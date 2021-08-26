The original Hester Street Fair is coming back to NYC!

You might've heard that the iconic Hester Street Fair lost its lease on its namesake street, where it had been since its creation in 2010.

It was a major blow to the vendors and founders of the fair as well as New Yorkers who turned out each season to shop it.

But now, after over a year of searching for a new spot to reopen, Hester Street Fair is set to return at The Seaport, starting on Labor Day Weekend.

On September 4 and 5, the classic Hester Street Fair market with music by Wade & Sammy will kick it off, followed by its popular Vintage Day on September 18, another market with all-day vinyl music on October 9 and a Halloween-themed market on October 30.

David Komurek, the owner of the fair, said the forced hiatus was a surprise so he and Janine Ciccone, the manager of the fair, had to work around the clock to find a new home.

"Losing our lease was totally unexpected especially at a time when we felt the Hester Street Fair embodied and supported the neighborhood more than ever," he told us. "It stopped us dead in our tracks and hit us financially."

Brooklyn Flea took over the space at Hester Street, owned by the Seward Park Co-op, with its Hester Flea.

Fortunately, the fair's sellers, the city and its departments, from Parks to the DOT, rallied around and it was able to form a deal with The Howard Hughes Corporation and The Seaport to bring it back. The Hester Street Fair had already held a holiday market at The Seaport in 2016, so it was a familiar spot, plus Pier 17 has become a great venue that is "super vibrant against the river with a dream-like historical backdrop," Komurek said.

"What makes us really excited is to 'rejoice' (as Janine would say) with the sellers and all the people that want to embrace what is truly happening and being made in New York," he added.

So, what is next for Hester Street Fair? It's working with the DOT on another location.

"Stay tuned," Komurek said.