The NYPL is offering 70,000 limited-edition library cards for the first time ever

As the country seems to be sinking into a pitch-black abyss of ignorance, NYC's original bastion of information—the library!—is affirming truth, justice and facts. Starting today, the New York Public Library is arming members with limited edition "Knowledge is Power" cards.

This is the first time in NYPL history that special cards have been released—they're not easy, like those goons at the post office! And though the launch is ostensibly unprompted, it's pretty safe to say that library leaders have been inspired to take action by the torrent of harmful misinformation coming out of D.C.

"Public libraries have always been at the foundation of our democracy of informed citizens," said Anthony W. Marx, NYPL president in a statement to the press. "We preserve and make accessible fact. We offer knowledge, education, and opportunity to all. Everyone is welcome in our spaces. We are the great equalizers. Armed with knowledge, all of us have the power to do anything. As we all strive to be active, productive members of civic society, it is so important to remember that knowledge is indeed power, and that we must be informed. Libraries are the place to do just that: to learn, to grow, and to strengthen ourselves and our communities. This special edition card shares that message, and serves as a reminder to visit your local library, get a card, and start your journey now."

Cards are available in limited supply at all NYPL locations in Manhattan, Staten Island and the Bronx, but not in Queens or Brooklyn, as they have their own branches. You can apply online, but must validate your membership at a local branch or at one of NYC's prettiest libraries. If you're already a proud member, like me, you can upgrade to the new card for a $1 donation to the NYPL. I highly recommend ordering your books to the Mid-Manhattan Library—the ceilings alone will keep you there for hours.

And while you're at it, remember: NYC library cards now grant free access to over 40 of the city's best institutions—including the Brooklyn Botanical Garden and the Whitney. Wisdom and free access to the best museums in town? A great power, indeed!