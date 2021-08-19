The best Houseparty games to play with your friends on the wildly popular video-chat app.

Maybe jigsaw puzzles or board games have run their course for you and you're craving more social games, luckily, Houseparty (the app that you're already using to hang out with friends anyway) has a good selection of games to play with friends and family, like the Ellen DeGeneres fave Heads Up and an app-friendly version of Pictionary.

Along the many escape rooms, trivia apps, and online games that you can play remotely with friends, the Houseparty app has your back and can make the most of your virtual happy hour, turning it into your own comedy hour.

RECOMMENDED: Five things you should know before using Houseparty

These are the six best Houseparty games you can play right now.

6. Heads Up: Animals Gone Wild

Like the original Heads Up game, one player isn't able to see the card they're assigned, but this time, the person who's up is encouraged to use only noises and act like the animal on their card, which makes for hilarious fun.

5. Heads Up: Act It Out

Instead of taking verbal clues from friends, they'll be watching them act the clues out—it's like a mashup of Charades and Heads Up. It makes this Houseparty game a little sillier and a bit more challenging!

4. Heads Up: #Trending

You can test your current meme knowledge with this deck, which has you guess topics, people, events and meme-able moments from the past week. (It'll also show you just how up-to-date you are on current talking points.)

3. Trivia: Finish the Song Lyric

There are 18 free trivia Houseparty games, but the "Finish the song lyric" card deck has the added bonus of making all of your friends sing out loud. You'll definitely get some musical gems stuck in your head for the rest of the night and it might just put you in the mood for a virtual karaoke sing-along.

2. Quick Draw

Like a mini-Pictionary game, Quick Draw has you sketch out a word or idea that comes onto your screen. Your friends have to guess what it is. Once they do, you move on to the next one.

1. Chips and Guac

Like Cards Against Humanity, this Houseparty game uses word association. One of you puts down a card and others must place down a card they think matches. It gets funny very quickly!

Happy gaming!