarious central act is basically a tarted-up Abbott & Costello routine, if those two had stumbled onto a Richard Foreman set and been horribly murdered there.”
Past casts of Hairspray sing “You Can’t Stop The Beat”
If you’ve been feeling less than your best, watch this four-minute video of one of the great Broadway feel-good songs of all time: “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” the triumphantly peppy and defiant finale of Hairspray. The video is a massive undertaking, with more than 150 actors, dancers and musicians contributing from home—starting with Tracy originators Ricki Lake and Marissa Jaret Winokur and eventually including (among many others) Harvey Fierstein, Michael Ball, Matthew Morrison, Darlene Love, Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman, Billy Eichner, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy, Sean Hayes, Kristin Chenoweth, Teri Hatcher, Bruce Vilanch, Garrett Clayton, Ephraim Sykes, Keala Settle, Alex Newell, Maddie Baillio, Nikki Blonsky, choreographer Jerry Mitchell and songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. It pulls out all the stops, and it's unbeatable.
A Night of Covenant House Stars
Tony Award hoarder Audra McDonald and 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson host this star-studded benefit for the worthy Covenant House, a charity that serves homeless and trafficked young people. Produced by Broadway director Jeff Calhoun (Newsies), the event aired live on multiple sites and platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime and the newly launched theater streaming service Broadway on Demand. The list of performers and participants is a doozy: Dolly Parton, Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Stephen Colbert, Dionne Warwick, Morgan Freeman, Martin Short, Randy Jackson, Dawn O’Porter, Jodi Picoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Chris O’Dowd, Zachary Quinto, Robin Thicke, Deborah Cox, Zachary Levi, songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and Frank Wildhorn, and Broadway’s Karen Olivo, Andrew Rannells, Jeremy Jordan, Will Swenson, Stephanie J. Block, Alex Newell, Laura Osnes, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Darius de Haas, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Hsu, Ramona Keller, Capathia Jenkins, Shereen Pimentel, Keala Settle, Jake David Smith, Bobby Conte Thornton and Ana Villafane—plus the choir Broadway Inspirational Voices.