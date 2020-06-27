The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities.

Global Pride

Saturday 1am–Sunday 1am EDT / Saturday 6am–Sunday 6am BST

Adam Lambert, Olivia Newton-John, Kesha, Laverne Cox, Leann Rimes, Rita Ora, Kate Pierson, Todrick Hall, Leslie Jordan, Martha Wash, Pussycat Dolls, Thelma Houston and the Village People are just a small sampling of the participant in this massive, 24-hour worldwide Pride celebration. Click here for more information, including how Time Out is participating on Instagram with local artists such as piano men Lance Horne and Kenney Greene.

Backyard Renaissance: The Dazzle

Saturday 3am EDT / 8am BST (available for 48 hours)

San Diego’s Backyard Productions had planned to mount a May production of The Dazzle, Richard Greenberg’s evocative 2002 drama about the infamous Collyer brothers, whose 1947 deaths amid more than 100 tons of trash in their New York apartment made them a hoarder cautionary tale. In lieu of the live run, director Rosina Reynolds and the company came up with a clever workaround: Working in solo day shifts, the designers created sets on which the three actors (Francis Gercke, Jessica John and Tom Zohar) could act a reading at safe distances from one another. Footage from their performances, taken on three cameras, has been edited together, and the resulting video can be viewed this weekend for $20.

The Dazzle | Photograph: Courtesy Backyard Renaissance

Refractions of Pride

11am–11pm EDT / 4pm–4am BST (live only)

The Pride Festival presents virtual programming that celebrates a wide range of LGBTQ+ voices. All of the events are free, but donations are encouraged and benefit the Ali Forney Center. The centerpiece of its final day is Borders (9pm), Israeli playwright Nimrod Danishman’s two-hander about Grindr romance between two men separated by physical and cultural borders: one is in Jerusalem, the other in Beirut. Michael R. Piazza directs a streaming version of the play, performed live by Adrian Rifat and Eli M. Schoenfeld. The lineup also includes two drag-queen story readings for kids (Marti G. Cummings at 11am and Gracie Staynes at 5pm), Tahira Clayton​ and Addison Frei’s concert tribute to Nina Simone (2pm), an interview conducted by performer-activist Sis (7pm) and a belly dance by Salit (10pm).

Borders | Photograph: Courtesy Dirty Laundry Theatre

Molière in the Park: Tartuffe

Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available through July 1 at 2pm)

Last year marked the launch of a new series, Molière in the Park, dedicated to presenting the oeuvre of the great 17th-century French comic playwright in Prospect Park. Today, director Lucie Tiberghien oversees a pair of free, back-to-back live readings of Tartuffe, Molière’s skewering of hypocrisy and gullibility among the upper crust. The very promising cast, working from Richard Wilbur's classic translation, includes the intense Raúl Esparza as the cunning title character and Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale) as one of his principal dupes, along with Kaliswa Brewster, Naomi Lorrain, Jared McNeill, Jennifer Mudge, Rosemary Prinz and Carter Redwood. Registration is required to watch the live performance, a recording of which will then be available on YouTube for four days.

Raúl Esparza | Photograph: Kristen Hoebermann

Plays in the House: Beautiful Thing

Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

Three times a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), presents live performances of plays in their entirety. Previous efforts, including The Heidi Chronicles, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife and The Little Dog Laughed, have come off smashingly. Today’s offering is British playwright Jonathan Harvey’s 1993 coming-of-age-and-coming-ut play Beautiful Thing, which was adapted into a well-loved 1996 film. Devanand Janki directs a cast that includes Natalie Toro, Kennedy Kanagawa, Cheech Manohar, Kuhoo Verma and Jason Veasey.

Jason Veasey | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Summer Nostos Festival: Selected Shorts

Saturday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST

The Summer Nostos Festival presents a virtual edition of Symphony Space’s popular reading series, which over the course of decades has expanded into radio and podcast forms. Today, actors Kathleen Chalfant, Valorie Curry, Sam Underwood and Nia Vardalos read short stories about humanity and artificial intelligence by, respectively, Ray Bradbury, Tracy K. Smith, Michael Faber and Naomi Kritzer. (If you miss the live performance, a recording will go up on the site sometime tomorrow.)

Kathleen Chalfant | Photograph: Russ Rowland

Josh Groban: An Intimate Livestream Concert Event

Saturday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST (live only)

For the past several months, the lovely-voiced pop-classical crossover superstar Josh Groban, the star of Broadway’s Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 and your aunt’s favorite singer, has been treating fans to free streams of his past concert films on YouTube. Now he performs a virtual one live, joined by guitarist Tariqh Akoni and pianist Mark Stephens. Expect a few new songs along with hits and fan faves from his repertoire. Tickets start at $20.

