From seeking out the city’s best scoops and sundaes to seeing how many of those said scoops we can fit into our mouths (peep the list to see our current record), here at Time Out New York, we love all things ice cream. So when National Ice Cream Day rolls around on July 20, it's more than just another food holiday. For us, it’s a lifestyle. Naturally, The Museum of Ice Cream agrees and is going big for the coldest day of the year.

Teaming up with Dippin’ Dots, The Museum of Ice Cream is giving away 20,000 (count em’, 20,000) samples of ice cream. Guests can choose between two iconic flavors: cotton candy or rainbow. Even better? The pop-up will be doling out free samples all weekend long, from July 20 through July 21 starting at 11am.

Upping the ante the only way the museum knows how, the pop-up at Hudson Yards will feature a giant outdoor sprinkle pool near the Vessel, perfect for taking a few envious-inducing Instagram stories.

But if you can’t make it to Hudson Yards that weekend, Dippin’ Dots is here to keep you cool. Only on July 20, 120 locations across the country will be giving out free mini cups of ice cream, two New York spots included (234 West 42nd St and 24 East 23rd St). So take a dip, get your dots and cheers to the beauty that is National Ice Cream Day.