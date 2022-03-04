The NYPL released a list of books to help better understand Ukraine's history

It's an informative and highly relevant list.

Although far from where the situation is currently unfolding, New Yorkers are clearly trying their best to help Ukrainians from this side of the Atlantic.

The state has officially ended all business with Russia, for example, while NYC landmarks have been lit in blue and yellow to show their support for the Ukrainian cause all throughout this past week. Here are also 5 ways to help Ukraine right now in NYC, a list that includes reading up on the history of the Russia-Ukraine crisis to properly educate yourself and try to learn more about what exactly is going on.

To that intent, the New York Public Library (NYPL) has just released a roster of books that will help readers better understand the history of Ukraine.

"The eyes of the world are on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, leaving many with questions about the circumstances that led to what is now the largest conflict to erupt in Europe since World War II," said Bogdan Horbal, the curator for Slavic & Easter European collections at the NYPL and the creator of the book list, in an official statement. "This list of books was created to provide you with the tools to understand the history of Ukraine and the factors that have led to today."

Some of the highlighted titles are available through the library's circulating catalogs while others are accessible through the research catalog (therefore available for onsite use only at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building by Bryant Park).

We reproduce the full list, which you can also find here, below:

General Works on Ukraine

Borderland: A Journey Through the History of Ukraine by Anna Reid

The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine by Serhii Plokhy

Red Famine: Stalin's War on Ukraine by Tim Judah

The Ukrainians: Unexpected Nation by Andrew Wilson

Ukraine: What Everyone Needs to Know by Serhy Yekelchyk

The Battle for Ukrainian: A Comparative Perspective Edited by Michael S. Flier and Andrea Graziosi

The Cossack Myth: History and Nationhood in the Age of Empires by Serhii Plokhy

Culture, Nation, and Identity: The Ukrainian-Russian Encounter, 1600-1945 Edited by Andreas Kappeler, Zenon Kohut, Frank Sysyn, and Mark von Hagen

The Frontline: Essays on Ukraine's Past and Present by Serhii Plokhy

The Future of the Past: New Perspectives on Ukrainian History Edited by Serhii Plokhy

A History of Ukraine: The Land and Its Peoples by Paul Robert Magocsi

Making Ukraine Soviet: Literature and Cultural Politics Under Lenin and Stalin by Olena Palko

Revolutionary Ukraine, 1917-2017: History's Flashpoints and Today's Memory Wars by Myroslav Shkandrij

Russia and Ukraine: Literature and the Discourse of Empire from Napoleonic to Postcolonial Times by Myroslav Shkandrij

Total Wars and the Making of Modern Ukraine, 1914-1954 by George Liber

Ukraine and Europe: Cultural Encounters and Negotiations Edited by Giovanna Brogi Bercoff, Marko Pavlyshyn, and Serhii Plokhy

Ukraine: Contested Nationhood in a European Context by Ulrich Schmid

Ukraine in Histories and Stories: Essays by Ukrainian Intellectuals Edited by Volodymyr Yermolenko

Ukraine, the Middle East, and the West by Thomas M. Prymak

Post 1991 Developments

Roots of Russia's War in Ukraine by Elizabeth A. Wood, William E. Pomeranz, E. Wayne Merry, and Maxim Trudolyubov

Ukraine and the Art of Strategy by Lawrence Freedman

Ukraine: A Nation on the Borderland by ​​Karl Schlögel

Ukraine Over the Edge: Russia, the West and the "New Cold War" by Gordon M. Hahn



In Wartime: Stories from Ukraine by Tim Judah

Decentralization, Regional Diversity, and Conflict: The Case of Ukraine Edited by Hanna Shelest and Maryna Rabinovych

Language of Conflict: Discourses of the Ukrainian Crisis Edited by Natalia Knoblock

Normalizing Corruption: Failures of Accountability in Ukraine by Erik S. Herron

Religion During the Russian-Ukrainian Conflict Edited by Elizabeth Clark and Dmytro Vovk

Ukraine and the Empire of Capital: From Marketisation to Armed Conflict by Yuliya Yurchenko

Ukraine and Russia: From Civilized Divorce to Uncivil War by Paul D'Anieri

Ukraine in the Crossfire by Chris Kaspar de Ploeg

Ukraine's Euromaidan: Analyses of a Civil Revolution Edited by David R. Marples and Frederick V. Mills

Ukraine's Maidan, Russia's War: A Chronicle and Analysis of the Revolution of Dignity by Mychailo Wynnyckyj

Ukraine's Quest for Identity: Embracing Cultural Hybridity in Literary Imagination, 1991-2011 by Maria G. Rewakowicz

Ukrainian Women Writers and the National Imaginary: From the Collapse of the USSR to the Euromaidan by Oleksandra Wallo

A War of Songs: Popular Music and Recent Russia-Ukraine Relations by Arve Hansen, Andrei Rogatchevski, Yngvar Steinholt, and David-Emil Wickström