Josh Groban | Photograph: Brian Bowen Smith

The Resistible Rise of JR Brinkley

Saturday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (live only)

Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s The Resistible Rise of JR Brinkley, which debuted at the New York International Fringe Festival in 2018, takes a knowing Brechtian approach to the life story of its title character, a real-life American quack doctor turned country-music radio magnate and politician. The performers double as musicians, and veteran vaudevillians Trav SD and Jenny Lee Mitchell star as Brinkley and his wife. In light of any similarities between its subject and the current U.S. president, proceeds from this live Zoom reading benefit the Joe Biden campaign.

The Resistible Rise of JR Brinkley | Photograph: Arthur Cornelius

NuWorks 2020: Osaki-San, William Gillett’s Gentleman Valet

Saturday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for two days)

Tisa Chang’s Pan Asian Repertory Theatre takes its annual NuWorks developmental series online with three straight days of short new plays, each of which is viewable for two days. First up is Kandie Carle’s solo drama Osaki-San, William Gillett’s Gentleman Valet, starring Taku Hirai as Yukitaka Osaki, a member of a prominent Japanese family—and brother of the mayor of Tokyo—who worked for the famed 19th-century American actor-playwright William Gillette.

Taku Hirai | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Saturday 5pm–10:30pm EDT / 10pm–3:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).

Pride Plays: Masculinity Max

Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for three days)

Playbill’s Pride Plays series wraps up with a comedy by trans playwright MJ Kaufman (Sagittarius Ponderosa), in which a recently transitioned man wrestles with the toxic lures of his new gender identity. Will Davis (Men on Boats) directs the live reading, which stars Ty Defoe, Theo Germain, David Greenspan, Judy Gold, Jason Butler Harner, Esco Jouley, Francis Jue, Matt Maher, Avi Roque, Aneesh Sheth, Kelli Simpkins, Zo Tipp and Vishal Vaidya. Proceeds benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

MJ Kaufman | Photograph: Eric McNatt

Molière in the Park: Tartuffe

Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available through July 1 at 7pm)

See Saturday 2pm.

MetLiveArts Digital Premiere: The Ninth Hour: The Beowulf Story

Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

Kate Douglas and Shayfer James star in their The Ninth Hour: The Beowulf Story, their dark rock-opera reimagining of the Old English epic poem. Directed by Kevin Newbury and choreographed by Troy Ogilvie, the show was staged site-specifically at the Fuentidueña Chapel at the Cloisters last year; now the Metropolitan Museum is streaming a recording of that performance for free.

The Ninth Hour: The Beowulf Story | Photograph: Ross Collab

Barrington Stage Company: BSC Bash: On with the Show!

Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

The Berkshires’ Barrington Stage Company throws a virtual concert fundraiser to help stay afloat in these trying times. The hour-long concert includes performances by Broadway’s Alexandra Silber, Elizabeth Stanley, Alysha Umphress, Jordan Craig, Alan H. Green and Jeff McCarthy, as well as with appearances by Joshua Bergasse, Mark H. Dold, Robert La Fosse, Jeffrey Page, John Rando, Debra Jo Rupp, Mark St. Germain, Shannon Tyo and Darren Cohen (who also serves as musical director).

Alysha Umphress | Photograph: Jeff Blumenkrantz

The Metropolitan Opera: Cendrillon

Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s selection is Cendrillon, Jules Massenet and Henri Caïn’s 1899 rendition of the Cinderella story (not to be confused with Rossini’s take on the same tale, La Cenerentola). Joyce DiDonato plays the ash-kicking heroine, with support from Alice Coote in male drag as Prince Charming and Kathleen Kim as the Fairy Godmother. Director Laurent Pelly also designed the costumes; Bertrand de Billy conducts this 2018 performance, which also features Stephanie Blythe and Laurent Naouri.

Cendrillon | Photograph: Ken Howard

New York Live Arts and BAM: The House Party with Everybooty

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Two organizations with longstanding ties to the major dance maker Bill T. Jones, New York Live Arts and BAM, pool their resources to livestream a free Pride explosion of dance, drag, song, stories, video art and more. featuring a multitude of singular artists and collectives drag, dance, song, storytelling, video collages, and more. Andre J, the Dauphine of Bushwick (a.k.a. Tyler Ashley), Raja Feather Kelly and others play host to participants including Jones, the Illustrious Blacks, House of La'Beija, Migguel Anggelo, Bubble_T, Oops!, Papi Juice, RAGGA NYC and Switch n' Play. Donations will be split among the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, the SAGE-GRIOT Center and the Black Trans Femmes in the Arts Collective.

