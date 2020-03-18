Everything's coming up Rosie!

For six seasons, Rosie O'Donnell used her daytime talk show as a platform for Broadway shows and performers. Now she's getting ready to do it again. On Sunday, March 22, at 7pm EST, The Rosie O'Donnell Show will return for one night only in a jam-packed online benefit for the Actors Fund, which provides essential services for those who need them in the entertainment industry. The show will be broadcast live on Broadway.com and its YouTube channel.

Among the galaxy of stars scheduled to participate live from their own homes are many of Broadway's top leading ladies, including Chita Rivera, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Kelli O'Hara, Idina Menzel, Lea Salonga, Stephanie J. Block, Tina star Adrienne Warren and erstwhile Smash rivals Megan Hilty and Katharine McPhee. Along with Erich Bergen (who is also co-producing the event), the lineup also features Sebastian Arcelus, Skylar Astin, Beth Behrs, Nate Berkus, Matthew Broderick, Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, David Foster, Morgan Freeman, Neil Patrick Harris, Judith Light, Barry Manilow, Rob McClure, Alan Menken, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lauren Patten, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Seth Rudetsky, Miranda Sings, Jordin Sparks, Ben Vereen and James Wesley. O'Donnell's longtime music director, John McDaniel, will also return.

“Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl," said O'Donnell in a statement "It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation. After all Broadway has given to the world, now—in this time of tremendous need—it’s our turn to give something back. There is no better way to support this community than via the Actors Fund. And, with a line-up like this, I dare you not to tune in.”

