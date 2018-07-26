The Museum of Pizza is throwing a free pizza and booze party on Friday

Ain't no party like a pizza party! While the Museum of Pizza officially opens its doors on October 13th, the team is building hype by throwing a free pizza and booze party tomorrow, July 27th, at Hotel Chantelle. Stop by the Lower East Side bar's rooftop from 2 to 5pm for free slices of Williamsburg Pizza, and wash them all down with complimentary bottles of Vice's Old Blue Last beer and Los Sundays tequila margaritas (the rest of the drinks will be for purchase at the cash bar).

You may remember the Museum of Pizza for its oddly suggestive ads back in April that included a lot of leather in spandex. The pop-up, from media company Nameless Network, will have a brief run in the city from October 13th to October 28th, complete with a pizza art gallery, a "stalactite-inspired" cheese cave, a pizza beach, pizza meditation and a cheesy slice to top it off. The $35 pre-sale tickets are still available for purchase on its website.

This summer preview on Friday will be open to anyone and everyone, so even if you RSVP, you're not guaranteed entrance. That means you should get your butts over to the LES at 1:45pm to get your unlimited supply of Friday freebies. It's time you made a good decision at Hotel Chantelle, for a change.