The Illustrious Blacks | Photograph: Gregory Kramer

Play-PerView: Brain Problems

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a live, one-time-only Zoom reading of Brain Problems, in which playwright Malcolm Barrett stars as a man whose imagination takes over after he is diagnosed with an arteriovenous malformation. The virtual production reunites the cast of the show’s 2019 Los Angeles production, directed by Bernardo Cubria and costarring Michael Feldman, Kim Hamilton, Tina Huang, Jason Ryan Lovett, Brit Manor and Brandon Scott. Tickets cost $5–$50, and proceeds benefit Ammunition Theatre Company.

Brain Problems | Photograph: Eugene Byrd

Joe’s Pub: Isaac Oliver

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight’s selection celebrates Pride Month with a 2018 “sit-down comedy” show by Isaac Oliver, the author of the compulsively readable Intimacy Idiot. If David Sedaris and Fran Lebowitz had a baby who wrote about subways, theater patrons and blow jobs, he might be a lot like Oliver; the hilarious and poignant comic essayist is also a deft deliverer of his own work.

Isaac Oliver | Photograph: Zack DeZon

Broadway On Demand: Xcalibur

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through July 6)

The new streaming service Broadway on Demand debuts its Global Spotlight Series with a King Arthur–themed musical composed by Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde), who never met a public-domain classic he didn’t like. (His collaborators this time are book writer Ivan Menchell and lyricist Robin Lerner.) After a 2014 premiere in Switzerland as Artus-Excalibur, the show became a hit in South Korea last year under its current moniker. Rentals cost $6 and last 48 hours. A free preshow event at 7:30pm tonight, hosted by Laura Heywood, features Wildhorn and actors Kai and Sophie Kim.

Queerly Festival: The Gay Card

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (through July 5)

Frigid New York hosts a virtual version of the Queerly Festival, its annual Pride Month smorgasbord of subversive LGBTQ+ theater, comedy, storytelling and music. Donations of $15 per show are suggested; most events remain viewable until July 5. Going live tonight was featured in last year’s Frigid Festival: The Gay Card, by the queer Indigenous Canadian playwright Logan Martin-Arcand.

Metropolitan Playhouse: East Village Chronicles: Evolution

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Metropolitan Playhouse presents (virtually, of course) the 15th edition of East Side Stories, its annual celebration of East Village life. The East Village Chronicles series comprises four one-act plays, split into two nights according to theme. Yesterday’s edition, Arrivals, was about the immigrant experience; tonight’s, Evolution, takes on gentrification in a pair of comedies, Robin Rothstein’s Grassroots and Jessica Moss’s East Village Trader Joe’s.

Amber Martin as Bette Midler at the Continental Baths

Saturday 10pm EDT / 3am BST (live only)

At the start of her career, Bette Midler used to set up shop in the packed gay cruising zone of the Continental Baths, building her fanbase from the bottom up. Tonight, vocal powerhouse Amber Martin re-creates Midler’s adults-only set, performing live at New Orleans’s empty Allways Lounge and accompanied remotely by Paul Leschen (sitting in for Midler’s original pianist, Barry Manilow). Viewers at home are invited to dress in towels, dance, drink and get into the retro mood. Tips are welcome through Venmo; (@Amber-Martin-101); the proceeds will be split with Leschen and the Solutions Not Punishment Collaboration, which is dedicated to protecting Black trans people in Atlanta.

Amber Martin | Photograph: Dan Fortune

The Seth Concert Series: Lea Salonga

Sunday 9am EDT / 2pm BST (live only)

Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible—at last!—to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for the fourth episode is the radiant Flipina musical-theater superstar Lea Salonga, the Tony-winning original Kim in Miss Saigon, whose résumé also includes Broadway’s Flower Drum Song, Les Misérables, Allegiance and Once on This Island (and Disney’s Mulan and Aladdin). Virtual tickets cost $25; the live edition at 9am will be recorded and rerun at 8pm. Melissa Errico and Audra McDonald are on the roster for future editions.

Lea Salonga | Photograph: Esplanade

Plays in the House Teen Edition: Almost, Maine

Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

The Sunday matinee edition of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s talk show takes the idea behind the successful Plays in House series (see Saturday 2pm) and extends it to kids in a Sunday-matinee series for young people. Today’s offering, which benefits San Francisco’s New Conservatory Theatre, is John Cariani’s Almost, Maine, a seriocomic collection of magical-literalist vignettes ran for just a month in 2006 but went on to become one of the most frequently produced plays in America. The cast includes Becca Bastos, Courtnee Carter, Cheech Manohar, Colton Ryan and Tevae Shoels; a Q&A with Cariani follows the reading.

