The NoMad Diner
Photograph: courtesy of Arlo Hotels | The NoMad Diner

The NoMad Diner gives casual classics a modern flair at the Arlo

Expect vegan Sloppy Joes, kimchi hot dogs and more.

Written by
Christina Izzo
The Arlo Hotel group is cranking out new restaurants of late: first, we got the splashy Italian-inflected spot Sungold over at the Arlo Williamsburg location and now its Manhattan sibling, the Arlo NoMad (11 E 31st Street), is welcoming a new all-day eatery to the property: The NoMad Diner

RECOMMENDED: The 21 best diners in NYC right now, from B&H Dairy to Veselka

Helped by chef Fred Maurer (BKLYN Larder, Bar Boulud), the reimagined diner concept will be serving up nostalgic classics that "are equal parts comfort food and innovation," per a press release. On the breakfast menu, you'll find homey stuff like vegan biscuits and gravy ($22), cornmeal pancakes ($16), and shrimp and grits ($22). In the afternoons and evenings, meals kick off with appetizers like deviled eggs with togarashi, furikake and trout roe ($12); disco fries with Gournay cheese, chicken gravy and chives ($15); and Grandma's Ham salad, served with good-old Ritz crackers ($12). There will also be classic bowls like matzo ball soup and creamy tomato bisque. 

The newfangled diner vibes continue with dishes like a spaetzle mac and cheese with smoked gouda ($22), a truffle chicken salad with toasted sourdough ($18); a Sloppy Joe made with vegan chorizo, pickled onion and queso fresco ($18); and an Arlo Dog loaded with kimchi, crispy shallots and kewpie mayo on brioche ($15). (Fun fact: Chef Mauer was dubbed the "Hot Dog Boyfriend" for his work as Chef Charcutier at Dickson’s Farmstand Meats.) Heartier entrees include a half roast chicken with rainbow Swiss chard ($34); steelhead trout with sunchokes and beurre blanc ($31); and a meatloaf plate with mashed potatoes, gravy and Obie's Favorite peas ($26). 

Further elevating the usually Formica-laden diner concept is a room dressed up with rich wood tones with metals and elegant marble stone, framed photography from Los Angeles-based interdisciplinary artist Hayley Eichenbaum, and handcrafted cocktails from mixologist Megan Grauer. On the drinks line-up, you'll find options like "The Green Door" (honey vodka, pistachio orgeat, rosewater, orange blossom, lime and egg white for $17), the "Mack the Knife (parmesan cheese-infused vodka, caper brine and dry vermouth for $19) and the "Around the Clock (brown butter-washed bourbon, chocolate bitters and maple syrup for $17).

Check out some of the dishes and digs at The NoMad Diner below:

The NoMad Diner
Photograph: courtesy of Arlo Hotels | The NoMad Diner
The NoMad Diner
Photograph: courtesy of Arlo Hotels | The NoMad Diner
The NoMad Diner
Photograph: courtesy of Arlo Hotels | The NoMad Diner
The NoMad Diner
Photograph: courtesy of Arlo Hotels | The NoMad Diner
The NoMad Diner
Photograph: courtesy of Arlo Hotels | The NoMad Diner

