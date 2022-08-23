The owners of Pebble Bar just opened a peaceful inn upstate

We'll be honest with you: we're open to visiting any destination launched by the folks behind Pebble Bar, the relatively new bar and restaurant located in the legendary four-story townhouse at Rockefeller Center. After all, partners Noah Bernamoff and Matt Kliegman are also responsible for other iconic New York City locales, including Grand Army, the Jane Hotel rooftop, Black Seed Bagels and The Smile.

The duo's latest effort is perhaps even more exciting than all previous projects, this one an Alpine-inspired hotel nestled in upstate New York.

Photograph: Max Flatow

Dubbed Little Cat Lodge, the 14-room destination is now open at 19 Nicholson Road, in Hillsdale by the Hudson Valley.

The destination reminds of a cozy European chalet, especially given its design, which pays homage to the 100-year-old, seven-acre site that the property sits on, heavily relying on the power of the nature.

Two buildings surrounded by loads of greenery comprise Little Cat Lodge and, according to a press release, "each bedroom features custom-built beds made from milled and kiln-dried maple trees sourced from the ski slopes of Catamount Mountain, and one-of-a-kind, vintage items, including arm chairs, artwork, lamps, mirrors and more."

Photograph: Max Flatow

In addition to the comfortable lodgings and beautiful surroundings, guests will get to revel in a slew of amenities, including a swimming pool, pool bar, hiking trails and barrel saunas in the woods during the summer and access to skiing and snowboarding in the winter.

Given the owners' experience within hospitality circles, though, the most exciting offerings on premise involve The Tavern, a 45-seat casual bar that serves both drinks and dinner, and The Dining Room. The latter 70-seat venue is open year-round (there's a covered terrace) and is helmed by James Beard award-nominated chef Jason Bond. Expect the food on offer to showcase the lush bounty characteristic to the Hudson Valley.

We're suddenly itching to add a new journey to our list of best trips to take from New York City.