John Cariani | Photograph: Brian Hutchinson

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Sunday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Saturday 5pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

Incarn: Radio Golf

Sunday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (live only)

A small “drama ministry” based out of Brooklyn’s Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Incarn has been creating and sharing live virtual theater every week for three months. This time, the group takes on August Wilson’s Radio Golf, the final episode—it is set in the 1990s—of the great African-American playwright’s century-spanning Pittsburgh Cycle.

Diamond Harding | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

NuWorks 2020: Inside Joke: A Solo Show From Hong Kong

Sunday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for two days)

See Saturday 5pm. Today, Pan Asian Rep presents queer writer-performer Miko Badiola Borje’s reflections about his two-week stay in Hong Kong as it was rocked by student protests and the coronavirus crisis.

Provincetown Theater: The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me

Sunday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

David Drake, André De Shields, BD Wong, Anthony Rapp, Wesley Taylor, Robin De Jesus, Claybourne Elder, Rory O'Malley, Brandon Cordeiro, Chad Ryan, Donald C. Shorter Jr. and Aaron Tone divvy up the text of David Drake's hit 1993 solo show about gay male identity in this staged reading, directed by Robert La Fosse. Performed in 2013 as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the show is now being streamed for one night only—with BC/EFA’s blessing—as a benefit for the Provincetown Theater, of which Drake is the artistic director.

The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me | Photograph: Monica Simoes

Criminal Queerness Festival: Maid in America

Sunday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

In their second annual Criminal Queerness Festival, National Queer Theater and Dixon Place put a spotlight on artists from countries that where LGBTQ+ communities are suppressed. The lineup of free events includes discussions, workshops and a handful of full works. In tonight’s offering, Maid in America, Venezuelan-American performer Migguel Anggelo plays a hotel worker with big dreams in a short musical film written by J. Julian Christopher and directed by Srđa Vasiljević.

Migguel Anggelo | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Metropolitan Opera: Die Zauberflöte

Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Saturday 7:30pm. The Met’s 15th straight week of free operas concludes with a 2017 recording of Mozart’s fairy tale Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute), as staged with her characteristic imaginative exuberance by The Lion King auteur Julie Taymor. James Levine conducts the performance, whose cast includes Charles Castronovo, Golda Schultz, Markus Werba, René Pape and Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night.

Die Zauberflöte | Photograph: Richard Termine

Pride Plays: Pride Spectacular Concert

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

In this star-packed one-night-only concert benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, more than 50 artists perform musical-theater songs with LGBTQ+ themes. The very long list of participants includes Harvey Fierstein, John Cameron Mitchell, BD Wong, Michael R. Jackson, Cheyenne Jackson, Lea DeLaria, Brandon Victor Dixon, Robin De Jesus, MJ Rodriguez, Jenn Colella, Ken Page, Caitlin Kinnunen, Miriam Shor, Eden Espinosa, Lauren Patten, Celia Rose Gooding, John Tartaglia, Shakina Nayfack, Michael McElroy, Jelani Alladin, Francis Jue, Alexandra Billings, Curtis Holland, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Javier Muñoz, Diana Oh, Jai Rodriguez, L Morgan Lee, George Salazar and Jason Tam.

Harvey Fierstein in La Cage Aux Folles | Photograph: Josh Lehrer

Joe’s Pub: Purple Heart: The Music of Michael Callen

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. As part of its Pride Month programming, the venue shares a 2019 concert devoted to the work of the singer-songwriter and prominent activist Michael Callen, who died of AIDS in 1993. Performers include Taylor Mac, Bridget Everett, Toshi Reagon, NathAnn Carrera, Richard Barone, Xavier Smith and Kat Edmonson. Matt Ray serves as musical director.

Taylor Mac | Photograph: Kevin Yatarola

The Seth Concert Series: Lea Salonga

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

See Sunday 3pm.

Brian Nash

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live in a special Pride edition of his weekly virtual concert. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)

Brian Nash | Photograph: Robb Sapp/Dirty Sugar Photography

Der Ring Gott Farblonjet

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Camp master Everett Quinton, the widower of queer-theater icon Charles Ludlam and the custodian of his Ridiculous Theatrical Company, directs and stars in a live-streamed reading of Der Ring Gott Farblonjet, Ludlam’s epic 1977 send-up of Wagner’s Ring Cycle. (Quinton directed a full revival in 1990.) The work is divided into four acts; a different one is performed each Sunday to celebrate Pride Month; tonight is the fourth.

Everett Quinton | Photograph: Tim Goodwin

